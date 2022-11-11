Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON

No reviews yet

1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6

South Burlington, VT 05403

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken
Original Chicken Nugz
'Merica Burger

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

House Chicken

House Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken breast / pickles / lettuce / ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$7.99

Fried Chicken breast / Spicy Honey Glaze / Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Mayo

Picnic Chicken

Picnic Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken breast / coleslaw / lettuce / pickles / bbq sauce

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken breast / spicy scallion slaw / hoisin glaze / lettuce / sesame seeds

Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken

$8.99

Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce

Plain Chicken

$5.79

Fried Chicken breast on a bun

SALADS & GRAIN BOWLS

Atlantic

Atlantic

$14.99

roasted salmon / tomato / roasted broccoli / cukes / tzatziki sauce / mixed greens / sunflowers seeds / citrus vinaigrette

Autumn

Autumn

$13.99

chicken breast / spiced sweet potatoes / pepitas / fresh apple / goat cheese / power greens / cider vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$13.99

Greens / Roasted Chicken / Blue Cheese / Shredded Carrot / Cukes / Tomato / GF croutons / Egg / Cider Vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$13.99

hummus / olives / tomatoes / tzatziki sauce / roasted peppers / cakes / mixed greens / goat cheese

Harvest

Harvest

$13.99

Greens / Creamy Ranch Chicken Salad / Beets / Shredded Carrot / Cheddar / Cranberries / Sunflower Seed / Cider Vinaigrette

Mexicali

Mexicali

$13.99

chicken breast / taco seasoning / chili lime crema / tomato / lettuce / cheddar / peppers / pepitas / citrus vinaigrette

Power

Power

$13.99

tofu / roasted carrot / broccoli / sunflower seeds / hemp seed / nutritional yeast / mixed greens / cider vinaigrette

Sunrise

Sunrise

$13.99

hardboiled egg / bacon / cheddar / spiced sweet potatoes / roasted broccoli / mixed greens / hemp seeds

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.99

crispy chicken strips / hoisin glaze roasted carrots & broccoli / sesame seeds sesame-tamari vinaigrette

Mister Crispy

Mister Crispy

$13.99

fried chicken / greens / fresh apple / sweet potato / sunflower seeds / blue cheese / ranch dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

greens / parmesan / gf croutons / caesar dressing

BURGERS

'Merica Burger

'Merica Burger

$7.99

LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef / griddled onions / lettuce / pickles / house dressing

Southbound Burger

Southbound Burger

$7.99

LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef / bbq sauce / coleslaw / pickles

Bam Bam Burger

Bam Bam Burger

$8.99

LaPlatte Farm Beef / pickled jalapenos / crispy onions / bbq sauce / lettuce

Goddess Burger

Goddess Burger

$7.99

veggie patty / seasoned yogurt / lettuce / roasted peppers

Puebla Burger

Puebla Burger

$7.99

veggie patty / chili lime crema / lettuce / tomato

Addison Burger

Addison Burger

$8.99

Misty Knoll Farm turkey / cranberry / mayo / lettuce / griddle onion

Peking Burger

Peking Burger

$8.99

Misty Knoll Farm turkey / hoisin glaze / lettuce / spicy scallion slaw

Basic Beef Burger

Basic Beef Burger

$5.79

plain, beef on a bun

Basic Veggie Burger

Basic Veggie Burger

$5.79

plain, gf veggie patty on a bun

Basic Turkey Burger

Basic Turkey Burger

$5.99

plain, turkey on a bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

griddled gf white bread, American or Cheddar cheese

CHICKEN NUGZ

Original Chicken Nugz

$5.49

crispy GF all-natural chicken nuggets with side of ranch

Nashville Nugz

$5.49

chicken nugz with side of Nashville hot sauce

Buffalo Nugz

$5.49

chicken nugz with side of buffalo hot sauce

Dirty Nugz

$5.49

chicken nugz in BBQ spice rub; served with side of ranch

SIDES

Roasted Delicata / whipped ricotta / maple pepitas
Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.49

try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well

'Lil Beet Salad

'Lil Beet Salad

$4.29

cider vinaigrette / goat cheese / pepitas

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.99

mixed greens / cukes / carrot

Carrots & Ranch

Carrots & Ranch

$3.29

house made ranch dressing on the side

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Maple Mustard

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.99

greens / parmesan / gf crouton (full size caesar shown)

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Maple Mustard

$0.59

DOUBLE BURGERS

Double Merica

Double Merica

$11.99

Two LaPlatte beef patties / lettuce / griddled onion / pickles / house dressing (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Southbound

Double Southbound

$11.99

Two LaPlatte Beef patties / pickled jalapenos / crispy onions / bbq sauce / lettuce (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Bam Bam

Double Bam Bam

$12.99

Two LaPlatte beef patties / pickled jalapenos / crispy onions / bbq sauce / lettuce (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Puebla

Double Puebla

$11.99

Two veggie patties / chili-lime crema / lettuce / tomato / sesame seeds / taco seasoning (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Goddess

Double Goddess

$11.99

Two veggie patties / tzatziki sauce / lettuce / roasted peppers / cukes (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Peking

Double Peking

$12.99

Two Misty Knoll turkey patties / hoisin glaze / lettuce / spicy scallion slaw (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Addison

Double Addison

$12.99

Two Misty Knoll turkey patties / cranberry sauce / mayo / lettuce / griddled onion (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Basic Beef

Double Basic Beef

$11.79

Two LaPlatte beef patties on a bun (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Basic Veggie

Double Basic Veggie

$11.79

Two veggie patties on a bun (Image shown is single patty version)

Double Basic Turkey

Double Basic Turkey

$11.99

Two Misty Knoll turkey patties on a bun (Image shown is single patty version)

DIRTY SODAS

Maine Root Sodas Blended with Unique Flavorings

Cola Coco

$2.59+Out of stock

Maine Root Cola + Coconut + Vanilla + Half & Half

Maui Wowie

$2.59+Out of stock

Maine Root Cola + Coconut + Mango + Half & Half

Sock Hop

$2.59+Out of stock

Maine Root Cola + Cherry + Vanilla

Lemon Breeze

$2.59+

Lemon-Lime Soda + Passion Fruit + Peach

Fruit Loops

$2.59+

Lemon-Lime Soda + Wildberry + Mango

Sour Head

$2.59+

Lemon-Lime Soda + Cherry + Kiwi

Blueberry Crush

$2.59+

Blueberry Soda + Mango + Peach

Watermelon Man

$2.59+

Blueberry Soda + Watermelon + Stone Fruit

Riptide

$2.59+

Blueberry Soda + Orange + Kiwi

Green Dreams

$2.59+

Lemonade + Kiwi + Watermelon

Berry Believable

$2.59+

Lemonade + Wildberry + Stone Fruit

Island Dreaming

$2.59+

Lemonade + Peach + Kiwi

Bee Easy

$2.59+

Ginger Beer + Coconut + Mango

Dark & Stormy

$2.59+

Ginger Beer + Vanilla + Cherry

Berry Mule

$2.59+

Ginger Beer + Wildberry + Strawberry

Butterbeer

$2.59+

Root Beer + Vanilla + Half & Half

Clean Lean

$2.59+

Root Beer + Cherry + Stone Fruit + Half & Half

Rootberry

$2.59+

Root Beer + Wildberry + Strawberry

Peaches & Cream

$2.59+Out of stock

Vanilla Cream Soda + Peach

Creamsicle

$2.59+Out of stock

Vanilla Cream Soda + Orange

Cobbler

$2.59+Out of stock

Vanilla Cream Soda + WIldberry + Strawberry

Tropical Punch

$2.59+

Pink Lemonade + Strawberry + Kiwi

Better Together

$2.59+

Pink Lemonade + Strawberry + Kiwi

Pink Berry

$2.59+

Pink Lemonade + Wildberry + Watermelon

REGULAR SODAS

Sm Fountain Soda

$2.59

Lg Fountain Soda

$3.09

SMOOTHIES

MOCHA

MOCHA

$7.99Out of stock

soy milk / banana / cold brew espresso / chocolate

BERRY BANANA

BERRY BANANA

$7.99

Soy milk, strawberry / banana / honey

PIÑA COLADA

PIÑA COLADA

$7.99

soy milk / banana / pineapple

PURPLE HAZE

PURPLE HAZE

$7.99

soy milk / blueberry / banana

STRAWBERRY KISS

STRAWBERRY KISS

$7.99

soy milk / pineapple / strawberry / honey

VERY BERRY

VERY BERRY

$7.99

soy milk / strawberry / blueberry / honey

SHAKES

*Special* Salted Caramel Frappe Shake

$6.99Out of stock

cold Brewtus espresso / vanilla ice cream / caramel syrup

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Maple Shake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.99

Regular Caramel Shake (No Salt)

$6.99

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Grab N Go Beverages

Yerba Clean Blackberry

Yerba Clean Blackberry

$2.69
Yerba Clean Peach

Yerba Clean Peach

$2.69
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$1.89
Spindrift Raspberry Lime

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$1.89
Kombucha Elderberry

Kombucha Elderberry

$4.59
Kombucha Hibiscus

Kombucha Hibiscus

$4.59
Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$1.99
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
BB Pineapple Ginger

BB Pineapple Ginger

$3.29
BB Tulsi Rose

BB Tulsi Rose

$3.29
BB CBD Ginger Ale

BB CBD Ginger Ale

$7.99Out of stock

BB Blood Orange Vanilla

$3.29

BB Mandarin Grapefruit

$3.29
Nantucket Lemonade

Nantucket Lemonade

$1.89
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.29
All Times Apple Cider

All Times Apple Cider

$2.29

Assorted Snapple

$1.99

Grab N Go Snacks

Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$1.69
Rice Krispie Treat (GF)

Rice Krispie Treat (GF)

$1.89
Chocolate Brownie (GF)

Chocolate Brownie (GF)

$1.89

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$1.89

Snickerdoodle Cookie (GF )

$1.89Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

SOUTH BURLINGTON Fast casual counter service in a super relaxed setting. Locally sourced burgers, grain bowls, and protein rich salads for dine in or take out via convenient online ordering.

Website

Location

1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6, South Burlington, VT 05403

Directions

Gallery
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON image
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON image
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON image

