Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bliss Artisan Tell City

107 Reviews

$

600 Humboldt St

Tell City, IN 47586

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Handcrafted Pizza
Grilled Wrap
Solo

Pizza Of The Month "Philly Cheesesteak"

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00+

The pizza of the month for November and December is Philly Cheesesteak! We begin with a white queso cheese base followed by Philly steak with sauteed onions and peppers. We then add mozzarella/provolone cheese and top it off with (2) vegetables of your choice.

Dinners

Dinner for 2

Dinner for 2

$17.00

Includes (1) 12" UNLIMITED topping pizza and (1) 12oz. container of ice cream.

Dinner for 4

Dinner for 4

$32.00

Includes (2) 12" UNLIMITED topping pizzas and (2) 12oz. containers of ice cream.

Handcrafted Pizzas

Handcrafted Pizza

Handcrafted Pizza

$9.00+

Choose UNLIMITED toppings.

Grilled Wraps

Grilled Wrap

Grilled Wrap

Choose UNLIMITED vegetables.

Salads

*All prices include sales tax.
Side Vegetable Salad

Side Vegetable Salad

$3.50

Choose UNLIMITED vegetables.

Large Vegetable Salad

Large Vegetable Salad

$7.00

Choose UNLIMITED vegetables.

Large Salad w/ONE Meat

Large Salad w/ONE Meat

$8.50

Choose (1) meat and UNLIMITED vegetables.

Student Meals

The Student Meals are for any student Preschool ~ College. *All prices include sales tax.
Student Meal #1

Student Meal #1

$5.00

7" ONE topping pizza and a fountain drink.

Student Meal #2

Student Meal #2

$7.50

7" ONE topping pizza, a fountain drink, and a solo ice cream.

Artisan Ice Cream

*All prices include sales tax.
Solo

Solo

$3.50

Choose one flavor.

Duo

Duo

$5.75

Choose two flavors.

Carryout Pint

Carryout Pint

$10.00

Choose one flavor.

Dessert Pizza

9" Dessert Pizza

9" Dessert Pizza

$4.00

9" pastry with a buttery base, topped with cinnamon/sugar, chocolate & caramel drizzle, and powdered sugar.

9" Dessert Pizza w/ Ice Cream

9" Dessert Pizza w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

9" pastry with a buttery base, topped with cinnamon/sugar, chocolate & caramel drizzle, powdered sugar, cherries, whipped cream, and your choice of two flavors of ice cream.

Upgrades

Lays Chips

$1.25
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Pepsi products.

Meal #1

Meal #1

$4.75

Fountain drink and a solo ice cream.

Meal #2

Meal #2

$6.75

Fountain drink and a duo ice cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Pizza and Grilled Wraps cooked in under four minutes. Fresh Salads and Artisan Ice Cream.

Website

Location

600 Humboldt St, Tell City, IN 47586

Directions

Gallery
Bliss Artisan image
Bliss Artisan image
Bliss Artisan image

Popular restaurants in Tell City

The Pour Haus - The Tell City Pour Haus
orange star4.2 • 1,008
706 Humboldt Street Tell City, IN 47586
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tell City
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston