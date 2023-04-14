Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blockos 709 S Illinois Ave

709 South Illinois Avenue

Carbondale, IL 62903

Popular Items

Half Of Philly Cheese Steak, Small Fries
4 Wings, Small Fries
2 Small Pancake, Bacon or Sausage, and 1 Egg.


Drinks

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00Out of stock

Apple Juice Bottle

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cool Aid

$1.50+

Fountain Drink

$1.50+Out of stock

Cofee

$1.20+

Value Meals

2 Small Pancake, Bacon or Sausage, and 1 Egg.

$5.99

Waffle, 1 egg, Bacon or Sausage.

$5.99

Hashbrown, 1 egg, bacon or sausage.

$4.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Small Fries

$6.99

Half Of Philly Cheese Steak, Small Fries

$6.99

3oz Burger Small Fries

$6.99

4 Wings, Small Fries

$5.99

4 Small Tenders, Small Fries

$6.99

Sides

Bowl O Grits

$3.50

Buiscuit and Gravy

$3.25

Bowl O Oatmeal

$3.50

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Mash Potatoes

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Fries

$1.50+

Breakfast

2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage or 2 Bacon.

$12.59

1 waffle, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausages or 2 Bacon.

$12.59

Biscuits and gravy, 2 eggs ,2 sausage or 2 Bacon.

$13.64

Bowl with 2 hashbrowns with 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage on the top.

$13.64

Burrito stuffed with 3 eggs, 4 bacon or 3 sausage and hashbrowns

$13.64

The Stain special

$13.64

2 Waffle or 2 Pancake and it is stuffed with Sausage or bacon, cheese and eggs. GUARANTEED TO LEAVE A STAIN ON YOUR SHIRT. (Kind of like a burger)

Lunch

Philly Cheese Steak, Large Fries

$13.64

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Large Fries

$13.64

4 Big Tenders, Large Fries

$13.64

Stain Special Burger, Large Fries

$13.64

Double 3oz Burger, Large Fries

$11.54

8 Wings, Large Fries

$13.64
At Blockos we specialize in all American style breakfast and lunch.

709 South Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62903

