Sandwiches
Bagels
Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown
7 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for visiting Blocks Bagels at the Market
Location
59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
4.5 • 450
1086 N Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Bristol Republic - Bristol Republic - Short North
4.4 • 871
1124 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurant