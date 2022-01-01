Bliss Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ask your grandparents where their favorite place to get ice cream is, the answer is almost always…Bliss! Here at the Bliss Restaurant, we still serve great food and delicious, fresh made ice cream to our valued customers and friends. We have been a member of the Attleboro community since 1929, and look forward to many more years of putting smiles on the faces of everyone who walks through our doors
Location
711 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don & Gigi's Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria
No Reviews
88 Union Street attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant
BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar - 183 Pleasant St
No Reviews
183 Pleasant St Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Attleboro
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Attleboro
4.3 • 326
595 Washington Street Attleboro, MA 02703
View restaurant