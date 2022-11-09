Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery

T.C. Action and Consequence Bottle

$18.25

Spontaneous Lambic Style Ale // 750 mL Bottle Brewed in collaboration with our good friends at New Avenues for Youth, Action and Consequence was fermented in neutral oak barrels, aged for one year in forty year old oloroso sherry barrels, another year on stainless steel, and finally six months in this bottle. A testament to the benefit that comes with age, this beer proves that a little love goes a long way. Turbulent Consequence is brewed using historic Lambic methods, including a turbid mash with Oregon-grown raw wheat and barley, extended boil with aged hops, inoculation by resident flora in our wild cellar’s coolship, and spontaneous fermentation and maturation in oak barrels. Bottled in March 2022 - This will evolve with age. // 6% ABV