A map showing the location of The Blind Rhino FOOD TRUCK View gallery

The Blind Rhino FOOD TRUCK

review star

No reviews yet

15 N Main Street

Norwalk, CT 06854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food

6 Wings

$12.00

McRhino

$11.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Chix Sando

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Tots

$9.00

Water

$3.00

KIDS BURGER 1 Patty

$7.00Out of stock

Two Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15 N Main Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blind Rhino - South Norwalk
orange star4.3 • 407
15 North Main Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
La Picante
orange star4.6 • 33
100 North Water Street Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe - South Norwalk
orange starNo Reviews
101 S Water St Norwalk, CT 06856
View restaurantnext
Neaz Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
60 North Main St Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Mecha - Norwalk
orange starNo Reviews
116 Washington Street, Unit 101 Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's - SoNo
orange star4.6 • 965
93 N MAIN ST Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Norwalk

Tavern at Graybarns
orange star4.9 • 3,335
194 Perry ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
Truly Greek - Norwalk
orange star4.6 • 1,140
440 Westport Avenue Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
O'Neill's - SoNo
orange star4.6 • 965
93 N MAIN ST Norwalk, CT 06854
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Norwalk, CT
orange star4.4 • 961
515 West ave Norwalk, CT 06850
View restaurantnext
BJ Ryan's
orange star4.4 • 869
57 Main St Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Classica Pizza
orange star4.7 • 852
190 Main Street Norwalk, CT 06851
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norwalk
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Wilton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Ridgefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston