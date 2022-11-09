Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Bliss Bee WILLISTON

review star

No reviews yet

30 Hawthorne Street, M62

Williston, VT 05495

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Chicken Nugz
'Merica Burger
Nashville Hot Chicken

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

House Chicken

House Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken breast / pickles / lettuce / ranch

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$7.99

Fried Chicken breast / Spicy Honey Glaze / Pickles / Shredded Lettuce / Mayo

Picnic Chicken

Picnic Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken breast / coleslaw / lettuce / pickles / bbq sauce

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$7.99

Fried chicken breast / spicy scallion slaw / hoisin glaze / lettuce / sesame seeds

Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken

$8.99

Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce

Plain Chicken

$5.79

Fried Chicken breast on a bun

SALADS & GRAIN BOWLS

Atlantic

Atlantic

$14.99

roasted salmon / tomato / roasted broccoli / cukes / tzatziki sauce / mixed greens / sunflowers seeds / citrus vinaigrette

Autumn

Autumn

$13.99

chicken breast / spiced sweet potatoes / pepitas / fresh apple / goat cheese / power greens / cider vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$13.99

Greens / Roasted Chicken / Blue Cheese / Shredded Carrot / Cukes / Tomato / GF croutons / Egg / Cider Vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$13.99

hummus / olives / tomatoes / tzatziki/ yogurt / roasted peppers / mixed greens / feta

Harvest

Harvest

$13.99

Greens / Creamy Ranch Chicken Salad / Beets / Shredded Carrot / Cheddar / Cranberries / Sunflower Seed / Cider Vinaigrette

Mexicali

Mexicali

$13.99

chicken breast / taco seasoning / chili lime crema / tomato / lettuce / cheddar / peppers / pepitas / citrus vinaigrette

Power

Power

$13.99

tofu / roasted carrot / broccoli / sunflower seeds / hemp seed / nutritional yeast / mixed greens / cider vinaigrette

Sunrise

Sunrise

$13.99

hardboiled egg / bacon / cheddar / spiced sweet potatoes / roasted broccoli / mixed greens / hemp seeds

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.99

crispy chicken strips / hoisin glaze roasted carrots & broccoli / sesame seeds sesame-tamari vinaigrette

Mister Crispy

Mister Crispy

$13.99

fried chicken / greens / fresh apple / sweet potato / sunflower seeds / blue cheese / ranch dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

greens / parmesan / gf croutons / caesar dressing

BURGERS

'Merica Burger

'Merica Burger

$7.99

LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef / griddled onions / lettuce / pickles / house dressing

Southbound Burger

Southbound Burger

$7.99

LaPlatte River Angus Farm beef / bbq sauce / coleslaw / pickles

Bam Bam Burger

Bam Bam Burger

$8.99

LaPlatte Farm Beef / pickled jalapenos / crispy onions / bbq sauce / lettuce

Goddess Burger

Goddess Burger

$7.99

veggie patty / tzatziki sauce / lettuce / roasted peppers

Puebla Burger

Puebla Burger

$7.99

veggie patty / chili lime crema / lettuce / tomato

Addison Burger

Addison Burger

$8.99

Misty Knoll Farm turkey / cranberry mayo / lettuce / griddle onion

Peking Burger

Peking Burger

$8.99

Misty Knoll Farm turkey / hoisin glaze / lettuce / spicy scallion slaw

Basic Beef Burger

Basic Beef Burger

$5.79

plain, beef on a bun

Basic Veggie Burger

Basic Veggie Burger

$5.79

plain, gf veggie patty on a bun

Basic Turkey Burger

Basic Turkey Burger

$5.99

plain, turkey on a bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

griddled gf white bread, American or Cheddar cheese

CHICKEN NUGZ

Original Chicken Nugz

Original Chicken Nugz

$5.49

crispy GF all natural chicken nugz, served with side of ranch

Nashville Nugz

Nashville Nugz

$5.49

chicken nugz with side of Nashville hot sauce

Buffalo Nugz

Buffalo Nugz

$5.49

chicken nugz with side of buffalo hot sauce

Dirty Nugz

Dirty Nugz

$5.49

chicken nugz in BBQ spicy rub; served with side of ranch

SIDES

Roasted Delicata / whipped ricotta / maple pepitas
Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.49

try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well

'Lil Beet Salad

'Lil Beet Salad

$4.29

cider vinaigrette / goat cheese / pepitas

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.99

mixed greens / cukes / carrot

Carrots & Ranch

Carrots & Ranch

$3.29

house made ranch dressing on the side

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Maple Mustard

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.99

greens / parmesan / gf croutons (Full size Caesar shown)

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Maple Mustard

$0.59

DOUBLE BURGERS

Double Merica

$11.99

Two LaPlatte beef patties / lettuce / griddled onion / pickles / house dressing

Double Southbound

$11.99

Two LaPlatte Beef patties / pickled jalapenos / crispy onions / bbq sauce / lettuce

Double Bam Bam

$12.99

Two LaPlatte beef patties / pickled jalapenos / crispy onions / bbq sauce / lettuce

Double Puebla

$11.99

Two veggie patties / chili-lime crema / lettuce / tomato / sesame seeds / taco seasoning

Double Goddess

$11.99

Two veggie patties / tzatziki sauce / lettuce / roasted peppers

Double Peking

$12.99

Two Misty Knoll turkey patties / hoisin glaze / lettuce / cucumber-scallion slaw

Double Addison

$12.99

Two Misty Knoll turkey patties / cranberry sauce / mayo / lettuce / griddled onion

Double Basic Beef

$9.79

Two LaPlatte beef patties on a bun

Double Basic Veggie

$9.79

Two veggie patties on a bun

Double Basic Turkey

$9.99

Two Misty Knoll turkey patties on a bun

DIRTY SODAS

Maine Root Sodas Blended with Unique Flavorings

Cola Coco

$2.59+Out of stock

Maine Root Cola + Coconut + Vanilla + Half & Half

Maui Wowie

$2.59+Out of stock

Maine Root Cola + Coconut + Mango + Half & Half

Sock Hop

$2.59+Out of stock

Maine Root Cola + Cherry + Vanilla

Lemon Breeze

$2.59+

Lemon-Lime Soda + Passion Fruit + Peach

Fruit Loops

$2.59+

Lemon-Lime soda + Wildberry + Mango

Sour Head

$2.59+

Lemon-Lime Soda + Cherry + Kiwi

Blueberry Crush

$2.59+

Blueberry Soda + Mango + Peach

Watermelon Man

$2.59+

Blueberry Soda + Watermelon + Stone Fruit

Riptide

$2.59+

Blueberry Soda + Orange + Kiwi

Green Dreams

$2.59+Out of stock

Lemonade + Kiwi + Watermelon

Berry Believable

$2.59+Out of stock

Lemonade + Wildberry + Stone Fruit

Island Dreaming

$2.59+Out of stock

Lemonade + Peach + Kiwi

Bee Easy

$2.59+

Ginger Beer + Coconut + Mango

Dark & Stormy

$2.59+

Ginger Beer + Vanilla + Cherry

Berry Mule

$2.59+

Ginger Beer + Wildberry + Strawberry

Butterbeer

$2.59+

Root Beer + Vanilla + Half & Half

Clean Lean

$2.59+Out of stock

Root Beer + Cherry + Stone Fruit + Half & Half

Rootberry

$2.59+Out of stock

Root Beer + Wildberry + Strawberry

Peaches & Cream

$2.59+

Vanilla Cream Soda + Peach

Creamsicle

$2.59+

Vanilla Cream Soda + Orange

Cobbler

$2.59+

Vanilla Cream Soda + Wildberry + Strawberry

Tropical Punch

$2.59+Out of stock

Pink Lemonade + Orange + Kiwi

Better Together

$2.59+Out of stock

Pink Lemonade + Strawberry + Kiwi

Pink Berry

$2.59+

Pink Lemonade + Wildberry + Watermelon

REGULAR SODAS

Sm Fountain Soda

$2.59

Lg Fountain Soda

$3.09

SHAKES

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Maple Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Regular Caramel Shake (No Salt)

$6.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$6.99Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$4.99Out of stock

Grab N Go Beverages

Yerba Clean Blackberry

$2.69

Yerba Clean Peach

$2.69

Spindrift Grapefruit

$1.89

Spindrift Rasberry Lime

$1.89

Kombucha Elderberry

$4.59

Kombucha Hibiscus

$4.59

Snapple Iced Tea

$1.99

Whole Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

BB Pineapple Ginger

$3.29

BB Tulsi Rose

$3.29

BB Blood Orange

$3.29

Bottle Water

$1.29

All Times Apple Cider

$2.29

Grab N Go Snacks

Deep River Chips

$1.69

Rice Krispie Treat (GF)

$1.89

Chocolate Brownie (GF)

$1.89

SMOOTHIES

MOCHA

$7.99Out of stock

soy milk / banana / cold brew espresso / chocolate

BERRY BANANA

$7.99

soy milk / berry / banana / honey

PINA COLADA

$7.99

soy milk / banana / pineapple

VERY BERRY

$7.99

soy milk / strawberry / blueberry / honey

PURPLE HAZE

$7.99

soy milk / blueberry / banana

STRAWBERRY KISS

$7.99

soy milk / pineapple / strawberry / honey

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

WILLISTON Fast casual counter service in a super relaxed setting. Locally sourced burgers, grain bowls, and protein rich salads for dine in or take out via convenient online ordering.

Website

Location

30 Hawthorne Street, M62, Williston, VT 05495

Directions

Gallery
Bliss Bee WILLISTON image
Bliss Bee WILLISTON image
Bliss Bee WILLISTON image

Similar restaurants in your area

BURGER BAR & GRILL - 831 College Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
831 College Parkway Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Cody's Irish Pub and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
4 Carmichael St Unit 106 Essex Junction, NY 05452
View restaurantnext
ArtsRiot - 400 Pine St
orange star4.5 • 222
400 Pine St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 863
317 Riverside Avenue Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williston

Chef's Corner - 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240
orange star4.0 • 102
300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 240 Williston, VT 05495
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williston
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston