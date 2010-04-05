Blind Pig Tavern and Grill imageView gallery

Popular Items

12" Pizza
Single Signature Smash Burger
Twice Baked Tots

Dessert

Peanutbutter Pie

$9.00

Caramel Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Entrees

Bucket of Ribs

$26.00

Pork Chops

$27.00

Sirloin Strip

$28.00

Alfredo Sausage And Green Pepper

$18.00

Alfredo

$18.00

Extras

Extra Pickle

$1.00

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Raw Onion

$1.00

Extra Grilled Onion

$1.00

Extra Pepperchinis

$1.00

Extra Onion Glaze

$1.00

Extra Onion Fritters

$1.00

Extra Jalapenos

$1.00

Extra Italian Beef(meat)

$8.00

Extra Corned Beef(meat)

$8.00

Extra Pulled Pork

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Extra Side Of Shrimp

$7.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Chips

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Hot Dog & Chips-BOILED

$6.00

PB&J With Chips

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Veggies & Dip

$3.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

$15.00

Italian Beef Pizza

$19.00

Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.00

Salads

Half Garden Salad

$5.00

Full Garden Salad

$10.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Full Caesar Salad

$10.00

Skinny Taco Salad

$17.00

Sandwich

Italian Beef

$16.00

Ft. Collins

$19.00

Corned beef

$17.00

Reuben

$19.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

BOGO BBQ Pulled Pork

Out of stock

Mississippi Cat Fish

$18.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Blackened Chicken

$19.00

Hot Dog-GRILLED

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Tacos

$15.00

Smothered Chicken

$19.00

Sauces

1000 Island

$1.00

Herb Vin.

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Tarter

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Home Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Dijon Mustard

$1.00

Caramel

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Half Order Of Fries

$2.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Loaded Mashed

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Garlic Parm Toast

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries \ Cin & Sugar

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries \ Salted

$5.00

Small Bites

Homemade Pretzel

$8.00

BOGO Pretzel

Out of stock

Dessert Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

BOGO Dessert Pretzel

Out of stock

Pizza Pretzel

$9.00Out of stock

BOGO Pizza Pretzel

Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Brussel Sprout Petals

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Shrimp & Grit Fritters

$14.00

Twice Baked Tots

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Chicken Tortillas Soup

$9.00

Chicken Noodle

$9.00Out of stock

Tomato Bisque

$9.00

Smash Burgers

Smash Burger

$11.00

Double Smash Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

Single Signature Smash Burger

$16.00

Double Signature Smash Burger

$21.00

Specials

BOGO Brat With Chips

Out of stock

Brats With Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Dog With Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese With Tomato Bisque

$14.00Out of stock

Half Rack Of Ribs With Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Talapia With White Rice And Chili Sauce Side Of Asparagas

$15.00Out of stock

Talapia

$19.00Out of stock

Fajita/Margarita

$18.00Out of stock

Beer List

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Coozie

$1.00

Old Style

$7.00Out of stock

Corona Seltzer

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

No Alcohol Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$7.00

1\2 Pint Blue Moon

$2.00Out of stock

1\2 Pint Summer Shandy

$3.00Out of stock

Summer Shandy

$7.00

3 Floyds Brewing

$7.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Greenbush

$7.00

Beer Flight Choice

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Skinny Marg.

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Long Island Top shelf

$12.00

Long Island Well

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Pina Colada Rocks

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Vodka Gimlet Rocks

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Negroni

$12.00

White Sangria

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Ocean Breeze

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Whiskey Ginger

$9.00

Whiskey Ginger

$8.00

Hotty Toddy

$9.00

French Martini

$12.00

Blue Mother F'er

$12.00

Drink Special

Bucket Special

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Take Out Only Cocktail Kit

$12.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$14.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Shamrock Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Leprechaun

$12.00

Irish Maragrita

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Irish Maid

$12.00

Irish Maragrita

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Irish Maid

$12.00

Pinapple Upside

$13.00

Pinapple Upside Down

$13.00

Blackberry Mint Julep

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mocktails

Mockberry Mule

$10.00

Maple Soad Mock

$10.00

N/A Bev

Coffee

$2.00+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Water

Hot Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

N/A Bev From Bar

Cranberry

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Redbull

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pigtail List

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00

Beach side

$12.00

Bikini Martini

$12.00

Black Berry Basil Bourbon Smash

$13.00

Blind Eye Margarita

$13.00

Butter Me Up

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Keke Key Lime

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Moscow Sow

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Pig Pen Punch

$11.00

Red Candy Apple Martini

$13.00

Ultimate Lemon Drop

$12.00

When Pigs Fly

$13.00

White Piglet

$13.00

S'wine List

Gls Killka Malbec

$12.00

Gls Josh Cellars Merlot

$14.00

Gls Leese-Fitch Cabernet

$9.00

7 Moons Red Blend

$14.00

Erath Resplendent Pino Noir

$14.00

14 Hands Cab

$10.00

Btl Killka Malbec

$45.00

Btl Josh Cellars Merlot

$53.00

Btl Leese-Fitch Cabernet

$33.00Out of stock

Btl 7 Moons Red Blend

$53.00

Btl Erath Resplendent

$53.00

14 Hands Cabernet

$34.00

Gls Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Gls Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Chardonnay

$14.00

Essence Riesling

$12.00

Donini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Btl Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Btl Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay

$45.00

Btl Sonoma-Cutrer Russian River Chardonnay

$53.00

Btl Riesling

$45.00

Btl Donini Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Gls Lamberti Prosecco

$10.00

1/2 Btl Gruet Brut Methode Champenois

$16.00

Gls LaViell Femme France Rose

$9.00

Btl Lavielle Femme France Rose

$33.00

Specialty Martinis

Chocolate Covered Banana

$13.00

Peppermint White Russian

$12.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$13.00

Smores Martini

$13.00

Pumpkin Pie

$13.00

York Peppermint Patty Martini

$13.00

Almond Joy

$13.00

Peppermint Bark Martini

$13.00

Pecan Pie

$13.00

Apple Pie

$13.00

Caramel Apple Cider Martini

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll

$13.00

Fererro Rocher Martini

$13.00

Cloud 9

$13.00

Ch. Covered Strawberry

$13.00

Valentini

$13.00

Over The Moon

$13.00

Cupid Arrow

$13.00

Pomegranate Cosmo

$13.00

Peppermint Bark Martini

$13.00

Caramel Apple Cidar Shot

$7.00

Ferrero Martini Shot

$7.00

Smores Martini Shot

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Shot

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Ch. Raspberry Kisses

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Peppermint White Russian

$12.00

Chocolate Covered Banana

$13.00

Peppermint Shot

$6.00

Spirits

Aviation

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bilberry (Journey Man)

$10.00

Tanqueray(well)

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Beef Eater(well)

$9.00

DBL Aviation

$18.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Bilberry (Journey Man)

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Bacardi(well)

$9.00

Captain Spiced

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$9.00

Jose Silver(well)

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Herradura

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Raspberry

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Absoult Citron

$9.00

Chopin

$10.00

Goose

$10.00

Ketel

$10.00

Titos(well)

$9.00

Lemon Deep Eddyes

$9.00

Green Apple

$6.50

Pomegranate

$6.50

Regular

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Whipped

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown

$10.00

Peach Crown

$12.00

Salted Caramel Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Dewars

$9.00

Early Times Bottled in Bond

$10.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Jack Daniels(well)

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam(well)

$8.00

Johnny Walker: Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker: Red

$9.00

Last Feather Rye

$11.00

Makers

$10.00

Old Grandad Bottled in Bond

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Howler Head

$9.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Butter Schnapps

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disarrono

$12.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Dark

$9.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Keke

$8.00

Melon Schnapps

$7.00

O.C.G Journey Mall

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Snaggle Tooth

$9.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$7.00

Torres 10

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Shots

Shot Options

Summer Drinks

Berry Vodka Splash

$10.00

Blueberry Sour

$12.00

Prickly Pear

$10.00

Jello Shots

$3.00Out of stock

Martini Flight

Martini Flight

$13.00

Black Caffeinated

Caffeinated Small

$2.00

Caffeinated Large

$2.50

Black Decafe

Decafe Small

$2.00

Decafe Large

$2.50

Americano

Americano Small

$2.50

Americano Large

$2.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino Small

$3.75

Cappuccino Large

$4.00

Latte

Latte Small

$3.75

Latte Large

$4.00

Macchiato

Macchiato Small

$3.75

Macchiato Large

$4.00

Mocha

Mocha Small

$4.00

Mocha Large

$4.75

Cold Brews

Caramel Latte

$5.25

Double Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Oat Milk

$5.25

Tripple Latte

$5.25

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.00

Hot Chocolate Large

$3.50

Chai

Chai Small

$4.75

Chai Large

$5.00

Build Your Own Coffee

Decafe Small

$2.00

Decafe Large

$2.50

Caffeinated Small

$2.00

Caffeinated Large

$2.50

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Coffee and Doughnut Special

Coffee and Doughnut Special

$5.00

Coffee and Specialty Doughnut Special

$8.00

New Age Bakery

Doughnut

$3.00

1/2 Dozen Doughnuts

$18.00

1 Dozen Doughnuts

$35.00

Specialty Doughnut

$3.50

Muffin

$4.00

Brownie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

CupCake

$3.00

Turnover

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Bagel

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Cookie

$2.00

Regular Beverages

Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3103 E US Highway 12, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill image

