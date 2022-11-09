Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence 8537 U.S. 42
8537 U.S. 42
Florence, KY 41042
Popular Items
Appetizers
Add 2 Pretzels (only use if previously ordered pretzels)
APPETIZER Bacon Cheese Fries
Natural Cut fries with hand grated cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, served with house ranch
Ashley's Potato Skins
Potato skins filled with chopped bacon, green, and shredded cheese blend served with spicy sour cream
Buffalo Dip
Chicken breast blended with cream cheese , buffalo sauce and shredded cheese blend. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles and green onions, drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with warm chips and celery
Chips and Queso
Queso, fresh Pico and jalapenos served with warm tortilla chips
Extra Chips
Just some more warm tortilla chips
Pickle Fries
Pretzels & Bier Cheese 4 count
Super creamy blend of white American cheese, spices and American lager. Served with soft-crispy pretzel sticks.
Pretzels & Bier Cheese 6 count
Rumpke Mountain Nachos
Warm tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, pico de gallo topped with guacamole, and spicy sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail
Spicy Thai Fish Bites
Toasted Ravioli
Stuffed with ricotta, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, fresh basil.
Wings
Our delicious wings are fried to perfection and then tossed with a dry rub seasoning. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. *Buffalo and BBQ Available on side
Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made herbed croutons, Caesar Dressing served on the side
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with thick cut turkey breast, fresh avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing served on the side.
Side House Salad
Entree Side Salad with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar cheese and herbed croutons
House Salad
Mixed Greens, diced tomato, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar cheese and herbed croutons.
Strawberry Salad
Mixed Greens with fresh sliced strawberries, goat cheese crumbles, candied pecans, pickled red onions, served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Favorites
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tender fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard or Ranch, served with choice of side item.
Fish & Chip Basket
Large hand-breaded fried white fish filets, a side of sweet slaw and hushpuppies, served with of choice of fries.
Jumbo Shrimp
Six Large Panko Jumbo breaded shrimp fried and served with cocktail sauce and choice of side item
Tacos - FISH
Choose from blackened or fried. Topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro lime dressing, and black bean corn salsa. Wrapped in in flour tortilla topped with pico de gallo
Pizza
10-Inch Big Earl's BBQ Smokehouse Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, , Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese blend
10-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
Diced Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions drizzled with buffalo sauce
10-Inch Green Goddess Pizza
Homemade Pesto Sauce Base, fresh sliced mozzarella, artichokes, feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
10-Inch Louie's Cheese / Build Own Pizza
Build your Own Pizza
10-Inch Meat Lover Pizza
Sliced Meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
10-Inch Supreme Pizza
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
10-Inch Veggie Pizza
Sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, green peppers, onions, black olives, asparagus, diced tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
14-Inch Big Earl's BBQ Smokehouse Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, marinated grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, sweet peppers, mozzarella-provolone cheese blend.
14-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
Diced red peppers, red onions and chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions and drizzled with buffalo sauce
14-Inch Green Goddess Pizza
House-made pesto sauce with fresh sliced mozzarella, artichokes, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese blend.
14-Inch Louie's Cheese Pizza/Build Your Own
Cheese Pizza or Build Your Own by selecting toppings
14-Inch Meat Lover Pizza
Large Sliced meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
14-Inch Super Supreme Pizza
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
14-Inch Veggie Pizza
Sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, asparagus, green peppers and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
14-inch Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Gourmet Burgers
All-Star Cheeseburger
Certified Angus Beef burger served with your choice of American, cheddar, blue, pepper jack or Swiss Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a potato bun.
Bacon Mac And Cheese Burger
Middletown's cheesiest Mac & Cheese atop a fresh grilled burger with Thick applewood bacon and lettuce.
Bier Cheese Burger
Blind Squirrels homemade beer cheese, with crispy onion straws, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun.
Hangover Easy Burger
Topped with sliced American Cheese, bacon, and sunny-side-up egg. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. A great choice after a night of questionable choices!
I Can't Believe It's Not Meat Burger
Gluten-Free, Non GMO meatless burger that is naturally cholesterol-free and high in protein. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted Gluten-Free Bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sliders
three mini cheeseburgers served with choice of side
Tom & Todd's Heavenly BBQ Burger
Certified Angus Beef topped with pulled pork, drizzled with BBQ Sauce. Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and crispy onion straws on potato bun.
Truffle Burger
Half pound burger topped with truffle mayo, arugula, bourbon, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and aged cheddar cheese
Sandwiches
Boursin Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken served on a pretzel bread with herbed boursin cream cheese, red onion, bacon and a lemon vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our large hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise.
Caesar Chicken Wrap - FRIED
Caesar Chicken Wrap - GRILLED
Chicken Philly
Seasoned Chicken, covered with grilled onions, green peppers , topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap
Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon
Club Sandwich
Layers of Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and cheddar cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onion and tomato.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Hand breaded chicken tenders, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, house made ranch choose from either Buffalo or BBQ Sauce rolled into a spinach tortilla.
GRILLED Chicken Wrap
Cubano Sandwich
Traditional Cuban bread, pulled pork, black forest ham. swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard and cured ham
Fish Sandwich
Large hand breaded premium white fish fillet, fried crisp served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak
Seasoned steak, covered with grilled onions, green peppers, then topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese stuffed in a toasted hoggie roll
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Pulled pork, piled high and drizzled with BBQ sauce, topped with sweet southern slaw
The King’s BLT
1/2 pound of Crisp Thick Applewood bacon, served on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Toasted Spicy Italian Grinder
Side Items
2 CRISPY tenders
2 oz Blue Cheese Crumbles
2 oz Feta
2 oz Goat
4 oz BBQ
4 oz Beer Cheese
4 oz Blue Cheese
4 oz Boursin Cream Cheese
4 oz Buffalo Sauce
4 oz Chipotle Ranch
4 oz Cilantro Lime
4 oz Cocktail Sauce
4 oz Ground Beef
4 oz Guac
4 oz Honey Mustard
4 oz Jalapenos
4 oz Marinara Sauce
4 oz Peppered Mayo
4 oz Pico
4 oz Queso Cheese
4 oz Ranch
4 oz Side of PIco
4 oz Sour Cream
4 oz Spicy Sour Cream
4 oz Sweet Thai Chili
4 oz Tarter sauce
4 oz Truffle Mayo
4 oz Wasabi Ranch
Broccoli
Cucumber Salad
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fresh fried sprouts tossed with parmesan cheese and crisp bacon
Fruit Cup
Assorted Seasonal Fruit
Goetta
Macaroni And Cheese
Homemade Mac n Cheese
Natural Fries
NO Side
Onion Rings
Over Easy Egg
Sautéed Veggies
Asparagus, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Zucchini
Twister Fries
Side Caesar
Fresh chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, cracked pepper with side of Caesar dressing
Side Celery (6 pcs)
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar cheese and herbed croutons.
Side of Bacon (2 pcs)
2 Thick Cut Applewood Smoke Bacon
Side of Hush Puppies (6)
Side of Pickles
Sweet Slaw
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Kids Menu
Kid Hamburger
Our Smaller Version of our Certified Angus Beef served on a potato bun
Kid Cheeseburger
Smaller Version of our Certified Angus Beef Burger with American Cheese served with a potato bun, lettuce, tomato and onion options available
Kid Cheese Pizza
Small individual pizza with sauce topped with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
Small individual pizza with sauce topped with mozzarella-provolone cheese and pepperoni
Kid Macaroni And Cheese
Bowl of Homemade Macaroni and Cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two Kids Tenders served with choice of sauce and a side item
Kid Salad
Mixed Greens with diced tomato, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar and herbed croutons.
Desserts
Mocktails
Beach Blanket Bingo Mocktail
Berry Burst Mocktail
Blackberry Mint Refresher
Blackberry Tea Mocktail
Blueberry Tea Mocktail
Lemon Shirley
Maple Apple Mule
Mixed Lemon Berry Spritz Mocktail
Orange Fizz Mocktail
Peach Tea Mocktail
Raspberry Tea Mocktail
Sparkling Cran Ginger
Strawberry Tea Mocktail
Sunset Mocktail
Tiki Cooler mocktail
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Barq's Root Beer
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry juice
Diet Coke
Ginger-Ale
Grapefruit juice
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Minute Maid Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Watermelon
Red Bull Yellow
Soda water
Sprite
Water
