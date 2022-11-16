Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blind Frog Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

277 LUTHER SEIBERS LANE

PIONEER, TN 37847

Chef Inspired Pizzas

The Bench Racer - Build Your Own

$9.00+

Our classic Marinara sauce and a mount of freshly grated whole milk Mozzarella cheese.

The Whiskey Throttle - Meat Lovers

$14.00+

Our Classic Marinara sauce covered in whole milk Mozzarella cheese and topped with crispy pepperoni cups, ground Italian Sausage, Ham Chunks, and Applewood Smoked Bacon.

The Rooster Tail - Buffalo Chicken

$11.00+

Mozzarella Cheese base topped with tender shredded Chicken and fresh Jalapenos. Finished with Hot Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing drizzle and thin sliced Green Onions.

The Ridge Top - Super

$16.00+

Our version of the Super Cheese. Marinara, whole milk Mozzarella cheese, fresh green peppers, onions, fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, ground Italian Sausage, and an extra hand-full of Mozzarella cheese on top.

The Top of World - Pepperoni

$13.00+

Our classic Marinara topped with whole milk Mozzarella cheese and loaded edge to edge with crispy Pepperoni.

The Adventurer - Mushroom

$12.00+

Fresh dough topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Garlic Oil, and fresh Spinach. No red sauce.

The Cumberland - Italian

$13.00+

Fresh dough toped with either Alfredo Sauce or Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, and fresh Tomatoes.

9" PEPPERONI PIZZA SPECIAL

$11.75

ONLY AVAILABLE FROM 12PM-3PM FRIDAY-SUNDAY

MEXICAN TACO PIZZA - ROCK CRAWLER

$13.00+

Two great things come together with fresh pizza dough, marinara sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño, fresh cilantro, garlic sour cream, and your choice of Mild, Hot, or Habanero Sauce. Pairs great with a Next Round Margarita

Artisan Sandwiches

Knuckle Buster Chicken Parm

$12.99

Our tender shredded Chicken, classic Marinara, fresh Spinach, whole milk Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and Parsley stuffed into a crispy Artisan Roll, served with french fries.

Dragon's Back Meatball Sub

$12.99

Tender Meatballs covered in our Classic Marinara and topped with a mound of fresh Mozzarella cheese and Parsley. Served on our Artisan Roll with french fries.

Hand Crafted Burgers

Royal Blue Burger

$10.99

1/3lb Fresh Angus Beef served on a buttery Brioche Bun with your choice of toppings. Served with our seasoned French Fries.

Delectable Salads

Blind Frog House Salad

$3.99+

Leafy Greens, Green Olives, whole milk Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Cucumber

The Italian Salad

$12.50

Leafy Greens, Green Olives, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, diced Tomato, Onions, and Cucumber.

Sides and Starters

Trail Blazer Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Hand crafted pizza dough smothered in freshly shredded Mozzarella cheese and Garlic butter. Served with marinara.

Eagle Rock Garlic Knots

$6.99

Bundles of our pizza dough covered in Garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hell's Canyon Jalapeno Popper Dip

$11.49

Mild Jalapenos, smooth cream cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and fresh Mozzarella baked until golden brown. Served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips. *Gluten Free*

Sparky's Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.49

This creamy dip has Spinach, Garlic, Parmesan cheese, Cream Cheese, Artichokes, and fresh Mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and served with Tri-Color Tortilla Chips.

French Fries

$3.99

A basket full of our Baked Crinkle-cut French Fries coated in our signature house seasoning.

On The Map Bruschetta

$8.99

Toasted Artisan roll smothered with shredded Mozzarella cheese and Garlic Oil, finished with fresh Basil, fresh Tomatoes, Onions, and a sweet Balsamic Glaze.

Pepperoni Sticks

$6.99

Our crispy pizza dough stuffed with Mozzarella cheese and Pepperoni. Coated in Garlic oil and Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.99Out of stock

Dipping Sauces

Warm Marinara

$1.75

4 Ounce Cup

Garlic Oil

$2.00

4 Ounce Cup

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$1.75

4 Ounce Cup

Chipotle Ranch Dressing

$1.75

4 Ounce Cup

1000 Island Dressing

$1.75

4 Ounce Cup

Italian Vinaigrette

$1.75

SWEET & SMOKEY BBQ SAUCE

$2.00

MILD WING SAUCE

$2.00

HOT WING SAUCE

$2.00

HABANERO HOT WING SAUCE

$2.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.75

Dessert Specials (Limited availability)

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.49Out of stock

One slice of our decadent Chocolate Cake with Whipped Cream.

Fountain Soda

SODA

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEETEND TEA

$2.75

Coca-Cola Classic

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Apparel

Pastel Short Sleeve Shirt

$19.99+

Pastel Short Sleeve Shirt Plus Size

$19.99+

Pastel Long Sleeve

$31.98+

Pastel Long Sleeve Plus Size

$34.98+

Green Hoodies

$44.99+

Green Hoodies Plus Size

$44.99+

Lime Green Short Sleeve

$19.99

Orange Short Sleeve

$19.99+

Souvenir

Coffee Cups

Coffee Cups

$19.98
Wine Cooler Cup

Wine Cooler Cup

$26.99
Koozies

Koozies

$3.25Out of stock
Skinny Tumbler

Skinny Tumbler

$39.98+

Locally designed and printed by Tennessee Mommas

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Specializing in Chef Inspired Pizzas, Artisan Sandwiches, Hand Crafted Burgers, Delectable Salads, Starters, and Dips! Outdoor and indoor dining with Cold Beer, Margaritas, and Wine Slushies!

