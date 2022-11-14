Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bliss & Vinegar Forest Hills

168 Reviews

$

888 Forest Hill Ave SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Vegan Bliss
The Gaucho

Bliss Favorites

A few of our favorite salads.
B&V Kale Caesar

B&V Kale Caesar

$6.39+

Baby kale blend, croutons, onion, Parmesan, creamy Caesar Vinaigrette (GF).

Michigan Cobb

Michigan Cobb

$8.99+Out of stock

Romaine, herb roasted chicken, tomato, onion, MI dried cherries, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette (GF).

Vegan Bliss

Vegan Bliss

$8.69+

Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Choose a dressing: we recommend Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)

Bliss Wraps

More like a burrito; rolled in a whole grain wrap and easy to handle.
The Bruce-urrito

The Bruce-urrito

$8.99+

Chicken, spinach, black beans, tomato, red pepper, Green Machine Vinaigrette.

The Gaucho

The Gaucho

$9.99+

Roasted steak, quinoa, arugula, corn salad, queso fresco, Chimichurri Vinaigrette.

Tommy Smokes

Tommy Smokes

$9.49+Out of stock

Chicken, bacon, tomato, corn, romaine, cheddar, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette.

Warm Bliss Quinoa Bowl

Our warm quinoa makes a great base for meal that’s more than a soup. Hearty and delicious! Try one of our favorites or create your own.
BMB

BMB

$11.99

(Big Meat Bowl) Heavy on the protein: Steak, herb roasted chicken and bacon over quinoa with red pepper, avocado, Greek Yogurt Ranch (GF)

Tuna Casserole

Tuna Casserole

$9.99

Quinoa blend topped with premium Albacore tuna, garbanzos, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF)

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$10.49

Quinoa with herb roasted chicken, tomato, corn salad, queso fresco, topped with black bean chili (GF)

CYO Quinoa Bowl

$2.99

Includes quinoa and a dressing.

CYO Bliss

Choose a lettuce, dressing and 4 standard toppings (included). Add any additional toppings you like.

Create Your Own

$6.59+

Soup/Chili

Made from scratch daily.

Soup - Chicken Wild Rice

$4.49Out of stock

Always made from scratch.

Chili

Chili

$4.49

Sweet potato and black bean chili with just the right amount of spice. Available daily. (V, GF)

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.49Out of stock

Our sweet potato and black bean chili over seasoned roasted 'fries', topped with aged cheddar cheese.

Energy Bars/Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$1.39Out of stock

You'll never know it's GF

PB Protein Bar

$2.39Out of stock

Peanut butter, honey, oats, wheat germ, raisins, organic cocoa nibs, whey protein, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds.

Chocolate Cherry Energy Bar (GF)

$1.99

Dates, oats, almonds, nuts, dried cherries, chocolate chips.

Beverages

Sparkling Ice

$2.99

Pellegrino

$2.99

Box Water

$2.19Out of stock

Karma Water

$3.09

Sparkling Ice CAN

$2.99

Protein20 Water

$3.29Out of stock

Premier Protein

$3.49Out of stock

Smartwater

$2.99Out of stock

LifeWater

$2.99Out of stock

Alani Nu

$3.19

Sides

Yogurt/Granola

$2.49Out of stock

Naked Pita Chips

$0.99

Great Lakes Kettle Chips

$0.99

Catering

Large versions of our Signature items. May require 24 hours notice. Please include phone # so we can confirm your order.
Vegan Bliss

Vegan Bliss

$60.00+

Need to serve a group? Our Vegan BIGGER BLISS catering bowl will do just that! *Served with house made dressing and salad tongs. VEGAN BLISS: Baby kale blend, quinoa, broccoli, corn, garbanzos, avocado, walnuts, MI dried cherries. Balsamic (V, GF) or Honey Dijon Vinaigrette (GF)

Peruvian Corn

$60.00+

Need to serve a group? Our Peruvian Corn BIGGER BLISS catering bowl will do just that! *Served with house made dressing and salad tongs. PERUVIAN CORN: Spring mix, herb roasted chicken, corn salad, quinoa, queso fresco, kalamatas, Orange-Aji Vinaigrette (GF).

MI Cobb

$54.00+

Need to serve a group? Our MI Cobb BIGGER BLISS catering bowl will do just that! *Served with house made dressing and salad tongs. MI COBB: Romaine, herb roasted chicken, tomato, onion, MI dried cherries, bacon, egg, Gorgonzola Vinaigrette (GF).

Tokyo Spa

$54.00+

Need to serve a group? Our Tokyo Spa BIGGER BLISS catering bowl will do just that! *Served with house made dressing and salad tongs. TOKYO SPA: Spring mix, marinated tofu, red pepper, carrots, broccoli, garbanzos, almonds, Rice Wine or Sriracha-Lime Vinaigrette (V, GF)

Caesar

Caesar

$50.00+

Need to serve a group? Our B & V Caesar BIGGER BLISS catering bowl will do just that! *Served with house made dressing and salad tongs. B&V CAESAR: Baby kale blend, croutons, onion, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Vinaigrette.

Wrap Trays

Wrap Trays

$65.00

An assortment of our Signature Tommy Smokes, Gaucho, and Bruce-urrito wraps. Serves 8-10.

Bottled Dressing

Share the Bliss! (14 oz bottle)

Chimichurri

$4.79

Green Machine

$7.99

Sriracha Lime

$4.79

Honey Dijon

$4.79

Greek Yogurt Ranch

$5.79

Caesar

$5.79

Balsamic / White Balsamic

$4.79

Smoked Tomato

$4.79

Orange Aji

$4.79

Champagne strawberry

$4.79

Citrus

$4.79

Apple Moscato

$4.79

Gorgonzola

$4.79

Rice Wine

$4.79

Red Wine

$4.79

Tools

Bliss yourself at home!

Bliss Salad Cutter

$19.99

Salad Bowl

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH. FAST. DELICIOUS. Flavorful chopped salads, wraps, quinoa bowls and soups of superior quality… all made-to-order for you. We offer over 60 toppings and dressings made from scratch using only NATURAL ingredients and NO preservatives. Try one of our Signature items or create your own Bliss! Voted 'Best Salads in GR!'

Website

Location

888 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Directions

Gallery
Bliss & Vinegar image
Bliss & Vinegar image
Bliss & Vinegar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bagger Dave's Tavern - Cascade Twp
orange star4.3 • 796
2817 Kraft Ave SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Schnitz Ada Grill
orange star4.6 • 854
597 Ada Drive SE Ada, MI 49301
View restaurantnext
Terra GR
orange star4.5 • 365
1429 Lake Dr SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Big Fish Wings & Things - 817 FRANKLIN SE
orange starNo Reviews
817 FRANKLIN SE GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507
View restaurantnext
Royals
orange star4.6 • 641
701 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Social House - Grand Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
25 Ottawa Ave SW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston