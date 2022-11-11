Blind Tasting Beer & Wine - San Carlos 749 Laurel Street

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Ahi Tuna Poke Sliders
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Caesar Salad

Appetizers & Tapas

Warm Mixed Olives & Cheese

$12.00

Artichoke Heart Beignets

$12.00

Quartered artichoke heart is topped with creamy boursin style cheese rolled in mixture of bread crumb served with basil aioli.

Risotto Rice Balls

$12.00

Brie & Pear Puffs

$14.00

Grilled fresh wild calamari, white cannellini beans on arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing.

Burrata & Prosciutto

$16.00

With arugula, fennel and capers

Pork Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$18.00

Garlic, butter, breadcrumbs, thyme, parsley, pickled vegetables over Pita.

Spicy Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Served in a spicy sesame miso cone tossed in Sesame-Mustard sauce with apple, pickled ginger, pine nut &mint.

Calamari & Shrimp Frit

$20.00

With fennel served with cocktail sauce.

Oysters

$18.00

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Pistachio goat cheese stuffing, arugula, red onion, tomato, pickled ginger roasted beet yogurt dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, anchovies, croutons, Parmigiana Reggiano in homemade Caesar dressing.

Kale Salad

$11.00

Rustic Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil

Skirt Steak Flatbread

$21.00

Sweet bell pepper, mushrooms, red onion, and Jack cheese

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

Garlic, fresh mozzarella, arugula & white truffle oil

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$18.00

Wagyu Burger

$24.00

French Dip

$26.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Blt

$20.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Kobe Beef Sliders

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Poke Sliders

$20.00

Entrees

Penne Rustica

$24.00

Organic Mary’s chicken breast, mushroom, sun-dried tomato, and broccoli in marinara sauce.

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

$26.00

Homemade fresh potato dumplings in creamy gorgonzola walnut sauce.

Lobster Shrimp Ravioli

$28.00

Monte Pollino ravioli served in brandy-saffron beurre blanc sauce tossed with fresh tomatoes, and arugula.

Spaghetti Seafood

$30.00

Fresh Manilla clams in garlic white wine sauce.

Chicken Scallopini

$26.00

Organic Mary’s chicken rolled, and roasted chicken stuffed with arugula and pancetta served with garlic mashed potato, and mixed vegetables.

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Served with roasted potatoes, and mixed vegetables with Creola sauce.

Skirt Steak and Chimichurri

$38.00

À la carte lightly marinated skirt steak served in cast iron topped with Chimichurri served with potato hash with sautéed mushroom, onion, bell peppers.

Sides

Papa Bravas with Chipotle Mayo

$10.00

Garlic Black Truffle Fries

$9.00

Lemon Pepper Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

(w/ cinnamon sugar powder)

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Fries

$6.00

Charcuterie Board

Half Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Choice of three meats and cheeses.

Full Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Choice of six meats and cheeses.

Build Your Own Board

Soda & More

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Desserts

Namesake's Traditional Cheesecake

$12.00

A layer of graham cracker crust, a cream cheese layer, topped with a layer of sour cream and sugar. Each layer is specially created according to the original recipe over a secret two day process.

Mini Beignet Chocolate Trio

$11.00

It comes in a trio assortment of dark chocolate, creamy chocolate hazelnut, and white chocolate. Made with all-natural ingredients. Imported from France.

Raspberry Panna Cotta

$12.00

Fresh baked Churros from Spain, filled with caramel sauce.

Chocolate Molten Cake

$14.00

Served with vanilla gelato and homemade dark chocolate sauce.

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Ports, Sherry, & More

Dow’s 10 yr Old Tawny Port

$12.00

Sandeman 20 yr Old Tawny Port

$16.00

Sandeman 30 yr Old Tawny Port

$20.00

Graham's Ruby Port

$10.00

Pocas 10 yr Old

$12.00

Blandy's 10 Bual Madeira

$10.00

Blandy's Sercial Madeira

$12.00

Orange Muscat

$12.00

Sweet red wine produced exclusively in the Marche

Hogue Late Harvest GLS

$11.00

Jackson–Triggs Vidal Ice Wine GLS

$20.00

Vidal is a hybrid (Ugni Blanc and Seibel)

Far Niente's Dolce Wine GLS

$25.00

Butterscotch and citrus fruit aromas enriched w/toasted caramel crème brûlée and vanilla.

Sinful Flights

Late Harvest Wine, Dow’s 10, Madeira

$16.00

Ice Wine ‘Vidal’, Graham Ruby, Dow’s 20

$26.00

Kids

Kids Macaroni & Cheese (Homemade)

$8.00

- Comes with Soda, Milk or Juice -

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$8.00

- Comes with Soda, Milk or Juice -

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.00

- Comes with Soda, Milk or Juice -

Kids Chicken Skewers w/ Fries

$8.00

- Comes with Soda, Milk or Juice -

Kids Pasta

$8.00

- Comes with Soda, Milk or Juice -

Old World Reds

Douro, Broadbent, 2019 BTL

$44.00

Portugal

Douro, Prazo de Roriz, Portugal 2012 BTL

$44.00

Douro, Symington altano ‘organic grapes’, doc 2015 BTL

$46.00

Douro, Vinha Grande ‘vinho tinto’ by Casa Ferreirinha 2016 BTL

$60.00

Pinotage, Braai, 2019 BTL

$44.00

Western cap - south Africa

Shiraz Nine stones ‘ hill tops’, south east Australia 2011 BTL

$52.00

Shiraz - Mataro Penfold’s BIN 2, South Australia 2016 BTL

$70.00

Delas, Crozes-Hermitage by Saint-Esprit, 2016 BTL

$60.00

Rhone - France

Lirac, Chateau de Montfaucon 2015 BTL

$46.00

Louis Latour, Domaine de Valmoissine, Bourgogne ‘Pinot noir’ 2014 BTL

$48.00

Languedoc, Domaine de Tholomies ‘La Chapelle’ (cab-merlot) 2014 BTL

$56.00

Bordeaux, Chateau robin saint denis 2017 BTL

$60.00

Bordeaux, Chateau Saint Sulpice 2015 BTL

$64.00

Saint-Julian, Chateau la Bridane, Bordeaux 2012 BTL

$70.00

Burgundy, Chateau de Marsannay, Burgundy 2017 BTL

$80.00

Chateauneuf-du-papeLa Fiole, Rhône 2013 BTL

$80.00

Saint – Emilion, Excellence clos des menuts – Maison Riviere ‘grand cru’ 2015 BTL

$80.00

Pomerol, Chateau La Mission ‘lalande-de-pomerol’ 2015 BTL

$100.00

Pomerol, Clos de la Vieille ecole, bordeaux 2012 BTL

$120.00

Chianti Classico, Santa Margherita ‘riserva’, 2018 BTL

$52.00

Italy

Sangiovese, Sassoregale, 2019 BTL

$48.00

Tuscany - Italy

Frappato Planeta, Sicilia 2016 BTL

$38.00

Montefalco rosso, Le Cimate 2012 BTL

$48.00

Verona, Secco-Bertani, Veneto 2014 BTL

$52.00

Bolgheri, Tenuta le COlonne 2016 BTL

$52.00

Nebbiolo, Pertinace, Langhe 2018 BTL

$54.00

Susumaniello, Tenute Rubino Qltreme, Salento 2016 BTL

$54.00

Chianti Classico Lamole di Lamole, Italy 2017 BTL

$56.00

Tenuta, Tenuta Frescobaldi, Tuscany 2016 BTL

$58.00

Barbera d’asti, Carlin de paolo, san damiano d'asti 2018 BTL

$58.00

Nero d’avola, Possente, terre siciliane, 2014 BTL

$60.00

Chianti classico, terre del bruno, diddi bonechi, 2015 btl

$60.00

Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, la quercia 2016 BTL

$62.00

Barbaresco, corte alla Flora DOCG, Montepulciano 2014 BTL

$65.00

Chianti Classico, Machiavelli Riserva 2012 BTL

$70.00

Amarone Valpolicella, Villa Carlottie, 2016 BTL

$80.00

Barolo, gemma DOCG, Piedmont 2011 BTL

$85.00

Barbaresco, Catina del Nebbiolo Meruzzano 2012 BTL

$85.00

Amarone Valpolicella, Cesari Veneto 2013 BTL

$100.00

Barolo, 460 Casina Bric 2013 BTL

$110.00

Brunello di Montalcino Quercecchio, Tuscany 2012 BTL

$110.00

Amarone Valpolicella Corte Archi Gli Archi Classico, Valpolicella 2011

$120.00

Tempranillo, Fernandez d’ Pierola ‘crianza’, 2016 BTL

$48.00

Rioja - Spain

Tempranillo, Allozo ‘Crianza’ Grand Reserva 2008 BTL

$40.00

Tempranillo, Finca ‘museum reserva’ 2012 BTL

$56.00

Rioja, Montana ‘crianza’ 2017 BTL

$60.00

Malbec, Terrazas de los Andes ‘reserva’, 2018 BTL

$52.00

Mendoza - argentina

Malbec, Finca el Origen ‘reserva’, Valle de Uco – Mendoza 2017 BTL

$60.00

White Wines

Chardonnay, Sonoma - Cutrer 2018 BTL

$48.00

Sonoma Coast

Chardonnay, Rombauer 2016 BTL

$64.00

Napa Valley, California

Chardonnay, Frank Family 2020 BTL

$80.00

Napa Valley, California

Chardonnay, Domaine de L’Aigle ‘Limoux’ 2019 BTL

$64.00

Gerard Bertrand, France

Chardonnay, Reata, cold creek ranch – Sonoma coast 2017 BTL

$60.00

Chardonnay, Stags’ Leap, Napa Valley 2019 BTL

$68.00

Chardonnay, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar ‘ karia’, napa valley 2018 bTL

