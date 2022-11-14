Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bliss Acai 8318 Hwy 7

review star

No reviews yet

8318 Hwy 7

St Louis Park, MN 55426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Choose Your Own - 12oz
Verry Berry Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie

Bowls - 12oz

Heart Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Cacao, Coconut, Acai, Pitaya topped with Granola, Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds, Strawberries

Recovery Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Cherry, Coconut, Pineapple Mango topped with Sliced Almonds, Granola, Banana

Immunity Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Passionfruit, Pitaya, Coconut, Pineapple Mango topped with Coconut Chips, Granola, Banana

Mind Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Acai, Pitaya, Verry Berry topped with Chai Seeds, Blueberries, Peanut Butter Drizzle

Body Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Acai, Coconut, Pitaya, Pineapple Mango topped with Granola, Chia Seeds, Banana

Health Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Cacao, Cherry, Acai, Spirulina Chia Pudding topped with Granola, Banana, Blueberries

The Classic - 12oz

$9.99

Acai topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter Drizzle

The Dual - 12oz

$9.99

Acai, Pitaya topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries

Choco-Cherry - 12oz

$9.99

Cacao, Cherry, Spirulina Chia Pudding topped with Granola, Cacao Nibs, Sliced Almonds, Banana

Sweet Dream - 12oz

$9.99

Cacao, Coconut, Spirulina Chia Pudding topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries

Paradise Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Passionfruit, Coconut, Pineapple Mango topped with Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

Cherry Berry - 12oz

$9.99

Cherry, Coconut, Verry Berry topped with Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries

Choose Your Own - 12oz

$7.99

Choose your own health path and create the flavor profile that suites you the best!

Sapphire Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Harvest Bowl - 12oz

$9.99

Acai, Pumpkin Spice, Coconut topped with Peanut Butter Sauce, Blueberries and Granola

Bowls - 16oz

Heart Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Cacao, Coconut, Acai, Pitaya topped with Granola, Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds, Strawberries

Recovery Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Cherry, Coconut, Pineapple Mango topped with Sliced Almonds, Granola, Banana

Immunity Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Passionfruit, Pitaya, Coconut, Pineapple Mango topped with Coconut Chips, Granola, Banana

Mind Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Acai, Pitaya, Verry Berry topped with Chai Seeds, Blueberries, Peanut Butter Drizzle

Body Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Acai, Coconut, Pitaya, Pineapple Mango topped with Granola, Chia Seeds, Banana

Health Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Cacao, Cherry, Acai, Spirulina Chia Pudding topped with Granola, Banana, Blueberries

The Classic - 16oz

$13.99

Acai topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter Drizzle

The Dual - 16oz

$13.99

Acai, Pitaya topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries

Choco-Cherry - 16oz

$13.99

Cacao, Cherry, Spirulina Chia Pudding topped with Granola, Cacao Nibs, Sliced Almonds, Banana

Sweet Dream - 16oz

$13.99

Cacao, Coconut, Spirulina Chia Pudding topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries

Paradise Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Passionfruit, Coconut, Pineapple Mango topped with Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

Cherry Berry - 16oz

$13.99

Cherry, Coconut, Verry Berry topped with Goji Berries, Blueberries, Strawberries

Choose Your Own - 16oz

$11.99

Choose your own health path and create the flavor profile that suites you the best!

Sapphire Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Harvest Bowl - 16oz

$13.99

Acai, Pumpkin Spice, Coconut topped with Peanut Butter Sauce, Blueberries and Granola

Smoothies

Cherry Acai Smoothie

$7.99

Strawberry Pitaya Smoothie

$7.99

Coconut Cacao Smoothie

$7.99

Passionfruit Coconut Smoothie

$7.99

Peanut Butter Acai Smoothie

$7.99

PB & C Smoothie

$7.99

Tropical Smoothie

$7.99

Verry Berry Smoothie

$7.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.99

Choco-Cherry

$7.99

Pumpkin Spice

$7.99

Sorbet Parfaits

Cherry Almond Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Tropical Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

PB & C Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Acai Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Pitaya Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Cacao Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Coconut Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Verry Berry Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Cherry Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Passionfruit Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Pineapple Mango Sorbet Parfait

$5.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemon Sparkling Water

$3.25

Lime Sparkling Water

$3.25

Rasberry Sparkling Water

$3.25

Original Sparkling Water

$3.25

Bowls - 4oz

Heart Bowl

$4.99

Health Bowl

$4.99

Recovery Bowl

$4.99

Immunity Bowl

$4.99

Paradise Bowl

$4.99

Choco-Cherry Bowl

$4.99

Sweet Dream Bowl

$4.99

Classic

$4.99

Dual

$4.99

Body Bowl

$4.99

Cherry Berry

$4.99

Mind Bowl

$4.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai Sorbet Restaurant serving Acai bowls, Sorbet Parfaits and Smoothies

Location

8318 Hwy 7, St Louis Park, MN 55426

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Block Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
7007 Walker Street St. Louis Park, MN 55426
View restaurantnext
Mexico City Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6416 W Lake St Saint Louis Park, MN 55426
View restaurantnext
Junebug
orange starNo Reviews
8601 Virginia Circle South Kristian Bailey LLC Minneapolis, MN 55426
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Lucca
orange starNo Reviews
7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S ST LOUIS PARK, MN 55426
View restaurantnext
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro - 7115 Cedar Lake Rd
orange star4.7 • 2,734
7115 Cedar Lake Rd St. Louis Park, MN 55426
View restaurantnext
Mainstreet Bar and Grill - Hopkins, MN
orange star4.0 • 235
814 Mainstreet Hopkins, MN 55343
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Louis Park

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Louis Park
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston