Wooden Valve Pourhouse

No reviews yet

36310 Main St

New Baltimore, MI 48047

Order Again

SOUPS

CREAM OF TOMATO

$4.00+

CHICKEN TORTILLA

$4.00+

APPETIZERS

CHIPS & SALSA (1)

$4.00

CHIPS & SALSA (3)

$10.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$9.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

CHIPS TRIO

$15.00

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

CRISPY PORK CHIPS

$11.00

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$11.00

ELOTE LOCO (8 PCS)

$11.00

LOADED NACHOS

$10.00

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

TOSTADA

$10.00

SALADS

SWEET CORN & ARUGULA

$13.00

MICHIGAN CHERRY

$13.00

SANDWICHES

HOUSE CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

AREPA

$12.00

RANCHERO WRAP

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE & SOUP

$12.00

ADD-ON: HOUSE CONDIMENTS

TACOS

STREET TACO (SINGLE)

$5.00

STREET TACO LUNCH PLATE

$12.00

STREET TACO DINNER PLATE

$14.00

HOUSE TACO (SINGLE)

$6.00

HOUSE TACO LUNCH PLATE

$13.00

HOUSE TACO DINNER PLATE

$16.00

ADD-ON: HOUSE CONDIMENTS

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

CUBAN QUESADILLA

$14.00

SPIN & ARTICHOKE QUESADILLA

$14.00

WET BURRITOS

WET BURRITO

$12.00

FIESTA BOWL

FIESTA BOWL

$12.00

PASTA & MORE

SPICY LASAGNA

$16.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS & CHOCOLATE DIP

$10.00

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$11.00

SOPAPILLAS

$9.00

MAMITAS CHOCOLATE (HOT COCOA)

$9.00Out of stock

GELATO

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$10.00

SIDES | REFILLS | SAUCES

SIDE: REFRIED BEANS (7 OZ)

$4.00

SIDE: SPANISH RICE (7 OZ)

$4.00

SIDE: HOUSE SLAW (7 OZ)

$4.00

SIDE: ELOTE CORN (4 PCS)

$6.00

SIDE: FRIES (BASKET)

$6.00

SIDE: FETA FRIES (BASKET)

$7.00

REFILL: CHIPS (BASKET)

$2.00

REFILL: WARM QUESO (4 OZ)

$2.50

REFILL: WARM QUESO (8 OZ)

$5.00

REFILL: WARM QUESO (12 OZ)

$9.00

REFILL: GUACAMOLE (4 OZ)

$2.50

REFILL: SALSA (4 OZ)

$2.50

ADD-ON: HOUSE CONDIMENTS

ADD-ON: SAUCE & CONDIMENTS

Bourbon

2- 1oz Buffalo Trace

$5.00

2- 2oz Buffalo Trace

$8.00

2- Old Fashioned Buffalo Trace

$10.00

2- Manhattan Buffalo Trace

$10.00

3- 1oz Eagle Rare

$10.00

3- 2oz Eagle Rare

$16.00

3- Old Fashioned Eagle Rare

$18.00

3- Manhattan Eagle Rare

$18.00

4- 1oz Elijah

$5.00

4- 2oz Elijah

$8.00

4- Old Fashioned Elijah

$10.00

4- Manhattan Elijah

$10.00

6- 1oz Gentle Jack

$6.00

6- 2oz Gentle Jack

$10.00

6- Old Fashioned Gentle Jack

$12.00

6- Manhattan Gentle Jack

$12.00

7- 1oz Jack #7

$5.00

7- 2oz Jack #7

$8.00

7- Old Fashioned Jack #7

$9.00

7- Manhattan Jack #7

$9.00

9- 1oz Jack Sinatra

$14.00

9- 2oz Jack Sinatra

$25.00

9- Old Fashioned Jack Sinatra

$26.00

9- Manhattan Jack Sinatra

$26.00

17- 1oz Basil Hayden

$6.00

17- 2oz Basil Hayden

$10.00

17- Old Fashioned Basil Hayden

$11.00

17- Manhattan Basil Hayden

$11.00

18- 1oz Blanton's

$10.00

18- 2oz Blanton's

$16.00

18- Old Fashioned

$17.00

18- Manhattan

$17.00

19- 1oz Bulleit

$5.00

19- 2oz Bulleit

$8.00

19- Old Fashioned Bulleit

$9.00

19- Manhattan Bulleit

$9.00

21- 1oz Old Forest

$9.00

21- 2oz Old Forest

$14.00

21- Old Fashioned Old Forest

$15.00

21- Manhattan Old Forest

$15.00

23- 1oz Woodford

$9.00

23- 2oz Woodford

$14.00

23- Old Fashioned Woodford

$15.00

23- Manhattan Woodford

$15.00

24- 1oz Knob Creek

$5.00

24- 2oz Knob Creek

$8.00

24- Old Fashioned Knob Creek

$9.00

24- Manhattan Knob Creek

$9.00

25- 1oz Yellowstone

$6.00

25- 2oz Yellowstone

$10.00

25- Old Fashioned Yellowstone

$11.00

25- Manhattan Yellowstone

$11.00

28- 1oz Jefferson's Ocean

$12.00

28- 2oz Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

28- Old Fashioned Jefferson's Ocean

$20.00

28- Manhattan Jefferson's Ocean

$20.00

33- 1oz Bulleit Rye

$5.00

33- 2oz Bulleit Rye

$8.00

33- Old Fashioned Bulleit Rye

$9.00

33- Manhattan Bulleit Rye

$9.00

34- 1oz High West Dbl Rye

$6.00

34- 2oz High West Dbl Rye

$10.00

34- Old Fashioned High West Dbl Rye

$11.00

34- Manhattan High West Dbl Rye

$11.00

37- 1oz Templeton Rye

$6.00

37- 2oz Templeton Rye

$10.00

37- Old Fashioned Templeton Rye

$11.00

37- Manhattan Templeton Rye

$11.00

5- 1oz Ezra Brooks

$5.00

5- 2oz Ezra Brooks

$8.00

5- Old Fashioned Ezra Brooks

$9.00

5- Manhattan Ezra Brooks

$9.00

44- 1oz Maker Mark

$5.00

44- 2oz Maker Mark

$8.00

44- Old Fashioned Makers Mark

$9.00

44- Manhattan Makers Mark

$9.00

45- 1oz Maker 46

$6.00

45- 2oz Maker 46

$10.00

45- Old Fashioned Maker 46

$11.00

45- Manhattan Maker 46

$11.00

48- 1oz Iron Fish

$7.00

48- 2oz Iron Fish

$12.00

48- Old Fashioned Iron Fish

$13.00

48- Manhattan Iron Fish

$13.00

Bobby's Private Locker

Angel's Envy 1oz

$10.00

Col. EH Taylor Small Batch 1oz

$10.00

Old Ezra Barrel Strength 7yr 1oz

$10.00

Sazerac 1oz

$8.00

Weller O.A. Antique 1oz

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve 1oz

$8.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$10.00

Four Roses Single

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern restaurant with a lively atmosphere and delicious food.

Website

Location

36310 Main St, New Baltimore, MI 48047

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

