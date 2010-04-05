A map showing the location of Block 15 Drive-Thru SaleView gallery

Block 15 Drive-Thru Sale

review star

No reviews yet

3415 Southwest Deschutes Street

Corvallis, OR 97333

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3415 Southwest Deschutes Street, Corvallis, OR 97333

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Block 15 Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
3415 SW Deschutes St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Bottle Sale - Block 15 Bottle Sale
orange starNo Reviews
3415 SW Deschutes St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
300 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
The Peacock Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
125 SW 2ND ST Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corvallis
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston