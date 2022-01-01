Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Blind Pig Pub 214 Linden St

1,510 Reviews

$$

214 Linden St

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN
🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
THE PIG MELT

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS 🧉

BLIND PIG MULES

BLIND PIG MULES

$8.50

Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer & fresh lime juice with your choice of mule style. Kentucky Mule has a splash of bitters & & a cherry. Please have a valid ID ready for legal drinking age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

STRAWBERRY LIME

STRAWBERRY LIME

$8.50

vodka, fresh strawberries, lime juice, simple syrup and Fresca Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

COCONUT MOJITO

COCONUT MOJITO

$8.50

bacardi coconut rum, mandarin oranges, mint, lime juice, simple syrup and soda Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

LAVENDER LEMONADE

LAVENDER LEMONADE

$8.50

citrus vodka, lavender syrup, lemon juice and topped with soda Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BERRY GINGER LIMEADE

BERRY GINGER LIMEADE

$8.50

bacardi dragonberry rum, ginger beer, lime juice, fresh strawberries Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

SANGRIA FIZZ

$8.50

champagne, elderflower liquor, muddled strawberries & an orange slice Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

LAVENDER PINEAPPLE GIN & TONIC

LAVENDER PINEAPPLE GIN & TONIC

$8.50

gin, pineapple juice, lavender syrup, fresh lime juice, tonic sprinkled with lavender petals Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

STRAWBERRY PATRON MOQUITO

$11.75

Patron silver, muddled strawberries and mint, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda••••Please have a valid ID ready for legal drinking age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

PATRON PARADISE

$11.75

patron silver, aperol, pineapple juice, lime juice, passion fruit syrup……… Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

SALTED CARAMEL ESPRESSO MARTINI

$9.50

vodka, espresso liquor, coffee, salted caramel with a Himalayan pink salted rim........Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

PINK PEPPERCORN GRAPEFRUIT GIN & TONIC

$8.50

gin, grapefruit juice, pink peppercorns, tonic ****Pink peppercorns are part of the cashew family and should be avoided by those with a tree nut allergy*** Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

JALAPEÑO CILANTRO MARGARITA

JALAPEÑO CILANTRO MARGARITA

$9.50

dulce vida grapefruit tequila, orange liquor, blind pig house sour mix, fresh cilantro & jalapenos ……….Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

TRADITIONAL MARGARITA

$8.50

dobel tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, fresca Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

PERFECT PIG MARGARITA

$9.25

dobel tequila, triple sec, sour mix, with a splash of grapefruit and orange juice, and topped off with Fresca Please have a valid ID ready for legal drinking age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

TEXAS MARTINI

$10.75

dobel tequila, triple sec, olive juice, lime juice, sour served martini style with shaker Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

RUBY SLIPPER

RUBY SLIPPER

$8.50

deep eddy ruby red, gin, lime juice, ginger beer, blood orange syrup, soda Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BEER 🍺

BUDWEISER

$4.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

COORS BANQUET

$4.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

MILLER LITE

$4.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

TECATE

$4.50

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

CORONA

$4.50

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

DOS XX

$4.50

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

MODELO

$5.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

GUINNESS

$5.25Out of stock

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

MONTUCKY

$4.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

New Belgium Mountain Time

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

RED STRIP JAMAICAN LAGER

$4.00Out of stock

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

ULTRA

$4.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

CRUSH SOUR CUCUMBER 10 BARREL

$5.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

CRUSH GUAVA SOUR 10 BARREL

$5.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

SEATTLE CIDER

$5.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

AMSTEL LIGHT

$4.75

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.50

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

FRUIT SMASH NEW BELGIUM

$4.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Black Cherry

$7.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHEERY

$4.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

HEINEKEN ZERO

$4.00

Free wave hazy Athletic non-alcoholic

$5.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

Run wild ipa Athletic non-alcoholic

$5.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

Athletic Lite non-alcoholic

$5.25

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

Michelada

$5.50

WINE 🍷

CABERNET -GLASS

$6.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

WENTE CABERNET-glass

$9.00

MALBEC - GLASS

$6.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

MERLOT -GLASS

$6.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

MALBEC ANDELUNA GLASS

$8.50

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

PINOT NIOR LA CREMA GLASS

$9.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE -CABERNET

$28.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE -MERLOT

$28.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE LA CREMA

$40.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE ANDELUNA MALBEC

$37.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE MALBEC

$28.00Out of stock

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

CHARDONNAY -GLASS

$6.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

WENTE CHARDONNAY- glass

$9.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC -GLASS

$6.75

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

J ROGET GLass

$6.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

PINOT GRIGIO- GLASS

$6.75

ROSE - GLASS

$6.75

BOTTLE —CHARDONNAY

$28.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE —-SAUVIGNON

$28.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BOTTLE—- J ROGET

$21.00

Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE

BEGIN 🥟

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

our house red salsa & creamy jalapeno salsa.

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$8.50

with our house red salsa & chips

🌿THAI FRIES

🌿THAI FRIES

$11.50

🌿seasoned fries, drizzled with sweet thai chili sauce & spicy plant based sriracha aioli, topped crispy fried onions, green onions, & sesame seeds •••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

QUESO FRIES

$11.50

queso, bacon, fresh jalapeños …….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces

LOADED QUESO NACHOS

LOADED QUESO NACHOS

$13.00

pile o' house made chips topped with refried beans, shredded cheese, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico, sour cream

STUFFED JALAPENO CHEESE PRETZEL

STUFFED JALAPENO CHEESE PRETZEL

$7.50

with smoky sweet mustard……..….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces

DUCK WONTONS

DUCK WONTONS

$14.00

duck bacon, cream cheese, roasted sweet corn, red & green peppers with thai sweet chili dipping sauce…….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces

WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS

$12.50

with house buttermilk ranch …………please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces

🌿SWEET POTATO FALAFEL

🌿SWEET POTATO FALAFEL

$11.50+

our house made sweet potato garbanzo bean falafel with chipotle creme………….🌿Plant Option** with our plant chipotle creme. ••••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

🌿SAMOSAS

🌿SAMOSAS

$12.50

All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

🌿CRISPY SERRANO BRUSSELS

🌿CRISPY SERRANO BRUSSELS

$14.50+

crispy garlic serrano glazed brussels sprouts with goat cheese crumbles…….🌿Plant option** with follow your heart plant based feta•••••••••••••••🌱***please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

🌿FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

🌿FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$13.50

with house buttermilk ranch……🌿All Plant option** with our house plant ranch. ••••••••••••••••🌱***please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

🌿BEYOND CHIK’N TENDERS

$14.00

BEYOND Chik’n Tenders (5) with your choice of sauce•••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).

🌿CAULIFLOWER WINGS

🌿CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$10.50+

Cauliflower florets glazed with your choice of sauce•••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$14.00
COCONUT CRUSTED JUMBO SHRIMP

COCONUT CRUSTED JUMBO SHRIMP

$15.75

crispy coconut crusted jumbo shrimp with sweet thai chili sauce …….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces

EXTRA CHIPS

$1.75

Extra sauce.

SALADS🥙

*SOUP SPECIAL*

$6.00

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

BLIND PIG SALAD🌿

BLIND PIG SALAD🌿

$12.00+

spring greens, pickled red onions, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans with red balsamic vinaigrette …………..🌿All Plant** - with follow your heart plant based feta ••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

SOUTHWEST SALAD🌿

SOUTHWEST SALAD🌿

$13.50+

mixed greens, fresh chopped jalapeños, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, black bean corn red pepper relish topped with crispy corn tortilla strips served with our chipotle ranch………………🌿All Plant**- with plant based follow your heart shredded cheddar & our plant based creamy chipotle dressing ••••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

PETITE BLIND PIG SALAD🌿

PETITE BLIND PIG SALAD🌿

$6.00+

smaller version of our Blind Pig Salad-spring greens, pickled red onions, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans, with red balsamic vinaigrette …………….🌿All Plant **- with no goat cheese •••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$17.50+

crispy or grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles with our house buttermilk ranch

LARGE GARDEN SALAD🌿

LARGE GARDEN SALAD🌿

$10.00

🌿 All plant** mix greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, tomatoes, sourdough croutons •••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

SMALL GARDEN SALAD🌿

SMALL GARDEN SALAD🌿

$5.00+

🌿All Plant-mix greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, tomatoes, sourdough croutons •••••••••••••••• 🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

extra dressings

SANDWICHES🥪

served with seasoned fries sweet potato tots & other sides options available for an additional charge
CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN

CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN

$15.50

slow roasted pulled chicken in carolina bbq sauce topped with vinegar slaw with seasoned fries

🌿ALL PLANT JACKFRUIT CAROLINA

$15.00

🌿ALL PLANT**-roasted jackfruit in carolina bbq sauce topped with vinegar slaw with seasoned fries ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

THE PIG MELT

$15.50

bbq pulled pork, andouille sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, chipotle aioli with seasoned fries

