Bakeries
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Bloc Cafe

648 Reviews

$$

11 Bow St

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Egg & Cheese
Bagel/Toast
Iced Coffee - 24oz

Pre-Order Holiday Pies & Ice Cream Wed 11/23 Pick Up

Pre-order Apple Cranberry Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Apple Cranberry Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$30.00

Apples, cranberries, and cinnamon spice with a crisp on top. What more could you want?

Pre-Order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-Order Bourbon Pecan Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$30.00

Don't worry, the alcohol will evaporate when we bake the pie! It leaves a richly flavored, gooey, and sweet dessert, with a baseline of vanilla and pecan.

Pre-order Pumpkin Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Pumpkin Pie 9" - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$30.00

Your classic pumpkin pie is taken up a notch with a homemade graham cracker crust! (This is last year's pie, so the crust will look a little different!)

Pre-order Ice Cream Pints - Pick Up Wed 11/23

Pre-order Ice Cream Pints - Pick Up Wed 11/23

$8.75

Everyone needs a little ice cream with those pies!

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee - 12oz

Hot Coffee - 12oz

$3.00

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Americano!

Hot Coffee - 16 oz

Hot Coffee - 16 oz

$3.50

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Americano!

Cafe Au Lait - 12oz

Cafe Au Lait - 12oz

$3.60

Our drip coffee with steamed milk from local Highlawn farms. A staff favorite.

Cafe Au Lait - 16oz

Cafe Au Lait - 16oz

$4.10

Our drip coffee with steamed milk from local Highlawn farms. A staff favorite.

Americano- 12oz

Americano- 12oz

$3.75

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with some hot water. Pretend you're an American abroad.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic is a syrupy and sweet espresso blend that has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. It is a product of intensive lot selection and close, direct work with the farmers who produce its components. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Macchiato - 2-3oz

Macchiato - 2-3oz

$4.00

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with a touch of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Cortado - 4oz

Cortado - 4oz

$4.30

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Cappuccino - 8oz

Cappuccino - 8oz

$4.30

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 4 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Latte - 12oz

Latte - 12oz

$4.85

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$5.35

Housemade pumpkin and caramel syrup with 2 shots of espresso and milk of your choice. What a way to welcome a new season! *Syrups Contains Dairy

Maple Latte - 12oz

Maple Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and McLure's maple syrup.

Mocha Latte - 12oz

Mocha Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some house-made chocolate syrup.

Vanilla Latte - 12oz

Vanilla Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and vanilla syrup.

Caramel Latte - 12oz

Caramel Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and some house-made caramel. *Caramel Contains Dairy

Black And White Latte - 12oz

Black And White Latte - 12oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 10 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms and equal parts house-made chocolate syrup and vanilla syrup.

Turmeric Latte - 12oz

Turmeric Latte - 12oz

$5.15

This spicy espresso-free infusion draws its flavor from turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. We brew it with just enough sugar and coconut milk to accentuate the flavors, and steam it up with milk of your choice. *Contains Coconut*

Tea

Tea

We source our tea from Kilogram Tea, an American tea company sourcing fresh and compelling teas reflecting peaks of season, land, and process.

Chai - 12oz

Chai - 12oz

$4.60

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.

Chai - 16oz

Chai - 16oz

$5.25

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, our Organic Masala Chai is prepared with steamed milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies.

Cider - 12oz

Cider - 12oz

$3.95

This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Cider - 16oz

Cider - 16oz

$4.45

This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

Hot Chocolate - 12 oz

$4.65

We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

Hot Chocolate - 16oz

$5.25

We make chocolate syrup in house with Dutch cocoa powder, sugar, and water. Combined with your choice of milk, it makes an incredibly rich cup of hot chocolate.

Steamer - 12oz

Steamer - 12oz

$3.25

Steamed milk from Highlawn Farms is sometimes all you need. Try it with vanilla!

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee -16oz

Iced Coffee -16oz

$3.70

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Iced Americano!

Iced Coffee - 24oz

Iced Coffee - 24oz

$4.25

Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced. Looking for a decaf option? Try our Decaf Iced Americano!

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served over ice.

Iced Americano - 16oz

Iced Americano - 16oz

$4.25

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, served with ice and water.

Iced Latte - 16oz

Iced Latte - 16oz

$5.35

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with cold Highlawn Farms milk, poured over ice.

Iced Pumpkin Caramel Latte 16oz

Iced Pumpkin Caramel Latte 16oz

$5.85

Housemade pumpkin and caramel syrup with 2 shots of espresso and milk of your choice. What a way to welcome a new season! *Syrups Contains Dairy

Iced Maple Latte - 16oz

Iced Maple Latte - 16oz

$5.85
Iced Mocha Latte - 16oz

Iced Mocha Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and house-made chocolate syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz

Iced Vanilla Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and vanilla syrup. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Caramel Latte - 16oz

Iced Caramel Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, mixed with Highlawn Farms milk and house-made caramel. *Caramel Contains Dairy

Iced Black & White Latte - 16oz

Iced Black & White Latte - 16oz

$5.85

Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, mixed with Highlawn Farms milk, house made chocolate syrup and vanilla syrup.

Iced Turmeric Latte - 16 oz

Iced Turmeric Latte - 16 oz

$5.65

This spicy espresso-free infusion draws its flavor from turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. We brew it with just enough sugar and coconut milk to accentuate the flavors, and serve it up with milk of your choice. *Contains Coconut*

Coffee Soda - 16oz

Coffee Soda - 16oz

$4.75

You can’t get this anywhere else: Intelligentsia’s Black Cat Classic espresso, mixed with vanilla syrup and poured over a cup of seltzer. Foamy, syrupy, chocolatey, hydrating, and caffeinated.

Iced Chai - 16oz

Iced Chai - 16oz

$5.10

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Iced Chai - 24oz

Iced Chai - 24oz

$5.75

A blend of traditional Indian spices and brisk black tea, Kilogram’s Organic Masala Chai is prepared with cold Highlawn Farms milk and just enough sugar to bring out the spice’s intricacies. Make it vegan with a non-dairy milk!

Black Iced Tea - 16oz

Black Iced Tea - 16oz

$3.15

Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.

Black Iced Tea - 24oz

Black Iced Tea - 24oz

$3.70

Kilogram tea served over ice. We always have the Classic Iced Tea (a bold and flavorful black tea kissed with bergamot), and serve other seasonal options.

Iced Cider - 16 oz

Iced Cider - 16 oz

$4.45

This cider is brought to you by Minard Farms. Tastes like you're biting into an apple, and we warm it up with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Milk - 12oz

Milk - 12oz

$3.00

Highlawn Farms milk from right here in MA.

Canned Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Natalie's Orange Juice - 8oz

Natalie's Orange Juice - 8oz

$2.50

Honestly sourced, freshly handcrafted, minimally processed. Natalie's orange juice is made only from fresh oranges.

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

Spindrift - Raspberry Lime

$2.70
Spindrift - Lime

Spindrift - Lime

$2.70Out of stock
Spindrift - Grapefruit

Spindrift - Grapefruit

$2.70
Spindrift - Pineapple

Spindrift - Pineapple

$2.70
Culture Pop Soda - Ginger Lemon & Turmeric

Culture Pop Soda - Ginger Lemon & Turmeric

$3.00

Fizzy & gutsy Probiotic soda. Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. *vegan*

Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime

Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango Chili & Lime

$3.00

Fizzy & gutsy Probiotic soda. Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. *vegan*

Culture Pop Soda - Wild Berries Basil & Lime

Culture Pop Soda - Wild Berries Basil & Lime

$3.00

Fizzy & gutsy Probiotic soda. Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics. *vegan*

Food

Cape Cod Chips 1.5oz

Cape Cod Chips 1.5oz

$1.50

Kettle-cooked potato chips made with potatoes, oil, and salt.

Deep River - Cracked Black Pepper

Deep River - Cracked Black Pepper

$1.75Out of stock

These kettle-cooked potato chips are made with sunflower oil in small batches, ensuring outstanding crispness and crunch! They are certified gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients, and made in a nut-free facility.

Deep River - BBQ

Deep River - BBQ

$1.75Out of stock

These kettle-cooked potato chips are made with sunflower oil in small batches, ensuring outstanding crispness and crunch! They are certified gluten-free, free from GMO ingredients, and made in a nut-free facility.

Banana

$1.00

Potassium rich, vegan, all natural bananas.

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Rolled oats, chia seeds, banana, oat milk, maple syrup topped with blueberries and almonds.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Rich Greek yoghurt, topped with house-made crunchy granola and fresh berries.

Bagel/Toast

Bagel/Toast

$2.95

Naturally leavened sourdough bagel made in-house fresh every morning.

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Egg, cheddar, garlic mayo and spinach on foccacia.

The Ziggy

The Ziggy

$9.50

A vibrant vegetarian breakfast sandwich to spice up your morning. Prepared to order with vegan chipotle mayo, egg, cheddar, tempeh bacon and roasted onions.

The Pallet

The Pallet

$9.00

Egg, cheddar, pesto, seasonal tomato and roasted onions on fresh focaccia.

Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$13.00

Lox, scallion cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, and seasonal tomato on your choice of house-made bagel.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

eggs, shredded cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, black beans, roasted onion, salsa, and spinach

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.75

Avocado, chili salt, EV olive oil, on sourdough

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, strawberries, feta, corn salad, cucumber, citrus-poppy dressing and a side of house-made bread.

Veggie Club

Veggie Club

$14.00

House baked tofu, tempeh bacon, seasonal tomato, avocado, vegan chipotle mayo, and greens on focaccia

Davis

Davis

$13.50

Sliced turkey, sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, vermont cheddar, roasted onion and greens on sourdough.

Clover

Clover

$14.00

fresh house-made mozzarella, green pesto, red onion, seasonal tomato, and greens on house-baked bread..

Terrace

Terrace

$14.50

All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, red onion, vermont cheddar, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.

JB's Club

JB's Club

$14.50

All natural sliced turkey, garlic mayo, avocado, bacon, seasonal tomato, and greens on focaccia.

ABLT

ABLT

$12.50

Thick-cut applewood bacon, avocado, seasonal tomato, lettuce, and chipotle mayo. Make it vegetarian with our tempeh bacon!

Bakery

Maple & Toasted Oat Scone

Maple & Toasted Oat Scone

$3.60
Apple Cider Scone

Apple Cider Scone

$3.60

Seasonal Apple Cider Cream Scone

Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

Vegan Pumpkin Muffin

$3.65
Zucchini Walnut Muffin

Zucchini Walnut Muffin

$3.65
Croissant

Croissant

$4.30
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.85
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.10
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.00
Fig and Almond Lunette

Fig and Almond Lunette

$3.00

Named for the french word, glasses, these are crunchy croissant cookies with a sweet fig filling. Contains nuts!

Everything Monkey Bread

Everything Monkey Bread

$5.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.65

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Brownie

Chocolate Chunk Brownie

$4.00

Smoothies and Ice Cream

1 Scoop Forge Ice Cream

1 Scoop Forge Ice Cream

$4.75

Grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Forge Ice Cream Bar!

2 Scoop Forge Ice Cream

2 Scoop Forge Ice Cream

$5.75

Grab a scoop of vanilla ice cream from Forge Ice Cream Bar!

Mango Pineapple - 16oz

Mango Pineapple - 16oz

$8.50Out of stock

Pineapple, mango, coconut, banana, oat milk, coconut milk, orange juice, and coconut water

Double Berry Smoothie - 16oz

Double Berry Smoothie - 16oz

$8.50Out of stock

Blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice, oat milk, and mint

Matcha Mint Smoothie - 16oz

Matcha Mint Smoothie - 16oz

$8.50

Matcha, mint, spinach, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, lemon juice, orange juice, oat milk, and maple syrup

Java Slide - 16oz

Java Slide - 16oz

$8.50

Espresso, Forge Ice Cream Bar's vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.

Mocha Slide - 16oz

Mocha Slide - 16oz

$8.50

Espresso, chocolate, Forge Ice Cream Bar's vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.

Caramel Slide - 16oz

Caramel Slide - 16oz

$8.50

Espresso, caramel, Forge Ice Cream Bar's vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.

Affogato

Affogato

$6.00

One scoop of ice cream from Forge Ice Cream Bar's with a double shot of Black Cat espresso.

Forge Ice Cream Pint

Forge Ice Cream Pint

$8.75

Retail Coffee bags and Tea

Our 12 oz whole bean coffee is roasted at Intelligentsia coffee in Chicago. Their offerings are sourced through Direct Trade and reflect the seasonality of coffee.
Black Cat Classic

Black Cat Classic

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Frequency Blend

Frequency Blend

$16.50

Versatile and balanced, this blend is an easy-to-enjoy coffee with a smooth body. Hints of toasted almond and dried fruits accompany the predominant flavor of milk chocolate.

El Gallo Blend

El Gallo Blend

$17.00Out of stock

Created as an organic counterpart to our House Blend, El Gallo has a round mouthfeel with a smooth, candied sweetness. Flavors of citrus and stone fruits meet hints of creamy nougat and caramel, making a thoroughly enjoyable first cup of the day.

House Blend

House Blend

$16.50

Our House Blend is designed to showcase the intrinsic sweetness and lively fruit flavors that characterize our favorite coffees. Milk chocolate, mandarin, and apple are tastes we love and are presented here with high definition clarity.

Decaf House Blend

Decaf House Blend

$17.50Out of stock

Chocolate, Lime, Carmalized Sugar

Otoño Blend

Otoño Blend

$22.00

A blend of coffees from Kenya and Rwanda. Tasting notes: plum, orange, dried cherry

Honduras Caballero Family

Honduras Caballero Family

$20.00

Since 2003, we have been working in Marcala with the Caballero family: Fabio and Sandra Isabel Caballero, their daughter Marysabel, her husband Moisés, and the rest of the team at their farms and mills. And since 2003, they have been sending us some of the cleanest, sweetest, most delicious coffees Honduras has to offer.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural

$22.00

This lot was dried in the fruit. It delivers the amplified sweetness and abundant dark fruit flavors we expect from a natural-process coffee without muting the intrinsic quality of this heirloom variety or the exceptional terroir of the place where it was grown. Try it with our Ethiopia Metad Buku Washed to see what a difference processing can make.

Box of Earl Grey 2oz - Black

Box of Earl Grey 2oz - Black

$10.00

Summer harvested black tea from Yunnan, China and essential oil of the bergamot orange. When grown at an elevation of 1600-1800 meters, the da yeh cultivar produces a caramel sweet, malty black tea that pairs perfectly with the perfumed citrus aroma of first pressed oil from the bergamot fruit.

Box of Turmeric Tonic 2oz - Herbal

Box of Turmeric Tonic 2oz - Herbal

$10.00

This spicy caffeine-free infusion draws its flavor from pungent turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. The flavor is slightly bitter, earthy and citrusy sweet. It tastes great served hot or cold and pairs well with a slice of fresh lemon and some honey.

Box of Masala Chai 3oz - Black

Box of Masala Chai 3oz - Black

$10.00

A combination of rich and malty black tea with warming spices including cinnamon, ginger, clove, cardamom and black pepper. Traditionally served with milk and sweetener, our blend is equally delicious on its own. Loose Leaf.

Box of King Crimson 2oz - Herbal

Box of King Crimson 2oz - Herbal

$8.99

Kilogram's signature hibiscus blend is a combination of rosehips, lemongrass, orange peel, licorice root, and essential tangerine oil. Tart and fruity, the layered flavor matches the intensity of the bright red infusion for a great, naturally-caffeine free cup. Packaging may vary from photo

Box of Jasmine Green 2oz - Green

Box of Jasmine Green 2oz - Green

$8.99Out of stock

Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. Our Jasmine Green is a blend of spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic blend seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts. Packaging may vary from photo

Groceries & Retail Items

Has a yummy nacho- like taste. Popzup uses their own super healthy nutritional yeast blended with herbs and spice.

Half Dozen Assorted Bagels

$16.00Out of stock

Baked fresh each morning at Forge, these deliciously soft sourdough bagels satisfy with every bite. Stock up for the week with this assorted half dozen. Due to availability flavors cannot be guaranteed.

Half Dozen Day Old Bagels

Half Dozen Day Old Bagels

$6.50Out of stock

A mixed assortment of six (6) bagels from the day before. Ready to be toasted or kept in the freezer. These are already packed up and we cannot take requests for specific bagel flavors.

Highlawn Farms Whole Milk 1/2 gallon

Highlawn Farms Whole Milk 1/2 gallon

$4.50
Pacific Soy Milk 32 oz

Pacific Soy Milk 32 oz

$4.50

Popzup - Cheesie Herbie Popcorn (vegan)

$8.50
Popzup - Maple Cinnamon Toast Popcorn (vegan)

Popzup - Maple Cinnamon Toast Popcorn (vegan)

$8.50

This popcorn is where cinnamon toast meets kettle corn! We blend real New England maple sugar, apple pie spice, and solar dried sea salt.

Popzup - Butter Me Up Popcorn

Popzup - Butter Me Up Popcorn

$8.50

Popcorn made with real sweet cream and sea salt.

Popzup - Cheddar Head Popcorn

Popzup - Cheddar Head Popcorn

$8.50Out of stock

This popcorn is a blend of real cheddar cheese and solar dried sea salt!

Bloc Travel Mug 12oz.

Bloc Travel Mug 12oz.

$28.00

Stay toasty even on the go with this 12 oz. travel mug.

XS BLOC SHIRT

XS BLOC SHIRT

$25.00

Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.

SM BLOC SHIRT

SM BLOC SHIRT

$25.00

Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.

MD BLOC SHIRT

MD BLOC SHIRT

$25.00

Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.

LG BLOC SHIRT

LG BLOC SHIRT

$25.00

Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.

XL BLOC SHIRT

XL BLOC SHIRT

$25.00

Soft, comfy American Apparel t-shirts with the Bloc logo! These are unisex, and run a bit large, so size down if you're in between sizes.

Bloc Sticker

Bloc Sticker

$1.00
Bloc Tote

Bloc Tote

$35.00

From Gray Line Totes, this beautiful and durable bag with the Bloc logo will hold anything you can dream up!

Chemex Filter

Chemex Filter

$12.00Out of stock

Chemex® filters are 20-30% heavier than competitive brands and remove even the finest sediment particles as well as the undesirable oils and fats. The formulation of the filter permits the proper infusion time by regulating the filtration rate - not too slow, not too fast.

Chemex Classic 6 Cup

Chemex Classic 6 Cup

$50.00

CHEMEX® delivers the purest flavor experience. Made of non-porous Borosilicate glass which will not absorb odors or chemical residues. Simple, easy to use with timeless, elegant design. The Six Cup Classic Series used together with the scientifically designed, patented CHEMEX® Bonded Filters, will guarantee that our pourover brewing process will deliver the perfect cup of coffee, without any sediments or bitter elements.

Bialetti Moka Pot

Bialetti Moka Pot

$40.00Out of stock
Wide Mouth Cuppow!

Wide Mouth Cuppow!

$10.00
Bodum Assam Tea Pot

Bodum Assam Tea Pot

$40.00
Hario v60 (600ml) Server

Hario v60 (600ml) Server

$30.00

Plants

4" Foliage

4" Foliage

$7.50Out of stock
Pilea

Pilea

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bloc was founded 9 years after Diesel Cafe. Choos­ing to open a sec­ond store was no easy deci­sion. We knew how chal­leng­ing run­ning one busi­ness was, so the idea of another store seemed daunt­ing enough that for years, the notion seemed to take a back burner. A decade is a long time, to do any­thing. And after nearly ten years, Tucker and Jen were finally ready, for change. Bloc opened its doors on Octo­ber 15, 2007 and expanded spring of 2008 to cre­ate a court­yard for out­door seating! Bloc still boasts a large hand­ful of staff mem­bers from pre-opening and any of its suc­cess is largely due to these solid few that have stuck with us through slow win­ter days and bustling weekends.

Website

Location

11 Bow St, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

