Bliss Restaurant

711 Park Street

Attleboro, MA 02703

Order Again

Popular Items

Frappe
Chicken Tender Basket
Quesadilla

Starters

Bliss Sampler

$15.25

2 Sliders with cheese, 4 mozzarella sticks, 4 chicken wings. Served with onion rings and dipping sauces

Cheese Fries

$7.95

French fries topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Tenders App

$9.95

Deep-fried chicken tenders served with your choice of Original, Honey BBQ, Buffalo or Parmesan Garlic.

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Battered fried chicken wings

Chili Bowl

$7.25

Chili Cup

$6.25

Chowder Bowl

$7.75

Chowder Cup

$6.25

Chowder Pint

$9.25

Chowder Quart

$13.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Mozzarella cheese sticks in an Italian-seasoned breading served with marinara sauce.

Nachos

$11.25

Tortilla chips with melted jack and cheddar cheese served with salsa, sour cream and jalapenos. Your choice of chili, pulled pork or chicken.

Onion Rings app.

$8.25

Spanish onion slices double-dipped in a golden batter with your choice of dipping sauce.

Quesadilla

$11.95

Served in a grilled tortilla with diced tomatoes, red onions, chicken or steak and a blend of jack and cheedar cheese with sides of sour cream and salsa

Soup Bowl

$5.95

Soup Cup

$4.95

Soup Pint

$7.95

Soup Quart

$11.95

Salads

Asian Salad

$11.95

Romaine and iceberg mix topped with red onions and carrots, teriyaki chicken and show mein noodles. Served with sesame dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.25

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a delicious buffalo sauce, served on a romaine and iceberg mix with tomatoes and bleu cheese crumble.

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

Chef Salad

$11.95

Our Garden Salad topped with sliced turkey, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Our Romaine and Iceberg mix with avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumble, and bacon.

Garden Salad

$7.50

Romaine and Iceberg mix with tomato, cucumber, red onion and green pepper.

Grilled chicken salad

$11.75

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Romaine and iceberg mix, chicken breast strips, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese.

Steak Tip Salad

$15.95

Romaine and Iceberg mix topped with steak tips, tomatoes, red onions, and crumbled bleu cheese.

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.25

A fresh tomato nestled in lettuce, stuffed with tuna and served with french fries.

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.95

Pulled pork with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion strings on a bulky roll.

Big Beef

$10.95Out of stock

BLT

$10.95

BLT Club

$12.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Breaded buffalo chicken cutlet with bleu cheese and romaine lettuce

Burger Club

$12.75

Three slices of bread with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Fillet

$11.95

Deep-fried all white meat chicken breast with romatine lettuce and tomato on a sesame roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Cornbeef Reuben

$11.95

Cornbeef topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye.

Cuban

$11.95

Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and Dijon mustard on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Grilled Cheese Bacon

$9.75

Grilled Cheese Ham

$9.75

Grilled Cheese Tomato

$8.75

Grilled Cheese Tuna

$9.75

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Ham & Cheese Club

$12.75

Three slices of bread with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$11.95

Ham and cheedar cheese on grilled rye with Russian dressing, served with coleslaw.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

Pastrami Reuben

$11.95

Pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Extra lean shaved steak with melted cheddar cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions on a sub roll

Roast Beef

$10.95Out of stock

Tuna Club

$12.75

Three slices of bread with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Grilled cheddar cheese and tuna on grilled sourdough served with coleslaw.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Club

$12.75

Three slices of bread with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Reuben

$11.95

Turkey topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Big Beef Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Roast Beef piled high with house BBQ sauce, american cheese, topped with onion rings on a grilled brioche roll. Served with french fries.

Seafood

Fish Delight

$9.95

Fish fillet on a sesame roll. Served with coleslaw.

Fish & Cheese

$9.95

Fish fillet on a seasame roll ropped with cheddar cheese.

Clam Strip Roll

$9.95

Deep-fried Cape Cod clam strips in a grilled hot dog roll.

Entrees

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.95

Chicken Tender Plate

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan with Pasta

$15.95

Hot Turkey Plate

$14.25

Steak Tip Plate

$19.95

Burgers

1/2 BBQ Burger

$14.55

Beefburger topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion strings.

