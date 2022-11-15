Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blockhouse Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

1619 Augusta St.

Greenville, SC 29605

Apps

Ahi Tuna

$21.95

Baby Back Ribs

$17.75

Buffalo Wings

$13.50

Calamari

$16.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese Sticks

$11.50

Chicken Fingers

$13.50

Clam Strips

$13.50

Gold Cup Dip

$11.50

Half Rack Ribs

$10.50

Nachos Grande

$12.50

Onion Rings

$11.95

Pimento Cheese and Pita

$8.50

Potato Skins

$10.95

Salsa and Chips

$7.50

Seafood Cake

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.50

Spiced Shrimp

$14.50

Oysters

Oyster Blockefeller

$15.95

Grilled Oysters

$15.95

Oyster Stew

$12.95

Raw Oysters

$19.95

Steamed Oysters

$19.95

Fried Oysters

$19.95

Oyster Shooter

$7.95

Single Oyster

$2.00

Half Doz Raw

$9.95

Half Doz Steamed

$9.95

Box of Oysters

$100.00

Soups/Combo

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$6.95

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$8.95

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.95

Blockhouse Combo

$14.50

Seafood Soup Bowl

$9.95

Seafood Soup Cup

$7.95

Sandwiches

Cuban

$13.95

Smoked Turkey

$13.95

Beef Brisket

$13.50

BBQ Pork

$12.50

Chicken Salad

$11.50

Chicken Salad Melt

$12.95

Steak and Cheese

$15.95

Hunt Club

$14.95

BLT

$12.95

Grilled Pim Cheese and Bacon

$15.95

Joes Spud

$15.95

Po Boy

$19.95

Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Ham and Cheese

$14.95

Lunch Special

$12.95

Justin Melt

$20.95

Burgers/Chicken

Classic Burger

$12.95

Jockey Burger

$13.95

Grand Prix Burger

$15.95

Ultimate Grand Prix Burger

$17.95

Wilbur Burger

$14.95

Chili Cheese

$15.95

Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

Wilbur Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Prime Rib Sandwich

$21.95

Preakness

$15.95

Entrees

Catch of the Day

$28.95

Filet

$38.95

Ribeye

$32.95

Marinated Chicken Breast

$17.50

Prime Rib

$32.95

Sirloin

$24.95

Fried Oyster Platter

$23.95

Shrimp Platter

$23.95

Seafood Cakes

$23.95

Baby Back Ribs

$21.95

Salads

BlockHouse Salad

$8.50

Hen House Salad

$15.95

Clubhouse Salad

$15.95

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.95

Prime Rib Salad

$23.95

Seafood Salad

$23.95

Sides

Fries

$5.95

Slaw

$5.95

Blockhouse Potatoes

$5.95

Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Veggie

$5.95

Fruit

$5.95

Greens

$8.50

Sweet Potato FF

$8.50

Onion Rings

$8.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.95

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Bread

$1.50

Pita

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$5.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$8.95

Cheesecake

$8.95

Triple Chocolate Sundae

$8.95

Death by Chocolate Cake

$11.95

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Scoop w/ dessert

$3.00

Scoop of Ice cream

$5.00

Birthday Sundae

Meat & 3

Sunday Meat and Three

$16.95

Vegetable Plate

$16.95

TO GO ONLY

1/2 Pint Pim Cheese

$5.50

1lb BBQ

$14.95

1lb Brisket

$17.95

1 lb Chicken Salad

$11.50

Pint Pim Cheese

$11.00

Pint Salsa

$5.95

Quart Soup of Day

$14.95

Quart Gumbo

$16.95

Quart Oyster Stew

$18.95

Quart Salsa

$12.00

SPECIALS

Pound/Half Crab Legs

$30.00Out of stock

Pork & Shrimp

$18.95Out of stock

Kids

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$6.99

Kid Grill Chix

$6.99

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

Kid Quesa

$6.99

Open Food

Open Food

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Water

Coffee

$2.95

Half Gallon of Tea

$3.50

Gallon of Tea

$5.50

Kids milk small

$3.95

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00
Restaurant info

Storied spot providing seafood, wood-grilled meat dishes & drinks, with catering & outdoor seating.

