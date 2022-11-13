Block 15 Tap Room
3415 SW Deschutes St
Corvallis, OR 97333
B15 Packaged Beer
Alt // Altbier // 16oz Can
This Northern German-style Altbier leads out with a beautiful malt profile featuring caramel, grain, and bread notes that quickly give way to a crisp and refreshing finish. Cool fermentation with a German ale yeast lends this Altbier fruity and gently rustic complexity, while extended cold conditioning—much like what you find in a traditionally brewed lager—rounds it out with a smooth, refined finish. // 5% ABV
Block 15 IPA // IPA // 16oz Can
A modern NW-style IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract that classic Northwest character while treating your palate to a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5% ABV
Caves Saison // Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can
Created for our sister restaurant, CAVES SAISON starts with a base of NW pilsner malts, specialty grains and hops. Using a solera method, a portion of each batch is reserved in large oak foedre before blending in a new batch for further wild maturation. When peak character is reached we remove a portion for your enjoyment and the process begins again. Always evolving! // 5.8% ABV
Dark Matter // Chocolate Porter // 16oz Can
A dry porter that combines deep, roasty malt character with notes of cocoa and dark fruit from the addition of chocolate to the conditioning tank. // 5% ABV
Flicker // IPA // 16oz Can
Inspired by Autumn’s warm days and crisp nights, Flicker was designed to spark conversation and community while delivering a delightfully unique hop profile with notes of melon, lychee, stonefruit, and pine. An IPA with gentle bitterness and hop notes of melon, tropical fruits, peaches, and pine. // 6.75% ABV
Fluffhead // IPA // 16oz Can
Fluffhead is a fruity, hazy IPA that balances a soft malt body with copious dry hop additions. Flaked oats, English yeast, and special water treatment produce a fluffy, round body. Fluffhead finishes silky smooth, with just a hint of balancing bitterness. 6.5% ABV
Gloria // Unfiltered Pilsner // 16oz Can // 16oz Can
Blending delicate malt character and zesty hops, Gloria! is our vision of the crisp, unfiltered pilsner. Brewed with floor-malted pilsner malts, Gloria! pours a faintly hazy golden pint. European and Oregon-grown hops impart citrus and floral spice, while select lager yeast finishes clean and refreshing. This immensely drinkable lager is our brewers’ choice after a long day in the brewhouse. Gloria! // 5% ABV
Hoppy Holidays // Imperial IPA with Spruce Tips
This yuletide IPA is brewed with a sleighfull of hops, orange zest, and foraged spruce tips. Our gift of pine and citrus is wrapped in a warm malt backbone that is sure to bring holiday cheer. // 8.5% ABV
Joy // Pale Ale // 16oz Can
Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV
Luna Oscura // Dark Mexican Lager // 16oz Can
Luna Oscura draws inspiration from the dark lagers of Mexico featuring pilsner and roasted malts, flaked corn, cool fermentation and extended cold conditioning. Medium bodied and crisp with notes of toasted nuts, dark caramel, and a gentle hop presence with a refreshing finish. // 5% ABV
Nebula // Oat Stout // 16oz Can
This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV
Noble Intentions // German-Style Gose // 16oz Can
Brewed in the classic Gose tradition, Noble Intentions is a German inspired wheat beer brewed with a touch of coriander and sea salt, and matured in a large oak foudre with live lactobacillus. Gently tart and snappy, simply complex, crisp and satisfying. // 4.6% ABV
Ol' St. Nick // Winter Ale // 16oz Can
Ol' St. Nick is a generously malt-forward winter ale - artfully constructed with a base of selected malts and hops, offering notes of toffee, cocoa, plum, and caramel with citrusy hops and a pleasant lingering finish. 9% ABV
People Doing Things // IPA // Burke-Gilman Collab // 16oz Can
What’s better than doing something? Doing a hoppy thing with our friends at Burke-Gilman Brewing in Seattle! We cranked out this IPA with dank and juicy fruit medley notes featuring HBC-586 hops grown here in the Pacific NW. // 7% ABV
Punch Out & Prost! // Dortmunder Export // 16oz Can
Punch out with this beautiful golden,export lager. Blending a delicate malt base with floral and spicy noble hops. Lingering bitterness balances honey notes and offers a crisp finish, Prost // 6.25% ABV
Ridgeback Red // Red Ale // 16oz Can
Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV
Specular Reflections // Belgian-Style Dubbel Ale // 16oz Can
Our meditation on the Trappist-style dubbel, this robust dark ale balances rich notes of dried plums, dark malts, fruit preserves, and clove spice—a complex and palate-provoking flavor profile that’s elevated by natural carbonation and a classically Belgian balanced finish. // 7% ABV
Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can
Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. The result is an aromatic blast of citrus, tropical fruit, and dank herb that transitions into resinous hop flavor and a delightfully balanced finish. // 8.1% ABV
The DAB Lab, Citra // IPA // 16oz Can
Citra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV
The DAB Lab, Double Dab // Imperial Hazy IPA // 16oz Can
Pairing a soft malt profile and a pair of juicy yeast strains, Double Dab elicits a double-take at the first sip, bursting with notes of pineapple and passionfruit, lemon zest and rind, and then eases into a wave of resin and dank herbs. // 8.9% ABV
2020 Raspberry Cardinal Coalescence // Flanders-Style Red Ale with Raspberries // 500mL Bottle
Inspired by the classically tart and delightfully complex red ales from the Flemish region of Belgium, Cardinal Coalescence blends fresh red ale with portions of mature brandy barrel-aged ale from our wild cellar. Extended conditioning in our oak foeders allowed this blend to develop wonderfully balanced notes of pie cherries, caramel, and dried fruit character alongside a complex acidity. We then reserved a small portion of cardinal coalescence to further mature with Oregon-grown raspberries. // 6.1% ABV
2020 Cardinal Coalescence // Flanders-Style Red Ale // 500mL Bottle
Inspired by the classically tart and delightfully complex red ales from the Flemish region of Belgium, Cardinal Coalescence blends fresh red ale with portions of mature brandy barrel-aged ale from our wild cellar. Extended conditioning in our oak foeders allowed this blend to develop wonderfully balanced notes of pie cherries, caramel, and dried fruit character alongside a complex acidity. // 6.1% ABV
2020 Lucido // Lambic Dark Ale // 500mL Bottle
A low-carbonation wild ale derived from blending young & old dark varietals in Florio Marsala barrels, Lucido shines with notes of almond Rocha, figs, and tart cherry pie. Combining a rich, gently sweet malt base with tart acidity and a hint of barrel character, this wild ale will continue to develop in complexity over time. // 8.5% ABV
2021 Amusement // Blended Saison // 500mL Bottle
An amber saison from Block 15 blended with nearly two year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged wild ale from De Garde, which was then dry-hopped with Amarillo and Strata, producing a fruit-forward blend with notes of berries, tart fruit, marmalade, port, and a hint of caramel. // 7.5% ABV
2021 Hypnosis // Barleywine Matured in Cognac Barrels // 500mL Bottle
Brewed with specialty English malt, this rustic barleywine was matured for 12 months in freshly-emptied French cognac barrels, imparting an entrancing complexity that features notes of plum, caramel, Red Flame raisins, marzipan, orange marmalade, and a whisper of barrel character. 12.5% ABV
Cassidy // Wild Ale with Flowers // 750mL Bottle
A wild ale matured in Sauternes barrels and conditioned on spring flowers. // 8.7% ABV
Golden Canary // Blend of Golden Wild Ales // 500mL Bottle
Foeder conditioned blend of golden wild ales offering a bready malt base, bright acidity, earthy funk, and a touch of barrel character. // 7.5% ABV
Turbulent Consequence, 14 // Dry-Hopped Spontaneously Fermented Ale
Turbulent Consequence: 14, our anniversary ale, blends barrels matured for one, two and three years in our wild cellar, then dry hopped with a combination of Hallertau Blanc and Nelson Sauvin hops. // 5.8% ABV
Figgy Pudding // English-Style Barleywine // 500mL Bottle
Figgy Pudding is an English-style Barleywine brewed with black strap molasses and a blend of English pale and specialty malts. Extended maturation in freshly-emptied brandy barrels and gentle spicing with ceylon cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice infuses this complex sipper with warming holiday flavors. // 13.5% ABV
Imagine // Belgian-Style Imperial Stout Matured in Bourbon Barrels // 500mL Bottle
A blend of Belgian-inspired imperial stouts matured for one and two years in freshly-emptied bourbon barrels. Deep, dark, and decadent, our strongest offering blended once a year. // 15% ABV
Demon's Farm // Dark Farmhouse Ale Matured in Oak Barrels w/ Oregon Cherries // 750mL
Get wicked with this dark ruby wild farmhouse. Aged in ex left coast pinot noir barrels with brettanomyces and local tart cherries, Demons Farm is tart, roasty, and badly behaved. // 8.4% ABV
Framboise, Claret // Wild Wit with Red and Black Cap Raspberries // 750mL
This celebration of the locally grown black cap and red raspberries features a blend of spontaneously fermented wild ales matured over a year in oak barrels and conditioned on NW fruit. Striking berry character with a tart and fruity balance. // 6.2% ABV
Imagine, Joyous Almond // Belgian-Style Imperial Stout Matured in Bourbon Barrels // 500mL
A small blend of Imagine carefully matured on coconut, chocolate, and almond extractions. Rich and playful with strking character and balance. // 14.5% ABV
Guest Packaged Beer
Suns Out Saison Can
2 Towns Ciderhouse Pacific Pineapple // Unfiltered Pineapple Cider // 12oz can
Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale! // 5% ABV // $12.60, 6pack 12oz cans - DRIVE THRU // $5, 12oz can - TAP ROOM
2 Towns Ciderhouse Made Marion// Marionberry Cider // 12oz Can
Crafted with a transcendent blend of Oregon-grown cranberries, black currants, and Northwest apples, Cosmic Currant’s complex profile takes you on a voyage to the cosmos. Deep ruby red hues radiate with a hint of cane fruit sweetness and earthy cassis liqueur, finishing with a robust cranberry tannin. This brilliant winter warmer creates a celestial cider experience best enjoyed on a crisp, clear night under a blanket of stars. // 6.2% ABV
SeekOut Hard Seltzer // Apricot Mango // 12oz Can
SeekOut Hard Seltzer // Black Currant + Pomegranate //12oz Can
Take it easy with a deliciously smooth lemonade seltzer crafted with real blackberries and fresh-squeezed lemons.
B15 Draft ToGo
Block 15 IPA (Alpha) // IPA
A modern IPA with notes of pine, citrus, dank herbs, and fruit. Progressive hopping techniques extract classic Northwest hop character while offering a balanced bitterness and clean finish. // 6.5 % ABV
Dark Matter // Chocolate Porter
A dry porter that combines deep, roasty malt character with notes of cocoa and dark fruit from the addition of chocolate to the conditioning tank. // 5%ABV
Flicker // IPA
Inspired by Autumn’s warm days and crisp nights, Flicker was designed to spark conversation and community while delivering a delightfully unique hop profile with notes of melon, lychee, stonefruit, and pine.An IPA with gentle bitterness and hop notes of melon, tropical fruits, peaches, and pine. // 6.75%ABV
Joy Pale Ale // Pale Ale
Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV
Nebula // Oat Stout
This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV
Ridgeback Red // Red Ale
Ridgeback Red features a blend of rustic malts with zesty hops grown right here in the Pacific northwest. balancing flavors of caramel and toasted nuts with pine, lemon, and grapefruit hop character, It finishes delightfully crisp for a malt-forward beer. // 5.5% ABV
Specular Reflections // Belgian-Style Dubbel Ale
Our meditation on the Trappist-style dubbel, this robust dark ale balances rich notes of dried plums, dark malts, fruit preserves, and clove spice—a complex and palate-provoking flavor profile that’s elevated by natural carbonation and a classically Belgian balanced finish. // 7% ABV
Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale
Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. // 8.1% ABV
Sunday Deal: Punch out and Prost!
Tap Deposit
The DAB Lab, Citra // IPA
¢itra is a single-hop exploration of one of the most sought after varietals in the world. Featuring citra hops from BT Loftus Ranches, this beer has luscious, citrus hop character, paired with distinctive and intense tropical aromatics. An undeniable and unmistakable Dab Lab. // 7.3% ABV
Punch Out & Prost! // Dortmunder Export
The DAB Lab, Double Dab // IPA
Pairing a soft malt profile and a pair of juicy yeast strains, Double Dab elicits a double-take at the first sip, bursting with notes of pineapple and passionfruit, lemon zest and rind, and then eases into a wave of resin and dank herbs. // 8.9% ABV
Specials
Strawberry Fields Salad
Tender salad greens tossed in herb-citrus vinaigrette and topped with Riverland Family Farms' strawberries, radishes, feta and our hazelnut gremolata.
Chicken Wings
Crispy house breaded chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce or rub and served with house bier blue cheese or ranch.
Appetizers
Banh Mi Sliders
Spiced Carlton Farms pork patties with sweet chili remoulade, pickled daikon & carrot slaw and cilantro on house baked ciabatta rolls.
Beer Battered Fries
Crispy beer battered fries.
Bier Bread Pretzel
Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with a stone ground mustard and bier cheese sauce.
Chips & Dip
House fried tortilla chips with your choices of fresh guacamole, salsa roja or house queso cheese dip.
Jerk Candied Hazelnuts
House made with Freddy Guys roasted hazelnuts.
Soup of the Day
Made with love by our kitchen
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, spinach, gruyere, parmesan, cream cheese, lemon and Aleppo pepper. Served with house-baked flatbread.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.
Tap Room Nachos
House queso, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, avocado, sour cream and cotija piled onto house fried tortilla chips.
Salads
Pub Greens Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
Mesa Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in our spicy tomato ranch and corn & black bean salsa, topped with barrel wood smoked chicken, sliced radishes, queso fresco, avocado crema, and fried tortilla strips.
Entrees
Sandwiches
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken thigh with house bread and butter pickles, finely shredded cabbage and spicy mayo, served on a warm and toasty buttery bun.
Griddled Mortadella Sandwich
Griddled mortadella, melted provolone, shredded lettuce, red wine vinegar, mayo and pickled banana peppers on a toasted Bread Stop brioche bun.
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Bourbon-barrel wood smoked Carlton Farms Pork, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
Smoky Surata Soyfoods tempeh, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickled balsamic onions and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta bread.
Curry Cauliflower Grilled Cheese
Roasted local cauliflower with lemon & yellow curry, Zante currants, crushed cashews, fresh cilantro and citrus aioli on toasted house artisan bread with melted provolone.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Scratch made pork & beef meatloaf, served with bread and butter pickles, melted Tillamook Swiss cheese, sweet glazed onions, and stone ground mustard aioli on toasted house-baked ciabatta bread.
Burgers
Painted Hills Beef Burger
Oregon-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, choice grade, non-GMO, Painted Hills beef, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Earth Burger
House vegetarian patty with Surata tofu, bread crumbs, zucchini, carrots, garlic, sunflower seeds, and herbs. Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Turkey Burger
Our own blend of dark and light turkey. served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Mash Paddle Patty Melt
Painted Hills beef burger on toasted artisan bread with our house dressing, melted Tillamook Swiss cheese and garlicy grilled mushrooms.
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A warm chocolate chip cookies, fresh from our bakery.
Coco Bell
Decadent chocolate cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling and a hint of espresso. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with silky ganache and a touch of sea salt, finished with a classic swirl and delicate chocolate shavings.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Made from scratch pumpkin cheesecake with fall warming spices in a buttery graham cracker crust. Served with whipped cream.
S'mores Cheesecake
Decadent chocolate cheesecake in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with house marshmallow topping, toasted to perfection.
Kids
Kids Pretzel
For customers 12 or younger: Smaller version of our house baked pretzel with bier cheese and choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Burger
For customers 12 or younger: 1/4lb patty of Oregon Country Natural beef served plain on a toasted bun with choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Cheesey Flatbread
For customers 12 or younger: Melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on our house made flat bread served with choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Earth Burger
For customers 12 or younger: House made vegetarian patty served plain on a toasted bun with your choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Turkey Burger
Our blend of lean turkey served plain on a toasted Portland French Bakery bun. Served with choice of side.
Kids Chopped Pork Slider
House chopped pork, Carolina slaw and sweet KC BBQ sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
N/A Beverages
Wine
Corkage Fee
Sundew Rosé // Rosé
After brief maceration in open-top neutral oak vessels, ruby red must was fermented with native yeast and then conditioned in stainless steel. Sustainably grown Grenache from Los Rocosos Vineyard. // 13.5% ABV
Lupine // Red Blend
A ruby blend of skin contact pinot gris and pinot noir from the 2021 harvest. Fermented in open-top neutral oak vessels and matured in stainless steel. // 13.75% ABV
Bourbon
Block 15 Barrel Selection Buffalo Trace
90 Proof Nose: Baked apple, spice, brown sugar Palate: Dried cherry, wood, vanilla Finish: Slight heat, sweet, smooth
Calumet Small Batch
86 Proof Nose: Forward, caramel, butterscotch Palate: Banana bread, brown sugar, smoky char Finish: Delicate, sweet,
Jefferson Rum Cask Finish
90.2 Proof Nose: Molasses, baking spice, coconut Palate: Bittersweet dark chocolate Finish: Long, allspice, toasted vanilla
Ransom the Emerald
87.6 Proof Nose: Malty, grassy, overripe fruit Palate: Earthy, herbaceous Finish: Spicy, mildly bitter
Mon 2/21 Special Release: Little Book Chapter 4 122.8 proof
Nose: Barrel, vanilla, cereal/grain Palate: Full-bodied, brown sugar, dried cherries Finish: Warm caramel, dry
Tees
Sweatshirts
Headwear
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Serving up super fresh beers brewed both on-site and at our downtown pub, bomb sandwiches & snacks from our in-house bakery, and packaged beer to-go in a variety of forms. Enjoy stunning views of Mary's Peak in an environment that showcases our beer and the craftsmanship behind it. All ages are welcome all hours that we’re open!
3415 SW Deschutes St, Corvallis, OR 97333