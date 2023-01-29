Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blitz Boba & Fries

No reviews yet

3156 Main Street

San Diego, CA 92113

Order Again

COFFEE

Americano

$3.25

Blitz Omni

$5.50

Cappucino

$5.50

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

24HR Cold Brew Bean of the Day

Espresso Shot

$1.50+

Flavored Latte

$5.50

Flavored Lattes

House Drip

$3.25

Drip Coffee

Island Mocha

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Pour-Over

$5.50

Bean of the day

Vietnamese

$5.50

Sweetened or Unsweetened

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

TEAS & OTHER DRINKS

Milk Tea

$5.50

Milk Tea

Flavored Iced Tea

$5.00+

Flavored Iced Teas

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00+

Blended 24oz

Milk Tea (Blended)

$7.00

Milk Tea

Flavored Iced Tea (Blended)

$7.00

Flavored Iced Teas

Flavored Lemonade (Blended)

$7.00

FRIES

Cheddar Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our signature Cheddar Cheese blend sprinkled on top of fresh crispy fries.

Sour Cream & Onion Fries

$6.00

Our signature Sour Cream & Onion blend sprinkled on top of fresh crispy fries.

BBQ Fries

$6.00

Our signature BBQ blend sprinkled on top of fresh crispy fries.

Regular Fries

$6.00

Lightly salted fresh crispy fries.

Lemon Pepper Fries

$6.00

Our signature Lemon Pepper blend sprinkled on top of fresh crispy fries.

Churro Fries

$6.00

Our signature churro blend sprinkled on top of fresh crispy fries.

Sweet Potato Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries drizzled in caramel and powdered sugar. Just like a funnel cake!

WINGS

Single (6) Wings

$13.75

Specialty Wings

Double (12) Wings

$23.75

CHICKEN FRIES

Chicken Fries

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

2pc Chicken Tenders

$11.50

2 juicy chicken tenders, hand breaded and deep fried. Comes with a side of crispy french fries!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Boba, Coffee, or Wings? Come in and enjoy!