🌿THE JACKFRUIT MELT

🌿THE JACKFRUIT MELT

$15.00+

roasted jackfruit, cheddar cheese, red onions, pickles, chipotle aioli on a toasted kaiser roll with seasoned fries…………….. 🌿All Plant**- roasted jackfruit, follow your heart plant based American cheese, red onions, pickles, our plant based chipotle aioli •••••••••• 🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

BLFGT

BLFGT

$15.50

crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries

🌿ALFGT

$15.50+

avocado, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli with seasoned fries ………………🌿All Plant** -avocado, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, follow your heart plant based pepper jack cheese, our plant based chipotle aioli ••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

KOREAN PULLED CHICKEN PO'BOY

$15.50

slow roasted pulled chicken, korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries

🌿KOREAN CAULIFLOWER PO’BOY

$15.00

🌿ALL PLANT*…cauliflower glazed with korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

🌿ROASTED RED BEET SANDWICH

🌿ROASTED RED BEET SANDWICH

$15.00+

roasted red beets, goat cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, spring mix, creamy chimichurri on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries ……………..🌿All Plant**- roasted red beets, creamy chao plant based cheese, pickled red onions, spring mix our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.

🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY

🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY

$15.00+

cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

CRISPY CHICKEN CLUB

$17.50

crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño crème on a toasted sourdough tellera roll with seasoned fries

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

basket of beer battered cod & seasoned fries with homemade cajun remoulade (not a sandwich)

BURGERS 🍔

ANGUS BURGER*

$16.00

angus beef burger* on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries Our burgers are cooked to order and may be served undercooked. The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness

🌿IMPOSSIBLE PLANT BURGER

🌿IMPOSSIBLE PLANT BURGER

$16.50

🌿All plant** impossible plant based burger on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries •••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).

🌿AVO JACK VEGGIE PATTY

🌿AVO JACK VEGGIE PATTY

$16.00+

our house made black bean veggie patty, avocado, pepper jack & jalapeno creme on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries 🌿All plant**-avocado, follow your heart plant based pepper jack cheese, our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).

🌿BLACK BEAN VEGGIE PATTY

$14.50

All Plant** our house made black bean veggie patty on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries •••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products

BIG BLEU CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.95

crispy or grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh jalapenos, bacon bits on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries

BASIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

BASIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.50+

crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries

TACOS🌮

served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS

CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS

$15.50+

crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our creamy cilantro chimichurri served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice

BEER BATTERED COD TACOS

$15.50+

beer battered cod, mango pico de gallo, shredded cabbage drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00+

crispy popcorn shrimp, mango pico de gallo, shredded cabbage drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice

PULLED CHICKEN TACOS

PULLED CHICKEN TACOS

$15.50+

Slow roasted pulled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice

ROASTED JACKFRUIT TACOS

$15.00+

roasted jackfruit, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice

🌿PLANT ROASTED JACKFRUIT TACOS

$15.00+

🌿All Plant** - roasted jackfruit, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice •••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).

REFRIED BEAN TACOS

$14.00+

refried pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo drizzled with our jalapeño crème on four tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice

🌿PLANT REFRIED BEAN TACOS

$14.00+

🌿All Plant** - refried pinto beans, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on flout tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice ••••••••••••••• 🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).

SIDES

SEASONED FRIES

$6.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$7.00

VINEGAR SLAW

$5.00

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

SPANISH RICE

$5.00

REFRIED BEANS

$5.00

OREO BROWNIE

$7.00

ALL PLANT OREO BROWNIE

$7.00

EXTRA ADD ONs

EXTRA ADD ONs & SAUCES

TO GO SILVERWARE & CONDIMENTS

TO GO SILVERWARE & CONDIMENTS

TO GO N/A Drinks

BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$4.00

MOCKTAILS 16 oz to go

$5.00

RED BULL

$4.00

SODA TO GO 16oz

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves on serving craft food sourced from local providers. Stop in for some SWEET POTATO FALAFEL or a CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH. We have tons of authentic all veggie options to choose from. There’s something here for everyone! Whether you are looking for COLD DRAFT BEER or a CRAFT COCKTAIL, we’ve got you covered. Stop in for a game or bring the friends and family for SATURDAY and SUNDAY BRUNCH.

Location

214 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Blind Pig Pub image
Blind Pig Pub image
Blind Pig Pub image
Blind Pig Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
The Still Whiskey Steaks
orange star4.9 • 1,262
151 N College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Stuft a burger bar
orange star4.1 • 432
210 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
The Regional
orange star4.5 • 1,105
130 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
123 North College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
The Still Whiskey Steaks
orange star4.9 • 1,262
151 N College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston