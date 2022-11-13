Restaurant header imageView gallery

Block 15 Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

3415 SW Deschutes St

Corvallis, OR 97333

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can
Ridgeback Red // Red Ale // 16oz Can
Dark Matter // Chocolate Porter // 16oz Can

B15 Packaged Beer

Alt // Altbier // 16oz Can

Alt // Altbier // 16oz Can

$3.99

This Northern German-style Altbier leads out with a beautiful malt profile featuring caramel, grain, and bread notes that quickly give way to a crisp and refreshing finish. Cool fermentation with a German ale yeast lends this Altbier fruity and gently rustic complexity, while extended cold conditioning—much like what you find in a traditionally brewed lager—rounds it out with a smooth, refined finish. // 5% ABV

Block 15 IPA // IPA // 16oz Can

Block 15 IPA // IPA // 16oz Can

$3.50

A modern NW-style IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract that classic Northwest character while treating your palate to a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5% ABV

Caves Saison // Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can

Caves Saison // Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can

$4.00

Created for our sister restaurant, CAVES SAISON starts with a base of NW pilsner malts, specialty grains and hops. Using a solera method, a portion of each batch is reserved in large oak foedre before blending in a new batch for further wild maturation. When peak character is reached we remove a portion for your enjoyment and the process begins again. Always evolving! // 5.8% ABV

Dark Matter // Chocolate Porter // 16oz Can

Dark Matter // Chocolate Porter // 16oz Can

$3.25

A dry porter that combines deep, roasty malt character with notes of cocoa and dark fruit from the addition of chocolate to the conditioning tank. // 5% ABV

Flicker // IPA // 16oz Can

Flicker // IPA // 16oz Can

$4.00

Inspired by Autumn’s warm days and crisp nights, Flicker was designed to spark conversation and community while delivering a delightfully unique hop profile with notes of melon, lychee, stonefruit, and pine. An IPA with gentle bitterness and hop notes of melon, tropical fruits, peaches, and pine. // 6.75% ABV

Fluffhead // IPA // 16oz Can

Fluffhead // IPA // 16oz Can

$3.50

Fluffhead is a fruity, hazy IPA that balances a soft malt body with copious dry hop additions. Flaked oats, English yeast, and special water treatment produce a fluffy, round body. Fluffhead finishes silky smooth, with just a hint of balancing bitterness. 6.5% ABV

Gloria // Unfiltered Pilsner // 16oz Can // 16oz Can

Gloria // Unfiltered Pilsner // 16oz Can // 16oz Can

$3.25

Blending delicate malt character and zesty hops, Gloria! is our vision of the crisp, unfiltered pilsner. Brewed with floor-malted pilsner malts, Gloria! pours a faintly hazy golden pint. European and Oregon-grown hops impart citrus and floral spice, while select lager yeast finishes clean and refreshing. This immensely drinkable lager is our brewers’ choice after a long day in the brewhouse. Gloria! // 5% ABV

Hoppy Holidays // Imperial IPA with Spruce Tips

$5.00

This yuletide IPA is brewed with a sleighfull of hops, orange zest, and foraged spruce tips. Our gift of pine and citrus is wrapped in a warm malt backbone that is sure to bring holiday cheer. // 8.5% ABV

Joy // Pale Ale // 16oz Can

Joy // Pale Ale // 16oz Can

$3.50

Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV

Luna Oscura // Dark Mexican Lager // 16oz Can

Luna Oscura // Dark Mexican Lager // 16oz Can

$3.25

Luna Oscura draws inspiration from the dark lagers of Mexico featuring pilsner and roasted malts, flaked corn, cool fermentation and extended cold conditioning. Medium bodied and crisp with notes of toasted nuts, dark caramel, and a gentle hop presence with a refreshing finish. // 5% ABV

