Blockhouse Oyster Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Storied spot providing seafood, wood-grilled meat dishes & drinks, with catering & outdoor seating.
Location
1619 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville - Downtown
4.3 • 1,422
31 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenville
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant