American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

300 SW Jefferson Ave.

Corvallis, OR 97333

Order Again

Popular Items

Sticky Hands Can
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Painted Hills Beef Burger

Appetizers

Bier Bread Pretzel

$9.99

Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with house made bier cheese sauce.

Jerk Candied Hazelnuts

$5.99

House made with Freddy Guys’ roasted hazelnuts.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Artichokes, spinach, gruyere, parmesan, cream cheese, lemon and Aleppo pepper. Served with house-baked flatbread.

Pub Nachos

$8.99+

House-fried corn chips, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, black beans, house-pickled jalapeños, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, and sour cream

Banh Mi Sliders

$4.99+

Spiced Carlton Farms pork patties with sweet chili remoulade, pickled daikon & carrot slaw and cilantro on house baked ciabatta rolls.

Beer Battered Fries

$4.49+

Crispy beer battered fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99+

Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.

Hazelnut Hummus

$12.99

House-made hazelnut hummus, olives, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes served with warm flatbread.

Soup Of The Day

$5.29+

Made with love by our kitchen!

Side Bread (2 Slices Ciabatta)

$1.00

Veggie Sticks

$1.50

Mixture of fresh carrot & celery Sticks, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips & Salsa Roja

$5.99

Smoky salsa roja & house fried corn tortilla chips.

Salads

Pub Greens Salad

$6.49+

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with your choice of house-made dressing on the side.

Mesa Salad

$15.99

Crisp romaine tossed in our spicy tomato ranch and corn & black bean salsa, topped with barrel wood smoked chicken, sliced radishes, queso fresco, avocado crema, fried tortilla strips and Commonplace Farms spicy microgreens.

Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad

$15.99

A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.49+

Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Chickpea Shawarma Salad

$14.99

Romaine tossed in dill-tahini vinaigrette topped with the spiced & roasted chickpeas, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shatta chili sauce and a Sunnyside up egg. Served with warm pita bread

Entrees

Beer Battered Pacific Fish

$17.99

Wild-caught Cod, fried up crispy and golden in Gloria! beer batter. Served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce.

Chipotle & Black Bean Enchiladas

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted sharp cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.

Classic Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Stovetop organic strozzapreti pasta & creamy cheese, topped with toasted parmesan breadcrumbs.

Kimchi Rice Bowl

$16.49

Coconut basmati rice with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in our house bulgogi BBQ sauce and topped with kimchi, quick pickled carrots, shredded nappa cabbage, green onion, sesame seeds, fried wontons and a sunnyside-up egg.

Oregon Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Vibrant hazelnut & basil pesto, white wine and cream tossed with organic rigatoni pasta and topped with hazelnut gremolata.

Sandwiches

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, balsamic pickled onion and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta.

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$15.49

Bourbon-barrel wood smoked Carlton Farms Pork, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich

$14.99

Smoky Surata Soyfoods tempeh, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet kc BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

The El Padrino

$15.49Out of stock

Pepper Tree Sausage House chorizo, Aleppo pepper-lime roasted sweet potatoes, mild cilantro-jalapeno mayo, house pickled jalapenos and tender greens on freshly baked ciabatta bread.

Festival Sausage Sandwich

$15.99

Peppertree Sausage House festival sausage served with stone ground aioli, warm sauerkraut and melted swiss on a house baked bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken thigh with house bread and butter pickles, finely shredded cabbage and spicy mayo, served on a warm and toasty buttery bun.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Pacific NW albacore tuna salad with capers, red onion, lemon and house marinated piquillo peppers served on toasted house artisan bread with mayo, tender greens and bread & butter pickles.

Griddled Mortadella Sandwich

$14.99

Griddled mortadella, melted provolone, shredded lettuce, red wine vinegar, mayo and pickled banana peppers on a toasted Bread Stop brioche bun.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.99

Scratch made pork & beef meatloaf, served with bread and butter pickles, melted Tillamook Swiss cheese, sweet glazed onions, and brown mustard aioli on toasted house-baked ciabatta bread.

Burgers

Painted Hills Beef Burger

$14.99

Oregon-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, choice grade, non-GMO, Painted Hills beef, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Earth Burger

$13.99

House vegetarian patty with Surata tofu, bread crumbs, zucchini, carrots, garlic, sunflower seeds, and herbs. Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Our own blend of dark and light turkey. served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Green Chili Burger

$16.99

Painted Hills beef burger with New Mexico roasted green chiles, Tillamook pepper jack cheese, mild cilantro-jalapeno mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion & pickle on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Kimchi Burger

$16.49

Painted Hills beef burger with American cheese, Completely Crocked kimchi, Korean BBQ sauce, spicy mayo and shredded iceberg lettuce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Icon Burger

$16.99

Painted Hills beef burger with double American cheese, smoky bacon, grilled onions, house dressing, shredded lettuce and pickle on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate chip cookie, fresh from our bakery.

S'mores Cheesecake

$8.00

Decadent chocolate cheesecake in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with house marshmallow topping, toasted to perfection.

Coco Bell

$8.00

Decadent chocolate cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling and a hint of espresso. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with silky ganache and a touch of sea salt, finished with a classic swirl and delicate chocolate shavings.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Items

Kids Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb patty of our Painted Hills beef served plain on a toasted bun. Served with choice of side. **Purchase of adult entree required for Online Orders only**

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Stovetop organic strozzapreti pasta & creamy cheese, topped with toasted parmesan breadcrumbs. **Purchase of adult entree required for Online Orders only**

Kids Pretzel

$5.99

A small version of our house baked pretzel served with bier cheese sauce and a choice of side. **Purchase of adult entree required for Online Orders only**

Kids Turkey Burger

$7.99

Our blend of lean turkey served plain on a toasted Portland French Bakery bun. Served with choice of side. **Purchase of adult entree required for Online Orders only**

Kids Hummus Plate

$5.99

Hazelnut hummus, cucumber slices, carrot sticks and toasted pita bread. **Purchase of adult entree required for Online Orders only**

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

**Purchase of adult entree required for Online Orders only**

B15 Packaged Beer

* I'm a Mug Club Member!

Block 15 IPA Can

Block 15 IPA Can

$3.50

IPA // 16oz Can A modern NW-style IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract that classic Northwest character while treating your palate to a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5% ABV

Caves Saison Can

$4.00

Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can Created for our sister restaurant, CAVES SAISON starts with a base of NW pilsner malts, specialty grains and hops. Using a solera method, a portion of each batch is reserved in large oak foedre before blending in a new batch for further wild maturation. When peak character is reached we remove a portion for your enjoyment and the process begins again. Always evolving! // 5.8% ABV

Flicker Can

Flicker Can

$4.00

IPA // 16oz Can Inspired by Autumn’s warm days and crisp nights, Flicker was designed to spark conversation and community while delivering a delightfully unique hop profile with notes of melon, lychee, stonefruit, and pine. Brewed often and canned fresh, look for Flicker around the Pacific Northwest this fall. // 6.8% ABV

Fluffhead Can

Fluffhead Can

$3.50

IPA // 16oz Can Fluffhead is a fruity, hazy IPA that balances a soft malt body with copious dry hop additions. Flaked oats, English yeast, and special water treatment produce a fluffy, round body. Fluffhead finishes silky smooth, with just a hint of balancing bitterness. // 6.5% ABV

Gloria! Can

Gloria! Can

$3.25

Unfiltered Pilsner // 16oz Can Blending delicate malt character and zesty hops, Gloria! is our vision of the crisp, unfiltered pilsner. Brewed with floor-malted pilsner malts, Gloria! pours a faintly hazy golden pint. European and Oregon-grown hops impart citrus and floral spice, while select lager yeast finishes clean and refreshing. This immensely drinkable lager is our brewers’ choice after a long day in the brewhouse. Gloria! // 5% ABV

Joy Can

Joy Can

$3.50

Pale Ale // 16oz Can Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV

Luna Oscura Can

Luna Oscura Can

$3.25

Mexican Dark Lager // 16oz Can Luna Oscura draws inspiration from the dark lagers of Mexico featuring pilsner and roasted malts, flaked corn, cool fermentation and extended cold conditioning. Medium bodied and crisp with notes of toasted nuts, dark caramel, and a gentle hop presence with a refreshing finish. // 5% ABV

Nebula Can

Nebula Can

$3.25

Oat Stout // 16oz Can This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV

Ol' Saint Nick Can

Ol' Saint Nick Can

$4.00

Winter Ale // 16oz Can Ol' St. Nick is a generously malt-forward winter ale - artfully constructed with a base of selected malts and hops, offering notes of toffee, cocoa, plum, and caramel with citrusy hops and a pleasant lingering finish. // 9% ABV

People Doing Things (Burke-Gilman Collab) Can

People Doing Things (Burke-Gilman Collab) Can

$4.50

IPA // 16oz Can What’s better than doing something? Doing a hoppy thing with our friends at Burke-Gilman Brewing in Seattle! We cranked out this IPA with dank and juicy fruit medley notes featuring HBC-586 hops grown here in the Pacific NW. // 7% ABV

Punch Out & Prost! Can

Punch Out & Prost! Can

$3.50

Dortmunder Export // 16oz Can Punch out with this beautiful golden, export lager. Blending a delicate malt base with floral and spicy noble hops. Lingering bitterness balances honey notes and offers a crisp finish, Prost! // 6.25% ABV

Ridgeback Red Can

Ridgeback Red Can

$3.25

Red Ale // 16oz Can Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV

Sticky Hands Can

Sticky Hands Can

$3.99

Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can An imperial IPA featuring citrus, tropical fruit, resinous, and herbal hop notes. // 8.1% ABV

The DAB Lab: Citra Can

The DAB Lab: Citra Can

$4.50

IPA // 16oz Can ¢itra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV

2019 Oud Bruin Bottle

$12.25

Flanders Brown // 500mL Bottle Inspired by the tart, delightfully complex brown ales brewed and blended in the Flemish region of Belgium, our Oud Bruin blends young brown ale with portions of sour, rustic barrel-aged stock from our wild cellar. After extended conditioning in stainless, the blend developed a wonderful balance of tobacco, pie cherries, caramel, and dried fruit character alongside gentle acidity. // 6.5% ABV

2020 Raspberry Cardinal Coalescence Bottle

$12.25

Flanders Red with Red Raspberries // 500mL Bottle A blend of young and old Flanders style reds. The Cardinal highlights careful blending of old sour beers matured 2-3 years and refermented on Red Raspberries. // 6.1% ABV

Demon's Farm Bottle

Demon's Farm Bottle

$17.50

Dark Farmhouse Ale Matured in Oak Barrels w/ Oregon Cherries // 750 mL Bottle Get wicked with this dark ruby wild farmhouse. Aged in ex Left Coast pinot noir barrels with Brettanomyces and local tart cherries, Demons Farm is tart, roasty, and badly behaved. // 8.4% ABV

Figgy Pudding Bottle

Figgy Pudding Bottle

$11.50

English Style Barleywine Matured in Brandy Barrels with Spice // 500mL Bottle Our yearly holiday offering is brewed with specialty malts, blackstrap molasses, steeped with Ceylon cinnamon and nutmeg and matured in freshly emptied brandy barrels. The perfect beer to share with friends and family around a cozy fireplace or celebration. // 11% ABV

Framboise Claret Bottle

Framboise Claret Bottle

$17.00

Wild Golden Ale Matured with Red and Black Raspberries // 750 mL Bottle This celebration of the locally grown black cap and red raspberries features a blend of spontaneously fermented wild ales matured over a year in oak barrels and conditioned on NW fruit. Striking berry character with a tart and fruity balance. // 6.2% ABV

Imagine Bottle

Imagine Bottle

$11.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Stout // 500mL Bottle A blend of Belgian-inspired imperial stouts matured for one and two years in freshly-emptied bourbon barrels. Deep, dark, and decadent, our strongest offering blended once a year. // 14.5% ABV

Imagine, Joyous Almond Bottle

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Stout with Almonds and Coconut // 500mL Bottle A small blend of Imagine carefully matured on coconut, chocolate, and almond extractions. Rich and playful with striking character and balance. // 14.5% ABV

T.C. Action and Consequence Bottle

$18.25

Spontaneous Lambic Style Ale // 750 mL Bottle Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at New Avenues for Youth, Action and Consequence was fermented in neutral oak barrels, aged for one year in forty year old oloroso sherry barrels, another year on stainless steel, and finally six months in this bottle. A testament to the benefit that comes with age, this beer proves that a little love goes a long way. Turbulent Consequence is brewed using historic Lambic methods, including a turbid mash with Oregon-grown raw wheat and barley, extended boil with aged hops, inoculation by resident flora in our wild cellar’s coolship, and spontaneous fermentation and maturation in oak barrels. Bottled in March 2022 - This will evolve with age. // 6% ABV

Willa Bottle

Willa Bottle

$17.25

Wild Farmhouse Ale // 750 mL Bottle "This rustic red farmhouse ale is brewed and blended annually, solera-style, to celebrate my daughter Willa’s birthday. A portion of past year's blends is added to the current offering for maturation in oak barrels, then bottle-conditioned with honey from her Grandpa's bee hive. Bright, lively, and complex, Willa is ready to enjoy now and will also mature gracefully for years to come." - Nick Arzner // 9% ABV

B15 Draft ToGo

Block 15 IPA (Alpha) // IPA

$11.00+

A modern IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract classic Northwest hop character while offering a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5 % ABV

Flicker // IPA

$12.50+

Inspired by Autumn’s warm days and crisp nights, Flicker was designed to spark conversation and community while delivering a delightfully unique hop profile with notes of melon, lychee, stonefruit, and pine. Brewed often and canned fresh, look for Flicker around the Pacific Northwest this fall. // 6.8% ABV

Fluffhead // IPA

$11.00+

Fluffhead is a fruity, hazy IPA that balances a soft malt body with copious dry hop additions. Flaked oats, English yeast, and special water treatment produce a fluffy, round body. Fluffhead finishes silky smooth, with just a hint of balancing bitterness. // 6.5% ABV

Joy // Pale Ale

$11.00+

Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV

Nebula // Oat Stout

$10.50+

This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV

People Doing Things // IPA

$13.00+

What’s better than doing something? Doing a hoppy thing with our friends at Burke-Gilman Brewing in Seattle! We cranked out this IPA with dank and juicy fruit medley notes featuring HBC-586 hops grown here in the Pacific NW. // 7% ABV

Punch Out & Prost! // Dortmunder Export

$10.50+

Punch out with this beautiful golden, export lager. Blending a delicate malt base with floral and spicy noble hops. Lingering bitterness balances honey notes and offers a crisp finish, Prost! // 6.25% ABV

Ridgeback Red // Red Ale

$10.50+

Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV

Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale

$12.50+

Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. // 8.1% ABV

The DAB Lab: Citra // IPA

$12.50+

¢itra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV

Guest Packaged Beer - Pub

SeekOut Blackberry + Kiwi SeekOut, 2 Towns Ciderhouse

$5.00

Cherry Sublime, 2 Towns Ciderhouse

$5.00
Hophoria Gluten-Free IPA, Evasion Brewing 16oz

Hophoria Gluten-Free IPA, Evasion Brewing 16oz

$6.25

IPA, 16oz, 6.1%, A well balanced IPA made with a blend of Citra and Mosaic hops that provide an experience of flavors and aromas from oranges and blueberries to stonefruit. It has an assertive, hoppy finish that is short lived.

N/A Beverages

Fentiman's Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Lemonade (16oz To-Go)

$3.75

Our house made fruit lemonade served over ice in a 16oz to-go cup! Available in Strawberry or Guava-White Peach.

Root Beer (16oz To-Go)

$3.75Out of stock

Our house made root beer served in a 16oz to-go cup!

Cocktails To-Go

Margarita Flask

$12.00

Olmeca Altos Reposadon tequila, triple sec, lime & orange juices, simple syrup. 6oz - contains one large cocktail. **Up to two flasks can be ordered with the purchase of an entree.

Wine To-Go

Anne Amie Pinot Blanc Twelve Oaks Estate 2016

Anne Amie Pinot Blanc Twelve Oaks Estate 2016

$22.00

Willamette Valley, OR - Aged on lees in French Oak barrels for 10 months. A soft, round mouth feel enhances pear and citrus flavors with hints of vanilla, leading to a long, rich finish

Lumos Pinot Gris Flask

Lumos Pinot Gris Flask

$10.00

Philomath, OR - White floral aromas, mineral texture and notes of Meyer lemon. 6oz.

Lumos Pinot Noir Flask

Lumos Pinot Noir Flask

$11.00

Philomath, OR - Notes of blackberry compote and ripe cherries with supple tannins. 6oz

Compton Family Wines Pinot Gris Bottle

Compton Family Wines Pinot Gris Bottle

$26.00

Varietal purity and a fruit-driven Pinot Gris brings crisp, juicy, enticing flavors that perfectly mix pear skin, as it offers rich apple. peach, and apricot flavors. Texture to spare on a broad mid palate and crisp natural acids. 13.5% ABV

Tees

New Block 15 Logo Tee

$25.00
Block 15 Logo Tee - Grey

Block 15 Logo Tee - Grey

$21.00
Joy Tee

Joy Tee

$21.00

Color: Yellow

Sweatshirts

New Block 15 Mary's Peak Crewneck

$40.00
Brewery Crewneck

Brewery Crewneck

$35.00

Flannels

B15 Flannel- Heather Grey

B15 Flannel- Heather Grey

$40.00

Color: Grey

Headwear

Diver Foam Trucker

Diver Foam Trucker

$15.00Out of stock

Color: Black

New 15 Logo Hat

$20.00

Misc

Waterproof Dog Collar

Waterproof Dog Collar

$20.00
64oz Hydro

64oz Hydro

$65.00

Color: Black

64oz Hydro

64oz Hydro

$65.00

Color: Black

15 Pin

$4.00

B15 Patch

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery is located in the heart of historic downtown Corvallis, Oregon. We're serving up locally sourced casual food and super fresh craft beer, 7 days a week. Caves Public House is our European-inspired public house, featuring a selection of elevated pub fare from the Block 15 menus, Block 15 beers on tap, creative cocktails, an extensive selection of spirits and wines from around the PNW and around the world, over 100 world-class cellared beer options, and our famous weekend brunch.

Website

Location

300 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis, OR 97333

Directions

Gallery
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery image