Nebula // Oat Stout // 16oz Can

Nebula // Oat Stout // 16oz Can

$3.25

This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV

Noble Intentions // German-Style Gose // 16oz Can

$4.00

Brewed in the classic Gose tradition, Noble Intentions is a German inspired wheat beer brewed with a touch of coriander and sea salt, and matured in a large oak foudre with live lactobacillus. Gently tart and snappy, simply complex, crisp and satisfying. // 4.6% ABV

Ol' St. Nick // Winter Ale // 16oz Can

Ol' St. Nick // Winter Ale // 16oz Can

$4.00

Ol' St. Nick is a generously malt-forward winter ale - artfully constructed with a base of selected malts and hops, offering notes of toffee, cocoa, plum, and caramel with citrusy hops and a pleasant lingering finish. 9% ABV

People Doing Things // IPA // Burke-Gilman Collab // 16oz Can

People Doing Things // IPA // Burke-Gilman Collab // 16oz Can

$4.50

What’s better than doing something? Doing a hoppy thing with our friends at Burke-Gilman Brewing in Seattle! We cranked out this IPA with dank and juicy fruit medley notes featuring HBC-586 hops grown here in the Pacific NW. // 7% ABV

Punch Out & Prost! // Dortmunder Export // 16oz Can

Punch Out & Prost! // Dortmunder Export // 16oz Can

$3.50

Punch out with this beautiful golden,export lager. Blending a delicate malt base with floral and spicy noble hops. Lingering bitterness balances honey notes and offers a crisp finish, Prost // 6.25% ABV

Ridgeback Red // Red Ale // 16oz Can

Ridgeback Red // Red Ale // 16oz Can

$3.25

Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV

Specular Reflections // Belgian-Style Dubbel Ale // 16oz Can

Specular Reflections // Belgian-Style Dubbel Ale // 16oz Can

$3.50

Our meditation on the Trappist-style dubbel, this robust dark ale balances rich notes of dried plums, dark malts, fruit preserves, and clove spice—a complex and palate-provoking flavor profile that’s elevated by natural carbonation and a classically Belgian balanced finish. // 7% ABV

Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can

Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can

$3.99

Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. The result is an aromatic blast of citrus, tropical fruit, and dank herb that transitions into resinous hop flavor and a delightfully balanced finish. // 8.1% ABV

The DAB Lab, Citra // IPA // 16oz Can

The DAB Lab, Citra // IPA // 16oz Can

$4.50

Citra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV

The DAB Lab, Double Dab // Imperial Hazy IPA // 16oz Can

The DAB Lab, Double Dab // Imperial Hazy IPA // 16oz Can

$4.50

Pairing a soft malt profile and a pair of juicy yeast strains, Double Dab elicits a double-take at the first sip, bursting with notes of pineapple and passionfruit, lemon zest and rind, and then eases into a wave of resin and dank herbs. // 8.9% ABV

2020 Raspberry Cardinal Coalescence // Flanders-Style Red Ale with Raspberries // 500mL Bottle

2020 Raspberry Cardinal Coalescence // Flanders-Style Red Ale with Raspberries // 500mL Bottle

$11.50

Inspired by the classically tart and delightfully complex red ales from the Flemish region of Belgium, Cardinal Coalescence blends fresh red ale with portions of mature brandy barrel-aged ale from our wild cellar. Extended conditioning in our oak foeders allowed this blend to develop wonderfully balanced notes of pie cherries, caramel, and dried fruit character alongside a complex acidity. We then reserved a small portion of cardinal coalescence to further mature with Oregon-grown raspberries. // 6.1% ABV

2020 Cardinal Coalescence // Flanders-Style Red Ale // 500mL Bottle

2020 Cardinal Coalescence // Flanders-Style Red Ale // 500mL Bottle

$11.50

Inspired by the classically tart and delightfully complex red ales from the Flemish region of Belgium, Cardinal Coalescence blends fresh red ale with portions of mature brandy barrel-aged ale from our wild cellar. Extended conditioning in our oak foeders allowed this blend to develop wonderfully balanced notes of pie cherries, caramel, and dried fruit character alongside a complex acidity. // 6.1% ABV

2020 Lucido // Lambic Dark Ale // 500mL Bottle

2020 Lucido // Lambic Dark Ale // 500mL Bottle

$13.50

A low-carbonation wild ale derived from blending young & old dark varietals in Florio Marsala barrels, Lucido shines with notes of almond Rocha, figs, and tart cherry pie. Combining a rich, gently sweet malt base with tart acidity and a hint of barrel character, this wild ale will continue to develop in complexity over time. // 8.5% ABV

2021 Amusement // Blended Saison // 500mL Bottle

2021 Amusement // Blended Saison // 500mL Bottle

$17.25

An amber saison from Block 15 blended with nearly two year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged wild ale from De Garde, which was then dry-hopped with Amarillo and Strata, producing a fruit-forward blend with notes of berries, tart fruit, marmalade, port, and a hint of caramel. // 7.5% ABV

2021 Hypnosis // Barleywine Matured in Cognac Barrels // 500mL Bottle

2021 Hypnosis // Barleywine Matured in Cognac Barrels // 500mL Bottle

$11.50

Brewed with specialty English malt, this rustic barleywine was matured for 12 months in freshly-emptied French cognac barrels, imparting an entrancing complexity that features notes of plum, caramel, Red Flame raisins, marzipan, orange marmalade, and a whisper of barrel character. 12.5% ABV

Cassidy // Wild Ale with Flowers // 750mL Bottle

Cassidy // Wild Ale with Flowers // 750mL Bottle

$18.50

A wild ale matured in Sauternes barrels and conditioned on spring flowers. // 8.7% ABV

Golden Canary // Blend of Golden Wild Ales // 500mL Bottle

Golden Canary // Blend of Golden Wild Ales // 500mL Bottle

$17.25

Foeder conditioned blend of golden wild ales offering a bready malt base, bright acidity, earthy funk, and a touch of barrel character. // 7.5% ABV

Turbulent Consequence, 14 // Dry-Hopped Spontaneously Fermented Ale

Turbulent Consequence, 14 // Dry-Hopped Spontaneously Fermented Ale

$17.25

Turbulent Consequence: 14, our anniversary ale, blends barrels matured for one, two and three years in our wild cellar, then dry hopped with a combination of Hallertau Blanc and Nelson Sauvin hops. // 5.8% ABV

Figgy Pudding // English-Style Barleywine // 500mL Bottle

Figgy Pudding // English-Style Barleywine // 500mL Bottle

$11.50

Figgy Pudding is an English-style Barleywine brewed with black strap molasses and a blend of English pale and specialty malts. Extended maturation in freshly-emptied brandy barrels and gentle spicing with ceylon cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice infuses this complex sipper with warming holiday flavors. // 13.5% ABV

Imagine // Belgian-Style Imperial Stout Matured in Bourbon Barrels // 500mL Bottle

Imagine // Belgian-Style Imperial Stout Matured in Bourbon Barrels // 500mL Bottle

$11.00

A blend of Belgian-inspired imperial stouts matured for one and two years in freshly-emptied bourbon barrels. Deep, dark, and decadent, our strongest offering blended once a year. // 15% ABV

Demon's Farm // Dark Farmhouse Ale Matured in Oak Barrels w/ Oregon Cherries // 750mL

$17.50

Get wicked with this dark ruby wild farmhouse. Aged in ex left coast pinot noir barrels with brettanomyces and local tart cherries, Demons Farm is tart, roasty, and badly behaved. // 8.4% ABV

Framboise, Claret // Wild Wit with Red and Black Cap Raspberries // 750mL

Framboise, Claret // Wild Wit with Red and Black Cap Raspberries // 750mL

$17.00

This celebration of the locally grown black cap and red raspberries features a blend of spontaneously fermented wild ales matured over a year in oak barrels and conditioned on NW fruit. Striking berry character with a tart and fruity balance. // 6.2% ABV

Imagine, Joyous Almond // Belgian-Style Imperial Stout Matured in Bourbon Barrels // 500mL

$12.00Out of stock

A small blend of Imagine carefully matured on coconut, chocolate, and almond extractions. Rich and playful with strking character and balance. // 14.5% ABV

Guest Packaged Beer

Suns Out Saison Can

$5.00

2 Towns Ciderhouse Pacific Pineapple // Unfiltered Pineapple Cider // 12oz can

$5.00

Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale! // 5% ABV // $12.60, 6pack 12oz cans - DRIVE THRU // $5, 12oz can - TAP ROOM

2 Towns Ciderhouse Made Marion// Marionberry Cider // 12oz Can

$5.00

Crafted with a transcendent blend of Oregon-grown cranberries, black currants, and Northwest apples, Cosmic Currant’s complex profile takes you on a voyage to the cosmos. Deep ruby red hues radiate with a hint of cane fruit sweetness and earthy cassis liqueur, finishing with a robust cranberry tannin. This brilliant winter warmer creates a celestial cider experience best enjoyed on a crisp, clear night under a blanket of stars. // 6.2% ABV

SeekOut Hard Seltzer // Apricot Mango // 12oz Can

$5.00Out of stock

SeekOut Hard Seltzer // Black Currant + Pomegranate //12oz Can

$5.00

Take it easy with a deliciously smooth lemonade seltzer crafted with real blackberries and fresh-squeezed lemons.

B15 Draft ToGo

Block 15 IPA (Alpha) // IPA

$10.75+

A modern IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract classic Northwest hop character while offering a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5 % ABV

Dark Matter // Chocolate Porter

$10.50+

A dry porter that combines deep, roasty malt character with notes of cocoa and dark fruit from the addition of chocolate to the conditioning tank. // 5%ABV

Flicker // IPA

$12.50+

Inspired by Autumn’s warm days and crisp nights, Flicker was designed to spark conversation and community while delivering a delightfully unique hop profile with notes of melon, lychee, stonefruit, and pine.An IPA with gentle bitterness and hop notes of melon, tropical fruits, peaches, and pine. // 6.75%ABV

Joy Pale Ale // Pale Ale

$5.00+

Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV

Nebula // Oat Stout

$9.75+

This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV

Ridgeback Red // Red Ale

$9.75+

Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV

Specular Reflections // Belgian-Style Dubbel Ale

$12.50+

Our meditation on the Trappist-style dubbel, this robust dark ale balances rich notes of dried plums, dark malts, fruit preserves, and clove spice—a complex and palate-provoking flavor profile that’s elevated by natural carbonation and a classically Belgian balanced finish. // 7% ABV

Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale

$11.25+

Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. // 8.1% ABV

Sunday Deal: Punch out and Prost!

$5.00+

Tap Deposit

$55.00

The DAB Lab, Citra // IPA

$12.50+

¢itra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV

Punch Out & Prost! // Dortmunder Export

$10.50+

The DAB Lab, Double Dab // IPA

$13.00+

Pairing a soft malt profile and a pair of juicy yeast strains, Double Dab elicits a double-take at the first sip, bursting with notes of pineapple and passionfruit, lemon zest and rind, and then eases into a wave of resin and dank herbs. // 8.9% ABV

Specials

Strawberry Fields Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Tender salad greens tossed in herb-citrus vinaigrette and topped with Riverland Family Farms' strawberries, radishes, feta and our hazelnut gremolata.

Chicken Wings

$4.50+Out of stock

Crispy house breaded chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce or rub and served with house bier blue cheese or ranch.

Appetizers

Banh Mi Sliders

$4.99+

Spiced Carlton Farms pork patties with sweet chili remoulade, pickled daikon & carrot slaw and cilantro on house baked ciabatta rolls.

Beer Battered Fries

$4.49+

Crispy beer battered fries.

Bier Bread Pretzel

$9.99

Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with a stone ground mustard and bier cheese sauce.

Chips & Dip

$4.00

House fried tortilla chips with your choices of fresh guacamole, salsa roja or house queso cheese dip.

Jerk Candied Hazelnuts

$5.99

House made with Freddy Guys roasted hazelnuts.

Soup of the Day

$5.29+

Made with love by our kitchen

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Artichokes, spinach, gruyere, parmesan, cream cheese, lemon and Aleppo pepper. Served with house-baked flatbread.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99+

Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.

Tap Room Nachos

$8.99+

House queso, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, avocado, sour cream and cotija piled onto house fried tortilla chips.

Salads

Organic cumin-roasted carrots & parsnips with warm French green lentils, tossed with arugula, spinach and a light citrus vinaigrette. Topped with our tzatziki dressing and parsnip crisps.

Pub Greens Salad

$6.49+

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.49+

Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad

$15.99

A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.

Mesa Salad

$15.99

Crisp romaine tossed in our spicy tomato ranch and corn & black bean salsa, topped with barrel wood smoked chicken, sliced radishes, queso fresco, avocado crema, and fried tortilla strips.

Entrees

Chipotle & Black Bean Enchiladas

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with black beans, zucchini, tomatoes, green chiles and seasoned rice. Topped with our chipotle enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese, avocado crema, queso fresco, radish and cilantro.

Sandwiches

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken thigh with house bread and butter pickles, finely shredded cabbage and spicy mayo, served on a warm and toasty buttery bun.

Griddled Mortadella Sandwich

$14.99

Griddled mortadella, melted provolone, shredded lettuce, red wine vinegar, mayo and pickled banana peppers on a toasted Bread Stop brioche bun.

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$15.49

Bourbon-barrel wood smoked Carlton Farms Pork, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich

$14.99

Smoky Surata Soyfoods tempeh, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickled balsamic onions and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta bread.

Curry Cauliflower Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Roasted local cauliflower with lemon & yellow curry, Zante currants, crushed cashews, fresh cilantro and citrus aioli on toasted house artisan bread with melted provolone.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.99

Scratch made pork & beef meatloaf, served with bread and butter pickles, melted Tillamook Swiss cheese, sweet glazed onions, and stone ground mustard aioli on toasted house-baked ciabatta bread.

Burgers

Painted Hills Beef Burger

$14.99

Oregon-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, choice grade, non-GMO, Painted Hills beef, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Earth Burger

$13.99

House vegetarian patty with Surata tofu, bread crumbs, zucchini, carrots, garlic, sunflower seeds, and herbs. Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Our own blend of dark and light turkey. served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.

Mash Paddle Patty Melt

$16.99

Painted Hills beef burger on toasted artisan bread with our house dressing, melted Tillamook Swiss cheese and garlicy grilled mushrooms.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

A warm chocolate chip cookies, fresh from our bakery.

Coco Bell

$8.00

Decadent chocolate cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling and a hint of espresso. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with silky ganache and a touch of sea salt, finished with a classic swirl and delicate chocolate shavings.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Made from scratch pumpkin cheesecake with fall warming spices in a buttery graham cracker crust. Served with whipped cream.

S'mores Cheesecake

$8.00

Decadent chocolate cheesecake in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with house marshmallow topping, toasted to perfection.

Kids

Kids Pretzel

$5.99

For customers 12 or younger: Smaller version of our house baked pretzel with bier cheese and choice of fries or carrot sticks.

Kids Burger

$7.99

For customers 12 or younger: 1/4lb patty of Oregon Country Natural beef served plain on a toasted bun with choice of fries or carrot sticks.

Kids Cheesey Flatbread

$5.99

For customers 12 or younger: Melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on our house made flat bread served with choice of fries or carrot sticks.

Kids Earth Burger

$7.99

For customers 12 or younger: House made vegetarian patty served plain on a toasted bun with your choice of fries or carrot sticks.

Kids Turkey Burger

$7.99

Our blend of lean turkey served plain on a toasted Portland French Bakery bun. Served with choice of side.

Kids Chopped Pork Slider

$6.99

House chopped pork, Carolina slaw and sweet KC BBQ sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with choice of side.

N/A Beverages

House Brewed Root Beer

$2.50+Out of stock

Housemade Lemonade

$2.50+

Housemade Raspberry-Vanilla House Soda

$3.75+

House Brewed Iced Tea

$2.75

Happy Mountain Kombucha // Peach Blossom

$3.50+

Hot Cider

$2.25

Hot Tea - Selections Vary

$2.75+

Q Ginger Beer (Can)

$2.50

Kids Milk

Wine

Corkage Fee

$5.00

Sundew Rosé // Rosé

$9.00+

After brief maceration in open-top neutral oak vessels, ruby red must was fermented with native yeast and then conditioned in stainless steel. Sustainably grown Grenache from Los Rocosos Vineyard. // 13.5% ABV

Lupine // Red Blend

$10.00+

A ruby blend of skin contact pinot gris and pinot noir from the 2021 harvest. Fermented in open-top neutral oak vessels and matured in stainless steel. // 13.75% ABV

Bourbon

Block 15 Barrel Selection Buffalo Trace

$7.50

90 Proof Nose: Baked apple, spice, brown sugar Palate: Dried cherry, wood, vanilla Finish: Slight heat, sweet, smooth

Calumet Small Batch

$13.00Out of stock

86 Proof Nose: Forward, caramel, butterscotch Palate: Banana bread, brown sugar, smoky char Finish: Delicate, sweet,

Jefferson Rum Cask Finish

$17.00

90.2 Proof Nose: Molasses, baking spice, coconut Palate: Bittersweet dark chocolate Finish: Long, allspice, toasted vanilla

Ransom the Emerald

$16.00

87.6 Proof Nose: Malty, grassy, overripe fruit Palate: Earthy, herbaceous Finish: Spicy, mildly bitter

Mon 2/21 Special Release: Little Book Chapter 4 122.8 proof

$19.00Out of stock

Nose: Barrel, vanilla, cereal/grain Palate: Full-bodied, brown sugar, dried cherries Finish: Warm caramel, dry

Tees

Classic Diver Tee

Classic Diver Tee

$21.00

Color: Heather Charcoal

Block 15 Logo Tee - Grey

Block 15 Logo Tee - Grey

$21.00
Blue Work Shirt

Blue Work Shirt

$21.00
Block 15 Logo Tee - Green

Block 15 Logo Tee - Green

$21.00
Joy Tee

Joy Tee

$21.00

Color: Yellow

Sweatshirts

Mary's Peak Lightweight Hoodie

Mary's Peak Lightweight Hoodie

$35.00

Flannels

B15 Flannel- Heather Grey

B15 Flannel- Heather Grey

$40.00

Color: Grey

Headwear

New 15 Logo Hat

$20.00

Misc

Waterproof Dog Collar

Waterproof Dog Collar

$20.00Out of stock
64oz Hydro

64oz Hydro

$65.00

Color: Black

Glassware

24oz Rastal Harmony Glass

24oz Rastal Harmony Glass

$10.00
14oz Belgian Glass

14oz Belgian Glass

$10.00
12oz Tulip Glass

12oz Tulip Glass

$10.00Out of stock
.5L Bloktoberfest Stein

.5L Bloktoberfest Stein

$5.00Out of stock

Ripple Glassware

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up super fresh beers brewed both on-site and at our downtown pub, bomb sandwiches & snacks from our in-house bakery, and packaged beer to-go in a variety of forms. Enjoy stunning views of Mary's Peak in an environment that showcases our beer and the craftsmanship behind it. All ages are welcome all hours that we’re open!

Website

Location

3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis, OR 97333

Directions

Gallery
Block 15 Tap Room image
Block 15 Tap Room image
Block 15 Tap Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Block 15 Bottle Sale - Block 15 Bottle Sale
orange starNo Reviews
3415 SW Deschutes St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
300 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
The Peacock Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
125 SW 2ND ST Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Sky High Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
160 Northwest Jackson Avenue Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corvallis
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston