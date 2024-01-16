Blindfish Grill - Lapeer 1723 Demille Road
1723 Demille Road
Lapeer, MI 48446
Dinner
Appetizers
- Dynamite Shrimp$10.99
Lots of crispy shrimp with green onions and a spicy lobster cream sauce
- Quesadillas$10.99
Served with tomato, onion, sour cream, and salsa. With grilled chicken or steak
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fresh chicken tenders tossed in our hot sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing
- Fish Tacos$10.99
Deep fried grouper, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and spicy cream sauce served with flour tortillas
- Crab Cakes App$10.99
Topped with roasted red peppers and lobster cream
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.99
Six jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
- Coconut Shrimp App$10.99
Six jumbo shrimp rolled in coconut and served with marmalade sauce
- Combo Sampler Platter$16.99
BBQ baby back ribs, buffalo tenders, or chicken fingers, loaded steak fries, and steak cut onion rings. No Substitutions
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.99
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat stuffing and served with lobster cream
- Calamari$10.99
Flash fried with caper lemon butter sauce, topped with feta, roasted red peppers, and onions
- Chicken, Spinach & Bacon Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken, creamy spinach, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and provolone
- Barbecue Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Barbecue chicken, mixed cheeses, bacon, peppers, and red onions
- Onion Ring App$7.99
- Stuffed Shrimp App$10.99
- Chicken Tenders App$10.99
Soup & Salad
- Bowl Soup$4.79
Topped with melted provolone
- Lrg Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our home-made Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Lrg Steakhouse Salad$16.99
8 oz sliced sirloin over mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, tomatoes, onions, and peppers
- Lrg Salmon Salad$16.99
Grilled salmon, roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, and feta cheese with house vinaigrette
- Lrg Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$14.99
Pecan crusted chicken over fresh greens with sun-dried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, pecans, tomatoes and red onions. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Lrg Southwestern Chicken Salad$14.99
Chopped chicken fingers, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, egg, and roma tomatoes on fresh greens
- Lrg Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$14.99
Feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, beets, pepperoncinis, and red onions served with our own Greek vinaigrette dressing
- Lrg The "Wedge"$8.99
With bleu cheese, tomato, and crumbled bacon
- Salmon Greek Salad$16.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side Greek Salad$5.49
Grilled Fish
- Chargrilled Salmon$18.99
Herb seasoned and grilled served with fresh dill sauce
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$19.99
Blackened mahi mahi topped with Cajun grilled shrimp, peppers, and onions, served over sautéed spinach with lemon butter sauce
- Parmesan Crusted Grouper$18.99
Fresh florida grouper sautéed and topped with grilled asparagus and lemon butter sauce
- Salmon New Orleans$20.99
Chargrilled salmon topped with shrimp, scallops and mussels in a spicy lobster butter sauce
- Jumbo Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon butter, and herbs
- Stuffed Grouper$18.99
Stuffed baked with shrimp and crabmeat and topped with lobster cream
- Florida Mahi Mahi$20.99Out of stock
Chargrilled mahi over sautéed spinach, topped with scallops, shrimp and mussels in a light sauce of garlic, tomato, fresh herbs and white wine
- Crab Cakes & Shrimp$20.99
A combo of two crab cakes garnished with roasted red peppers and lobster cream sauce and shrimp scampi
- Stuffed Salmon$19.99
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat and topped with lobster cream
- Lake Perch$18.99
Flash fried with caper lemon butter sauce. Also available sauteed with lemon butter sauce!
Steaks & Chops
- 10 Oz Prime Rib$19.99
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus, creamy horseradish upon request
- 16 Oz Prime Rib$23.99
Slow roasted USDA prime rib served with au jus, creamy horseradish upon request
- Prime Rib & Stuffed Shrimp$24.99
10 oz prime rib with three stuffed shrimp, topped with lobster cream
- New York Strip$21.99
Steak lover's favorite! 14 oz cut
- Ribeye Steak$23.99
16 oz. U.S. Prime beef, juicy and well marbled for peak flavor
- 7 Oz Filet Mignon$22.99
Tender cut filet
- Lamb Chops$27.99
Four prime chops chargrilled to perfection
- Twin Filets & Crispy Shrimp Scampi$24.99
Two 4 oz filet mingons topped with crispy shrimp and lemon butter sauce
- 8 Oz Sirloin$16.99
A flavorful prime cut sirloin
- 12 Oz Sirloin$18.99
A flavorful prime cut sirloin
- Lucky's Prime Time$20.99
10 oz prime rib topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Cajun Ribeye$25.99
16 oz ribeye blackened and topped with grilled sweet onions and roasted red peppers
- Gorgonzola Ribeye$25.99
16 oz ribeye covered with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and Gorgonzola cheese
- Porterhouse$24.99
This 20 oz prime cut combines the rich flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet
- Prime Rib & Lobster Tail$29.99
10 oz prime rib with a cold water lobster tail
- 7 Oz Filet & Lobster$30.99
Filet mignon with a cold water lobster tail served with drawn butter
Specialties
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Sautéed chicken seasoned with Italian herbs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Monterey$16.99
Blackened chicken breast topped with bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions, red peppers, and mushrooms. Served with honey dijon mustard sauce
- Tortellini and Grilled Chicken$15.99
Cheese filled pasta, grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomato cream sauce
- Lobster Pasta$22.99
Cold water lobster tail, shrimp, diced tomatoes, and green onions in a spicy lobster cream sauce tossed with fettuccine pasta
- Pan Seared Scallops$19.99
Over angel hair, tossed with diced tomatoes, spinach, basil, fresh garlic, wine, and herbs
- Maryland Chicken$16.99
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat. Topped with lobster cream sauce and grilled asparagus
- Chicken Scallopini$16.99
Sautéed chicken breast with grilled mushrooms and provolone. Topped with caper lemon butter sauce, asparagus, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese
- Chicken Tenders$16.99
South Carolina "Low country" recipe served with honey dijon mustard sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.99
Fresh fettuccine tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan sauce
- Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$16.99
- Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo$16.99
- Grilled Chicken & Angel Hair$16.99
Home-made tomato sauce tossed with spinach, capers, fresh basil, garlic, wine and herbs
Baby Back BBQ Ribs
Seafood Platters
- Fish 'N Chips$16.99
Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp$19.99
Served with cocktail sauce and a fresh lemon
- Any Two Mix & Match Shrimp$16.99
Fried, scampi, coconut, or stuffed shrimp with crabmeat
- Any Three Mix & Match Shrimp$18.99
Fried, scampi, coconut, or stuffed shrimp with crabmeat
- Fishermans Platter$20.99
Fried seafood at its best! Atlantic cod, florida grouper, lake perch, and fried shrimp. A seafood lover's delight!
- Beachcomber$19.99
Chargrilled Atlantic salmon, shrimp scampi, and broiled scallops
Grilled Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon Burger$12.99
Bacon, aged Cheddar and mayo with lettuce, and tomato
- Grilled Chicken & Bacon$12.99
BBQ chicken breast with bacon, aged Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
- Half Pound Burger$12.99
Chargrilled with lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Chicken & Swiss$12.99
Chargrilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing, and Swiss cheese
- French Dip$12.99
Shaved prime beef, grilled onions, and mozzarella on a fresh baked roll served with horseradish sauce upon request
- English Pub Fish Sandwich$12.99
Icelandic cod hand-dipped and fried until golden brown
- Lucky's Burger$14.99
Double patty, signature sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese, and crispy bacon
Sides
- Angel Hair Pasta$3.99
Diced tomatoes, wine, and herbs
- Asparagus$3.99
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Bread$1.99
- Brussel Sprouts$3.99
With bacon, Parmesan, and balsamic
- Creamy Coleslaw$2.99
- Side Fettuccine Alfredo$3.99
- Garlic Green Beans$2.99
- Garlic Mashed$2.99
- German Fries$3.99
With grilled onions and bacon
- Loaded Fries$4.99
- Side Mac N Cheese$3.99
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Potato Au Gratin$2.99
- Redskin Potatoes$2.99
- Sauteed Mushrooms$3.99
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
- Steak Fries$2.99
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Sweet Potato$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
