Bloc Cafe
648 Reviews
$$
11 Bow St
Somerville, MA 02143
Popular Items
Pre-Order Holiday Pies & Ice Cream Wed 11/23 Pick Up
Pre-order Apple Cranberry Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Apples, cranberries, and cinnamon spice with a crisp on top. What more could you want?
Pre-Order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Don't worry, the alcohol will evaporate when we bake the pie! It leaves a richly flavored, gooey, and sweet dessert, with a baseline of vanilla and pecan.
Pre-order Pumpkin Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Your classic pumpkin pie is taken up a notch with a homemade graham cracker crust! (This is last year's pie, so the crust will look a little different!)
Pre-order Ice Cream Pints - Pick Up Wed 11/23
Everyone needs a little ice cream with those pies!
Hot Drinks
Hot Coffee - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Americano!
Hot Coffee - 16 oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Americano!
Cafe Au Lait - 12oz
Our drip coffee with steamed milk from local Highlawn farms. A staff favorite.
Cafe Au Lait - 16oz
Our drip coffee with steamed milk from local Highlawn farms. A staff favorite.
Americano- 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with some hot water. Pretend you're an American abroad.
Espresso
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic is a syrupy and sweet espresso blend that has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. It is a product of intensive lot selection and close, direct work with the farmers who produce its components. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Macchiato - 2-3oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with a touch of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Cortado - 4oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Cappuccino - 8oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 4 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
Pumpkin Caramel Latte
Housemade pumpkin and caramel syrup with 2 shots of espresso and milk of your choice. What a way to welcome a new season! *Syrups Contains Dairy
Maple Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and McLure's maple syrup.
Mocha Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some house-made chocolate syrup.
Vanilla Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and vanilla syrup.
Caramel Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some house-made caramel. *Caramel Contains Dairy
Black And White Latte - 12oz
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and equal parts house-made chocolate syrup and vanilla syrup.
Turmeric Latte - 12oz
This spicy espresso-free infusion draws its flavor from turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. We brew it with just enough sugar and coconut milk to accentuate the flavors, and steam it up with milk of your choice. *Contains Coconut*
Tea
We source our tea from Kilogram Tea, an American tea company sourcing fresh and compelling teas reflecting peaks of season, land, and process.
Chai - 12oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Chai - 16oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.
Cider - 12oz
This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Cider - 16oz
This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Hot Chocolate - 12 oz
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
Hot Chocolate - 16oz
We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.
Steamer - 12oz
Steamed milk from Highlawn Farms is sometimes all you need. Try it with vanilla!
Iced Drinks
Iced Coffee -16oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Iced Americano!
Iced Coffee - 24oz
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Iced Americano!
Iced Espresso
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served over ice.
Iced Americano - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served with ice and water.
Iced Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice.
Iced Pumpkin Caramel Latte 16oz
Housemade pumpkin and caramel syrup with 2 shots of espresso and milk of your choice. What a way to welcome a new season! *Syrups Contains Dairy
Iced Maple Latte - 16oz
Iced Mocha Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and house-made chocolate syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and vanilla syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Caramel Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and house-made caramel. *Caramel Contains Dairy
Iced Black & White Latte - 16oz
Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, mixed with Highlawn Farms milk, house made chocolate syrup and vanilla syrup.
Iced Turmeric Latte - 16 oz
This spicy espresso-free infusion draws its flavor from turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. We brew it with just enough sugar and coconut milk to accentuate the flavors, and serve it up with milk of your choice. *Contains Coconut*
Coffee Soda - 16oz
You can’t get this anywhere else: Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, mixed with vanilla syrup and poured over a cup of seltzer. Foamy, syrupy, chocolatey, hydrating, and caffeinated.
Iced Chai - 16oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Iced Chai - 24oz
A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!
Black Iced Tea - 16oz
Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.
Black Iced Tea - 24oz
Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.
Iced Cider - 16 oz
This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Milk - 12oz
Highlawn Farms milk from right here in MA.
Canned Drinks
Bottled Water
Natalie's Orange Juice - 8oz
Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed. Natalie's orange juice is made only from fresh oranges.
Spindrift - Raspberry Lime
Spindrift - Lime
Spindrift - Grapefruit
Spindrift - Pineapple
Culture Pop Soda - Ginger Lemon & Turmeric
Fizzy & gutsy Probiotic soda. Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. *vegan*
Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime
Fizzy & gutsy Probiotic soda. Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. *vegan*
Culture Pop Soda - Wild Berries Basil & Lime
Fizzy & gutsy Probiotic soda. Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. *vegan*
Food
Cape Cod Chips 1.5oz
Kettle-cooked potato chips made with potatoes, oil, and salt.
Deep River - Cracked Black Pepper
These kettle-cooked potato chips are made with sunflower oil in small batches, ensuring outstanding crispness and crunch! They are certified gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients, and made in a nut-free facility.
Deep River - BBQ
These kettle-cooked potato chips are made with sunflower oil in small batches, ensuring outstanding crispness and crunch! They are certified gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients, and made in a nut-free facility.
Banana
Potassium rich, vegan, all natural bananas.
Overnight Oats
Rolled oats, chia seeds, banana, oat milk, maple syrup topped with blueberries and almonds.
Yogurt Parfait
Rich Greek yoghurt, topped with house-made crunchy granola and fresh berries.
Bagel/Toast
Naturally leavened sourdough bagel made in-house fresh every morning.
Egg & Cheese
Egg, cheddar, garlic mayo and spinach on foccacia.
The Ziggy
A vibrant vegetarian breakfast sandwich to spice up your morning. Prepared to order with vegan chipotle mayo, egg, cheddar, tempeh bacon and roasted onions.
The Pallet
Egg, cheddar, pesto, seasonal tomato and roasted onions on fresh focaccia.
Bagel & Lox
Lox, scallion cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, and seasonal tomato on your choice of house-made bagel.
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach
Avocado Toast
Avocado, chili salt, EV olive oil, on sourdough
Arugula Salad
Arugula, strawberries, feta, corn salad, cucumber, citrus-poppy dressing and a side of house-made bread.
Veggie Club
House baked tofu, tempeh bacon, seasonal tomato, avocado, vegan chipotle mayo, and greens on focaccia
Davis
Sliced turkey, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, vermont cheddar, roasted onion and greens on sourdough.
Clover
fresh house-made mozzarella, green pesto, red onion, seasonal tomato, and greens on house-baked bread..
Terrace
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
JB's Club
All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, bacon, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.
ABLT
Thick-cut applewood bacon, avocado, seasonal tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Make it vegetarian with our tempeh bacon!
Bakery
Maple & Toasted Oat Scone
Apple Cider Scone
Seasonal Apple Cider Cream Scone
Vegan Pumpkin Muffin
Zucchini Walnut Muffin
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Sticky Bun
Fig and Almond Lunette
Named for the french word, glasses, these are crunchy croissant cookies with a sweet fig filling. Contains nuts!
Everything Monkey Bread
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie
Chocolate Chunk Brownie
Smoothies and Ice Cream
1 Scoop Forge Ice Cream
Grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Forge Ice Cream Bar!
2 Scoop Forge Ice Cream
Grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Forge Ice Cream Bar!
Mango Pineapple - 16oz
Pineapple, mango, coconut, banana, oat milk, coconut milk, orange juice, and coconut water
Double Berry Smoothie - 16oz
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice, oat milk, and mint
Matcha Mint Smoothie - 16oz
Matcha, mint, spinach, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, lemon juice, orange juice, oat milk, and maple syrup
Java Slide - 16oz
Espresso, Forge Ice Cream Bar's vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.
Mocha Slide - 16oz
Espresso, chocolate, Forge Ice Cream Bar's vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.
Caramel Slide - 16oz
Espresso, caramel, Forge Ice Cream Bar's vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.
Affogato
One scoop of ice cream from Forge Ice Cream Bar's with a double shot of Black Cat espresso.
Forge Ice Cream Pint
Retail Coffee bags and Tea
Black Cat Classic
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Frequency Blend
Versatile and balanced, this blend is an easy-to-enjoy coffee with a smooth body. Hints of toasted almond and dried fruits accompany the predominant flavor of milk chocolate.
El Gallo Blend
Created as an organic counterpart to our House Blend, El Gallo has a round mouthfeel with a smooth, candied sweetness. Flavors of citrus and stone fruits meet hints of creamy nougat and caramel, making a thoroughly enjoyable first cup of the day.
House Blend
Our House Blend is designed to showcase the intrinsic sweetness and lively fruit flavors that characterize our favorite coffees. Milk chocolate, mandarin, and apple are tastes we love and are presented here with high definition clarity.
