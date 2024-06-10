Donut Cheesecake

!!LIMITED EDITION, TODAY ONLY!! Vanilla Cheesecake with a Raspberry Swirl, Chunks of Shipley’s Original Glazed Donuts, Chocolate Iced Donuts, and Cherry Iced Donuts. Topped with our House-Made Chocolate Donut Glaze, Sprinkles, and Two Donut Holes! Available today only! If this is showing, we still have slices.