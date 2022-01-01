Blind Pig Pub 214 Linden St

- Home
1,510 Reviews
$$
214 Linden St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS 🧉
BLIND PIG MULES
Rocky Mountain Ginger Beer & fresh lime juice with your choice of mule style. Kentucky Mule has a splash of bitters & & a cherry.
STRAWBERRY LIME
vodka, fresh strawberries, lime juice, simple syrup and Fresca
COCONUT MOJITO
bacardi coconut rum, mandarin oranges, mint, lime juice, simple syrup and soda
LAVENDER LEMONADE
citrus vodka, lavender syrup, lemon juice and topped with soda
BERRY GINGER LIMEADE
bacardi dragonberry rum, ginger beer, lime juice, fresh strawberries
SANGRIA FIZZ
champagne, elderflower liquor, muddled strawberries & an orange slice
LAVENDER PINEAPPLE GIN & TONIC
gin, pineapple juice, lavender syrup, fresh lime juice, tonic sprinkled with lavender petals
STRAWBERRY PATRON MOQUITO
Patron silver, muddled strawberries and mint, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda
PATRON PARADISE
patron silver, aperol, pineapple juice, lime juice, passion fruit syrup
SALTED CARAMEL ESPRESSO MARTINI
vodka, espresso liquor, coffee, salted caramel with a Himalayan pink salted rim
PINK PEPPERCORN GRAPEFRUIT GIN & TONIC
gin, grapefruit juice, pink peppercorns, tonic ****Pink peppercorns are part of the cashew family and should be avoided by those with a tree nut allergy***
JALAPEÑO CILANTRO MARGARITA
dulce vida grapefruit tequila, orange liquor, blind pig house sour mix, fresh cilantro & jalapenos
TRADITIONAL MARGARITA
dobel tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, fresca
PERFECT PIG MARGARITA
dobel tequila, triple sec, sour mix, with a splash of grapefruit and orange juice, and topped off with Fresca
TEXAS MARTINI
dobel tequila, triple sec, olive juice, lime juice, sour served martini style with shaker
RUBY SLIPPER
deep eddy ruby red, gin, lime juice, ginger beer, blood orange syrup, soda
BEER 🍺
BUDWEISER
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
COORS BANQUET
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
MILLER LITE
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
TECATE
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
CORONA
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
DOS XX
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
Negra Modelo
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
MODELO
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
GUINNESS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
MONTUCKY
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
New Belgium Mountain Time
PBR
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
RED STRIP JAMAICAN LAGER
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
ULTRA
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
CRUSH SOUR CUCUMBER 10 BARREL
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
CRUSH GUAVA SOUR 10 BARREL
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
ANGRY ORCHARD
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
SEATTLE CIDER
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
AMSTEL LIGHT
STELLA ARTOIS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
FRUIT SMASH NEW BELGIUM
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Black Cherry
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
WHITE CLAW BLACK CHEERY
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
HEINEKEN ZERO
Free wave hazy Athletic non-alcoholic
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
Run wild ipa Athletic non-alcoholic
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
Athletic Lite non-alcoholic
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
Michelada
WINE 🍷
CABERNET -GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
WENTE CABERNET-glass
MALBEC - GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
MERLOT -GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
MALBEC ANDELUNA GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
PINOT NIOR LA CREMA GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE -CABERNET
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE -MERLOT
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE LA CREMA
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE ANDELUNA MALBEC
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE MALBEC
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
CHARDONNAY -GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
WENTE CHARDONNAY- glass
SAUVIGNON BLANC -GLASS
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
J ROGET GLass
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
PINOT GRIGIO- GLASS
ROSE - GLASS
BOTTLE —CHARDONNAY
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE —-SAUVIGNON
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BOTTLE—- J ROGET
Please have a valid ID ready for age verification. EVERYONE is required to present a valid form of ID regardless of age. BLIND PIG DOES NOT ACCEPT VIRTUAL OR VERTICAL IDs FROM ANY STATE
BEGIN 🥟
CHIPS & SALSA
our house red salsa & creamy jalapeno salsa.
CHIPS & QUESO
with our house red salsa & chips
🌿THAI FRIES
🌿seasoned fries, drizzled with sweet thai chili sauce & spicy plant based sriracha aioli, topped crispy fried onions, green onions, & sesame seeds •••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
QUESO FRIES
queso, bacon, fresh jalapeños …….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces
LOADED QUESO NACHOS
pile o' house made chips topped with refried beans, shredded cheese, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico, sour cream
STUFFED JALAPENO CHEESE PRETZEL
with smoky sweet mustard……..….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces
DUCK WONTONS
duck bacon, cream cheese, roasted sweet corn, red & green peppers with thai sweet chili dipping sauce…….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces
WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE CURDS
with house buttermilk ranch …………please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces
🌿SWEET POTATO FALAFEL
our house made sweet potato garbanzo bean falafel with chipotle creme………….🌿Plant Option** with our plant chipotle creme. ••••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
🌿SAMOSAS
All Plant**- flakey pastry filled with curry potatoes, onion, cabbage, mushrooms, and carrots with our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
🌿CRISPY SERRANO BRUSSELS
crispy garlic serrano glazed brussels sprouts with goat cheese crumbles…….🌿Plant option** with follow your heart plant based feta•••••••••••••••🌱***please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
🌿FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
with house buttermilk ranch……🌿All Plant option** with our house plant ranch. ••••••••••••••••🌱***please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
🌿BEYOND CHIK’N TENDERS
BEYOND Chik’n Tenders (5) with your choice of sauce•••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
🌿CAULIFLOWER WINGS
Cauliflower florets glazed with your choice of sauce•••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
BONELESS WINGS
COCONUT CRUSTED JUMBO SHRIMP
crispy coconut crusted jumbo shrimp with sweet thai chili sauce …….please use “extra sauces” to add additional sauces
EXTRA CHIPS
Extra sauce.
SALADS🥙
*SOUP SPECIAL*
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
BLIND PIG SALAD🌿
spring greens, pickled red onions, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans with red balsamic vinaigrette …………..🌿All Plant** - with follow your heart plant based feta ••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
SOUTHWEST SALAD🌿
mixed greens, fresh chopped jalapeños, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, black bean corn red pepper relish topped with crispy corn tortilla strips served with our chipotle ranch………………🌿All Plant**- with plant based follow your heart shredded cheddar & our plant based creamy chipotle dressing ••••••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
PETITE BLIND PIG SALAD🌿
smaller version of our Blind Pig Salad-spring greens, pickled red onions, goat cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, candied pecans, with red balsamic vinaigrette …………….🌿All Plant **- with no goat cheese •••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
COBB SALAD
crispy or grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles with our house buttermilk ranch
LARGE GARDEN SALAD🌿
🌿 All plant** mix greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, tomatoes, sourdough croutons •••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
SMALL GARDEN SALAD🌿
🌿All Plant-mix greens, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, tomatoes, sourdough croutons •••••••••••••••• 🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
extra dressings
SANDWICHES🥪
CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN
slow roasted pulled chicken in carolina bbq sauce topped with vinegar slaw with seasoned fries
🌿ALL PLANT JACKFRUIT CAROLINA
🌿ALL PLANT**-roasted jackfruit in carolina bbq sauce topped with vinegar slaw with seasoned fries ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
THE PIG MELT
bbq pulled pork, andouille sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles, chipotle aioli with seasoned fries
🌿THE JACKFRUIT MELT
roasted jackfruit, cheddar cheese, red onions, pickles, chipotle aioli on a toasted kaiser roll with seasoned fries…………….. 🌿All Plant**- roasted jackfruit, follow your heart plant based American cheese, red onions, pickles, our plant based chipotle aioli •••••••••• 🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
BLFGT
crispy bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli on a toast kaiser bun with seasoned fries
🌿ALFGT
avocado, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli with seasoned fries ………………🌿All Plant** -avocado, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, follow your heart plant based pepper jack cheese, our plant based chipotle aioli ••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
KOREAN PULLED CHICKEN PO'BOY
slow roasted pulled chicken, korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries
🌿KOREAN CAULIFLOWER PO’BOY
🌿ALL PLANT*…cauliflower glazed with korean gochuchang, plant based sriracha aioli, carrots, pickled onions, green onions, crispy onions with seasoned fries ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
🌿BEYOND CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
🌿All Plant - beyond chik’n, follow your heart american cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
🌿ROASTED RED BEET SANDWICH
roasted red beets, goat cheese crumbles, pickled red onions, spring mix, creamy chimichurri on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries ……………..🌿All Plant**- roasted red beets, creamy chao plant based cheese, pickled red onions, spring mix our plant based creamy dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products.
🌿CAULIFLOWER PO’ BOY
cauliflower, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with seasoned fries ………………🌿 All Plant **- cauliflower, buffalo sauce, our creamy plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli, shredded lettuce, tomatoes •••••••••••••••🌱**please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
CRISPY CHICKEN CLUB
crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño crème on a toasted sourdough tellera roll with seasoned fries
FISH & CHIPS
basket of beer battered cod & seasoned fries with homemade cajun remoulade (not a sandwich)
BURGERS 🍔
ANGUS BURGER*
angus beef burger* on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries Our burgers are cooked to order and may be served undercooked. The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
🌿IMPOSSIBLE PLANT BURGER
🌿All plant** impossible plant based burger on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries •••••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
🌿AVO JACK VEGGIE PATTY
our house made black bean veggie patty, avocado, pepper jack & jalapeno creme on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries 🌿All plant**-avocado, follow your heart plant based pepper jack cheese, our plant based dill cilantro jalapeño aioli ••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
🌿BLACK BEAN VEGGIE PATTY
All Plant** our house made black bean veggie patty on a toasted kaiser bun with seasoned fries •••••••••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products
BIG BLEU CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
crispy or grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh jalapenos, bacon bits on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries
BASIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
crispy or grilled chicken on a toasted brioche bun with seasoned fries
TACOS🌮
CRISPY CHIMI CHICKEN TACOS
crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, drizzled with our creamy cilantro chimichurri served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
BEER BATTERED COD TACOS
beer battered cod, mango pico de gallo, shredded cabbage drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS
crispy popcorn shrimp, mango pico de gallo, shredded cabbage drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
PULLED CHICKEN TACOS
Slow roasted pulled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
ROASTED JACKFRUIT TACOS
roasted jackfruit, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo drizzled with our jalapeño crème on flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
🌿PLANT ROASTED JACKFRUIT TACOS
🌿All Plant** - roasted jackfruit, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on soft flour tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice •••••••••🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
REFRIED BEAN TACOS
refried pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo drizzled with our jalapeño crème on four tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice
🌿PLANT REFRIED BEAN TACOS
🌿All Plant** - refried pinto beans, follow your heart plant based shredded cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, our creamy plant based dill cilantro sauce served on flout tortillas with refried beans & spanish rice ••••••••••••••• 🌱 **please be aware that we are not a solely plant-based establishment. The same kitchen equipment is used for plant-based and non-plant based items. We have many systems in place to prevent cross contact however it still may occur. Our plant-based menu items are free from any known animal ingredients. However, we cannot guarantee it is 100% accurate due to the vast amount of products we use and multiple names and ingredients used by manufacturers in their products (e.g. added spices).
SIDES
EXTRA ADD ONs
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
We pride ourselves on serving craft food sourced from local providers. Stop in for some SWEET POTATO FALAFEL or a CAROLINA PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH. We have tons of authentic all veggie options to choose from. There’s something here for everyone! Whether you are looking for COLD DRAFT BEER or a CRAFT COCKTAIL, we’ve got you covered. Stop in for a game or bring the friends and family for SATURDAY and SUNDAY BRUNCH.
214 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524