Decaf House Blend
Chocolate, Lime, Carmalized Sugar
Otoño Blend
A blend of coffees from Kenya and Rwanda. Tasting notes: plum, orange, dried cherry
Honduras Caballero Family
Since 2003, we have been working in Marcala with the Caballero family: Fabio and Sandra Isabel Caballero, their daughter Marysabel, her husband Moisés, and the rest of the team at their farms and mills. And since 2003, they have been sending us some of the cleanest, sweetest, most delicious coffees Honduras has to offer.
Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural
This lot was dried in the fruit. It delivers the amplified sweetness and abundant dark fruit flavors we expect from a natural-process coffee without muting the intrinsic quality of this heirloom variety or the exceptional terroir of the place where it was grown. Try it with our Ethiopia Metad Buku Washed to see what a difference processing can make.
Box of Earl Grey 2oz - Black
Summer harvested black tea from Yunnan, China and essential oil of the bergamot orange. When grown at an elevation of 1600-1800 meters, the da yeh cultivar produces a caramel sweet, malty black tea that pairs perfectly with the perfumed citrus aroma of first pressed oil from the bergamot fruit.
Box of Turmeric Tonic 2oz - Herbal
This spicy caffeine-free infusion draws its flavor from pungent turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. The flavor is slightly bitter, earthy and citrusy sweet. It tastes great served hot or cold and pairs well with a slice of fresh lemon and some honey.
Box of Masala Chai 3oz - Black
A combination of rich and malty black tea with warming spices including cinnamon, ginger, clove, cardamom and black pepper. Traditionally served with milk and sweetener, our blend is equally delicious on its own. Loose Leaf.
Box of King Crimson 2oz - Herbal
Kilogram's signature hibiscus blend is a combination of rosehips, lemongrass, orange peel, licorice root, and essential tangerine oil. Tart and fruity, the layered flavor matches the intensity of the bright red infusion for a great, naturally-caffeine free cup. Packaging may vary from photo
Box of Jasmine Green 2oz - Green
Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. Our Jasmine Green is a blend of spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic blend seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts. Packaging may vary from photo
Groceries & Retail Items
Half Dozen Assorted Bagels
Baked fresh each morning at Forge, these deliciously soft sourdough bagels satisfy with every bite. Stock up for the week with this assorted half dozen. Due to availability flavors cannot be guaranteed.
Half Dozen Day Old Bagels
A mixed assortment of six (6) bagels from the day before. Ready to be toasted or kept in the freezer. These are already packed up and we cannot take requests for specific bagel flavors.
Highlawn Farms Whole Milk 1/2 gallon
Pacific Soy Milk 32 oz
Popzup - Cheesie Herbie Popcorn (vegan)
Popzup - Maple Cinnamon Toast Popcorn (vegan)
This popcorn is where cinnamon toast meets kettle corn! We blend real New England maple sugar, apple pie spice, and solar dried sea salt.
Popzup - Butter Me Up Popcorn
Popcorn made with real sweet cream and sea salt.
Popzup - Cheddar Head Popcorn
This popcorn is a blend of real cheddar cheese and solar dried sea salt!
Bloc Travel Mug 12oz.
Stay toasty even on the go with this 12 oz. travel mug.
XS BLOC SHIRT
Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.
SM BLOC SHIRT
Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.
MD BLOC SHIRT
Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.
LG BLOC SHIRT
Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.
XL BLOC SHIRT
Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.
Bloc Sticker
Bloc Tote
From Gray Line Totes, this beautiful and durable bag with the Bloc logo will hold anything you can dream up!
Chemex Filter
Chemex® filters are 20-30% heavier than competitive brands and remove even the finest sediment particles as well as the undesirable oils and fats. The formulation of the filter permits the proper infusion time by regulating the filtration rate - not too slow, not too fast.
Chemex Classic 6 Cup
CHEMEX® delivers the purest flavor experience. Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues. Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design. The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pourover brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.
Bialetti Moka Pot
Wide Mouth Cuppow!
Bodum Assam Tea Pot
Hario v60 (600ml) Server
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Bloc was founded 9 years after Diesel Cafe. Choosing to open a second store was no easy decision. We knew how challenging running one business was, so the idea of another store seemed daunting enough that for years, the notion seemed to take a back burner. A decade is a long time, to do anything. And after nearly ten years, Tucker and Jen were finally ready, for change. Bloc opened its doors on October 15, 2007 and expanded spring of 2008 to create a courtyard for outdoor seating! Bloc still boasts a large handful of staff members from pre-opening and any of its success is largely due to these solid few that have stuck with us through slow winter days and bustling weekends.
11 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143