1/2 Beef Patty Melt

$14.50

Beefburger topped with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese, served on grilled sourdough bread.

1/2 Beefburger

$11.95

1/2 Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.25

Beefburger topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon, romaine lettuce, yellow onions, and garlic aioli.

1/2 Bliss Special

$14.95

Beefburger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

1/2 Breakfast Burger

$14.50

Beefburger on French Toast, a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, and maple syrup.

1/2 Guacamole Burger

$13.95

Beefburger topped with guacamole, bacon, ranch dressing, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

1/2 Ultimate Grilled Cheese Burger

$14.95

Beefburger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and bacon.

1/2lb Cheeseburger

$13.95

1/3 BBQ Burger

$12.95

Beefburger topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion strings.

1/3 Beef delight

$9.95

1/3 Beef deluxe

$9.95

1/3 Beef Patty Melt

$12.95

Beefburger topped with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese, served on grilled sourdough bread.

1/3 Bleu Cheese Burger

$12.55

Beefburger topped with bleu cheese crumble, bacon, romaine lettuce, yellow onions, and garlic aioli.

1/3 Bliss Special

$12.95

Beefburger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

1/3 Breakfast Burger

$12.95

Beefburger on French Toast, a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, and maple syrup.

1/3 Guacamole Burger

$12.25

Beefburger topped with guacamole, bacon, ranch dressing, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

1/3 Ultimate Grilled Cheese Burger

$12.95

Beefburger served between two grilled cheese sandwiches with lettuce, tomato and bacon.

1/3lb Beefburger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Frankfurter

$5.95

Jumbo frank and roll.

Frankfurter Delight

$9.95

Jumbo frank and roll served with coleslaw

Sliders

$11.95

Three mini burgers with cheese.

Vegetarian Burger

$11.95

Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and tzatziki, served on a whole wheat bun.

Sides

Broccoli

$4.50

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Grilled Muffin

$3.95

Lg. Curly Fry

$6.25Out of stock

Lg. Fries

$6.25

Lg. Onion Ring

$8.75

Lg. Sweet Potato Fries

$6.75

Lg. Tater Tot

$6.75

Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Mashed Potato & Gravy

$3.95

Mashed potato no gravy

$3.95Out of stock

Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Sm. Fries

$4.50

Sm. Onion Ring

$5.25

Sm. Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Sm. Tater Tot

$4.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kids Sliders

$8.75

Kids Penne

$8.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Kids PB+J

$8.75

Kids PB+Fluff

$8.75

Kids Hot Dog

$8.75

Fountain

Frappe

$6.25

Your choice of ice cream blended together with milk and syrup

Sherbet Cooler

$5.25

Your choice of sherbet blended together with milk and syrup.

Freeze

$5.95

Your choice of sherbet blended together with soda water and syrup.

Soda Float

$4.95

Your choice of soda topped with your choice of ice cream.

Ice Cream Soda

$5.95

Cream, syrup and soda water mixed together and topped with your choice of ice cream

Milk Shake

$3.95

Milk and syrup blended together.

Rickey's

$4.25

Lime or Raspberry-Lime Rickey made with real lime juice, syrup and soda water.

Beverages (L&D)

Coffee

$3.75

Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk Small

$2.25

Milk Large

$2.75

Juice small

$2.95

Juice Large

$3.95

Soda Small

$2.95

Soda Large

$3.95

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

BYOB

1/3lb Beef Burger

$9.95

1/2lb Beef Burger

$10.95

Pulled Pork byob

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Veggie Burger

$9.25

Cheese

Swiss

American

Blue

Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Beverages

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice Large

$3.95

Juice small

$2.95

Large apple juice

$3.25

Large Coffee To Go

$1.95

Milk Large

$3.75

Milk Small

$2.75

Small apple juice

$2.25

Small Coffee To Go

$1.75

Soda Large

$3.95

Soda Small

$2.95

Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ask your grandparents where their favorite place to get ice cream is, the answer is almost always…Bliss! Here at the Bliss Restaurant, we still serve great food and delicious, fresh made ice cream to our valued customers and friends. We have been a member of the Attleboro community since 1929, and look forward to many more years of putting smiles on the faces of everyone who walks through our doors

Location

711 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703

Directions

