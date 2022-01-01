Blind Pig Pub 214 Linden St

🌿AVO JACK VEGGIE PATTY

$16.00 +

our house made black bean veggie patty, avocado, pepper jack & jalapeno creme on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries 🌿All plant**-avocado, follow your heart plant based pepper jack cheese, our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).