$70.00

Chardonnay, Frank Family, Carneros – Napa valley 2019 BTL

$72.00

Chardonnay, ZD ‘50th anniversary’, California 2018 BTL

$74.00

Chardonnay, Flowers, Sonoma Coast 2017 BTL

$78.00

Chardonnay, Frog’s Leap ‘shale and stone’, napa valley 2019 BTL

$80.00

Chardonnay, Domaine de L’Aigle ‘Limoux’, Gerard Bertrand 2019 BTL

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc, layer Cake 2019 BTL

$44.00

New Zealand

Sauvignon Blanc, Groth 2020 BTL

$52.00

Napa Valley, California

Sauvignon Blanc, Justin, Central coast 2020 BTL

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Brassfield ‘High serenity ranch’, high valley 2019 BTL

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Two2 by Alpha Omega, Napa Valley 2019 BTL

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Twomey, Napa & Sonoma 2020 BTL

$62.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn, Napa Valley 2020 BTL

$70.00

French Blue, Bordeaux -France NV BTL

$48.00

Pinot Grigio, Barone Fini 2019 BTL

$48.00

valdadige - Italy

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita ‘ Valdadige’ 2019 BTL

$56.00

Pinot Grigio, Leonessa, delle venezie 2017 BTL

$48.00

Pinot Grigio, Caposaldo, delle venezie 2018 BTL

$44.00

Sancerre, Domaine les beaux regards 2020 BTL

$64.00

michel girault, France

Grenache blanc, Dobbes 2016 BTL

$44.00

Rogue Valley - Oregon

Chenin blanc, Mulderbosch 2018 BTL

$52.00

South Africa

Pinot blanc, Domaines Schlumberger 2017 BTL

$48.00

Alsace-Germany

Riesling, Relax 2019 BTL

$48.00

mosel - Germany

Gewurztraminer, Willy Gisselbrecht ‘grand cru’ 2012 BTL

$52.00

Germany

Gruner Veltliner, Broadbent 2017 BTL

$48.00

Austria

Viognier, Laurent Miquel ‘ solas’ 2019 BTL

$44.00

France

Albarino, Cru 2020 BTL

$44.00

edna valley

Moscato, Sip 2020 BTL

$44.00

California

Half Bottles

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Italy 2018 1/2 BTL

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Silverado, Yountville - Napa valley 2018 1/2 BTL

$24.00

Chardonnay, wente, Livermore valley 2016 1/2 BTL

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Wente, Napa Valley 2017 1/2 BTL

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, The Prisoner, Napa Valley 2018 1/2 BTL

$40.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi, Monterey-Sonoma-Santa barbara 2017 1/2 BTL

$25.00

Sparkling Wine & Champagne

Champagne Brut, Mumm, NV BTL

$48.00

napa valley

Orange Mimosa, NV BTL

$44.00

Wilson creek, california

Rosé Brut, J vineyards, 2016 BTL

$64.00

Russian river valley

Brut (Blue) - Cuvee Mousseux, NV BTL

$48.00

Blanc de Bleu

Brut, J vineyards cuvee, California NV BTL

$60.00

Brut excellence, Scharffenberger, Mendocino county BTL

$62.00

Brut rose, Roederer Estate, Anderson valley BTL

$64.00

Brut, Roederer Estate, Anderson valley BTL

$64.00

Brut, Mirabelle by schramsberg, North Coast BTL

$68.00

Brut, Vueve clicquot, NV BTL

$100.00

France

Brut Blanc de Blancs, Varichon & Clerc NV BTL

$50.00

Champagne, Louis Roederer ‘Collection 242’ NV BTL

$80.00

Brut, Vueve Clicquot NV BTL

$100.00

Grand Brut, Perrier Jouet NV BTL

$110.00

Brut vintage, Dom Perignon 2009 BTL

$280.00

Champagne brut, Cristal by Louis Roederer 2009 BTL

$350.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Extensive wine and beer bar with homemade Italian inspired Californian Cuisine!

Website

Location

749 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

