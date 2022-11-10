Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

592 North English Station Road

Lousiville, KY 40223

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Rumpke Mountain Nachos
All-Star Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Ashley's Potato Skins

Ashley's Potato Skins

$10.00

Potato skins filled with chopped bacon, green, and shredded cheese blend served with spicy sour cream

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Natural Cut fries with hand grated cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, served with house ranch

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$12.00

Chicken breast blended with cream cheese , buffalo sauce and shredded cheese blend. Garnished with bleu cheese crumbles and green onions, drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with warm chips and celery

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Queso, fresh Pico and jalapenos served with warm tortilla chips

Extra Chips

$0.50

Just some more warm tortilla chips

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Thin pickle strips lightly breaded, fried crisp served with wasabi ranch dipping sauce

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.00

Super creamy blend of white American cheese, spices and American lager. Served with soft-crispy pretzel sticks.

Rumpke Mountain Nachos

Rumpke Mountain Nachos

$15.00

Warm tortilla chips topped with choice of pulled pork or seasoned ground beef, queso cheese, fresh jalapenos, green onions, pico de gallo topped with guacamole, and spicy sour cream

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Our delicious wings are fried to perfection and then tossed with a dry rub seasoning. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. (8 wingers per order.) *Buffalo and BBQ Available on side

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Soups

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made herbed croutons, Caesar Dressing served on the side

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with thick cut turkey breast, fresh avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese

Entree Side Caesar Salad

Entree Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Fresh Chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house made croutons, and Caesar dressing served on the side.

Entree Side Salad

$4.50

Entree Side Salad with mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar cheese and herbed croutons

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, diced tomato, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar cheese and herbed croutons.

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with fresh sliced strawberries, goat cheese crumbles, candied pecans, pickled red onions, served with raspberry vinaigrette on the side

Favorites

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken tender fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard or Ranch, served with choice of side item.

Fish & Chip Basket

Fish & Chip Basket

$13.00

Large hand-breaded fried white fish filets, a side of sweet slaw and hushpuppies, served with of choice of fries.

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Six Large Panko Jumbo breaded shrimp fried and served with cocktail sauce and choice of side item

Tacos - FISH

Tacos - FISH

$11.00

Choose from blackened or fried. Topped with cabbage slaw, cilantro lime dressing, and black bean corn salsa. Wrapped in in flour tortilla topped with pico de gallo

Pizza

10-Inch Big Earl's BBQ Smokehouse Pizza

10-Inch Big Earl's BBQ Smokehouse Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, , Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese blend

10-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza

$14.00

Diced Red Peppers, Red Onions, Chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend, topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions drizzled with buffalo sauce

10-Inch Green Goddess Pizza

10-Inch Green Goddess Pizza

$16.00

Homemade Pesto Sauce Base, fresh sliced mozzarella, artichokes, feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

10-Inch Louie's Cheese / Build Own Pizza

$11.00

Build your Own Pizza

10-Inch Meat Lover Pizza

$18.00

Sliced Meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

10-Inch Supreme Pizza

10-Inch Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

10-Inch Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, green peppers, onions, black olives, asparagus, diced tomatoes and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

14-Inch Big Earl's BBQ Smokehouse Pizza

$19.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, , Bacon, Sweet Peppers, Mozzarella-Provolone Cheese blend

14-Inch Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza

$19.00

Diced red peppers, red onions and chicken, loaded with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend and topped with blue cheese crumbles, green onions and drizzled with buffalo sauce

14-Inch Green Goddess Pizza

14-Inch Green Goddess Pizza

$20.00

House-made pesto sauce with fresh sliced mozzarella, artichokes, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese blend.

14-Inch Louie's Cheese Pizza/Build Your Own

$15.00

Cheese Pizza or Build Your Own by selecting toppings

14-Inch Meat Lover Pizza

$23.00

Large Sliced meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

14-Inch Super Supreme Pizza

14-Inch Super Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni, red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

14-Inch Veggie Pizza

14-Inch Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, red onions, diced tomatoes, black olives, asparagus, green peppers and mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

Gourmet Burgers

All-Star Cheeseburger

All-Star Cheeseburger

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef burger served with your choice of American, cheddar, blue, pepper jack or Swiss Cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a potato bun.

Bacon Mac And Cheese Burger

Bacon Mac And Cheese Burger

$15.00

Middletown's cheesiest Mac & Cheese atop a fresh grilled burger with Thick applewood bacon and lettuce.

Beer Cheese Burger

Beer Cheese Burger

$14.00

Blind Squirrels homemade beer cheese, with crispy onion straws, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun.

Hangover Easy Burger

Hangover Easy Burger

$15.00

Topped with sliced American Cheese, bacon, and sunny-side-up egg. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion. A great choice after a night of questionable choices!

I Can't Believe It's Not Meat Burger

I Can't Believe It's Not Meat Burger

$13.00

Gluten-Free, Non GMO meatless burger that is naturally cholesterol-free and high in protein. Topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted Gluten-Free Bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Sliders

$12.00

three mini cheeseburgers served with choice of side

Tom & Todd's Heavenly BBQ Burger

Tom & Todd's Heavenly BBQ Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef topped with pulled pork, drizzled with BBQ Sauce. Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and crispy onion straws on potato bun.

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$14.00

Half pound burger topped with truffle mayo, arugula, bourbon, caramelized onions, smoked bacon and aged cheddar cheese

Sandwiches

Boursin Chicken Sandwich

Boursin Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken served on a pretzel bread with herbed boursin cream cheese, red onion, bacon and a lemon vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Our large hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise.

Caesar Chicken Wrap - FRIED

$13.00

Caesar Chicken Wrap - GRILLED

$13.00
Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Seasoned Chicken, covered with grilled onions, green peppers , topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Salad Spinach Wrap

$13.00

Shredded all white meat chicken breast with mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, celery, dried cranberries, pecans and sliced red onion. Served in a fresh spinach wrap with a hardboiled egg wrapped in bacon

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Layers of Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and cheddar cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onion and tomato.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders, crisp romaine, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, house made ranch choose from either Buffalo or BBQ Sauce rolled into a spinach tortilla.

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Traditional Cuban bread, pulled pork, black forest ham. swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard and cured ham

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Large hand breaded premium white fish fillet, fried crisp served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a potato bun.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Seasoned steak, covered with grilled onions, green peppers, then topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese stuffed in a toasted hoggie roll

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork, piled high and drizzled with BBQ sauce, topped with sweet southern slaw

The King’s BLT

The King’s BLT

$13.00

1/2 pound of Crisp Thick Applewood bacon, served on Texas Toast with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Toasted Spicy Italian Grinder

Toasted Spicy Italian Grinder

$14.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Side Items

Beer Battered Crispy Onion Rings
2oz Truffle Mayo

2oz Truffle Mayo

$1.00
4oz Beer Cheese

4oz Beer Cheese

$1.00

4oz Guacamole

$2.00
4oz Pico

4oz Pico

$0.50
4oz Queso

4oz Queso

$1.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Fresh fried sprouts tossed with parmesan cheese and crisp bacon

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Assorted Seasonal Fruit

Guacamole - Cup

$4.00
Macaroni And Cheese

Macaroni And Cheese

$3.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese

Natural Fries

Natural Fries

$3.00

NO Side

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Sautéed Veggies

Sautéed Veggies

$3.00

Asparagus, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Zucchini

Side Caesar

$4.50

Fresh chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, cracked pepper with side of Caesar dressing

Side Celery (6 pcs)

Side Celery (6 pcs)

$0.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, diced tomato, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar cheese and herbed croutons.

Side of Bacon (2 pcs)

Side of Bacon (2 pcs)

$3.00

2 Thick Cut Applewood Smoke Bacon

Side of Hush Puppies (6)

$3.00
Side of Pico

Side of Pico

$1.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.00Out of stock
Sweet Slaw

Sweet Slaw

$3.00
Twister Fries

Twister Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Straws

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Our Smaller Version of our Certified Angus Beef served on a potato bun

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Smaller Version of our Certified Angus Beef Burger with American Cheese served with a potato bun, lettuce, tomato and onion options available

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Small individual pizza with sauce topped with mozzarella-provolone cheese blend

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Small individual pizza with sauce topped with mozzarella-provolone cheese and pepperoni

Kid Macaroni And Cheese

$6.00

Bowl of Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Two Kids Tenders served with choice of sauce and a side item

Kid Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with diced tomato, shredded carrots, cucumber, fresh grated cheddar and herbed croutons.

Kid Caesar Salad

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy New York Style Cheesecake Slice

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

#music #grub #sports

Website

Location

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville, KY 40223

Directions

Gallery
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

