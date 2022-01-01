Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bagels

Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown

7 Reviews

$$

59 Spruce St

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg, American, Turkey Sausage
Tuna (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)
Lightly Toasted

Bagels to go

1 Bagel

$1.30

Half Dozen

$7.50

Bakers Dozen

$14.00

Bagels and Cream Cheese

Cold

Toasted

Lightly Toasted

Double Toasted

Triple Toasted

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and American

$5.00

Egg, American, Turkey Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Egg, American, Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Egg, Swiss, Corned Beef

$7.00

Egg, Pepperjack, Pastrami, Jalapenos

$7.00Out of stock

Egg White, Swiss, Tomato

$7.00

Breakfast Plates

Two Eggs

$6.00

Two Eggs with Lox

$9.50

Two Eggs with Corned Beef

$9.00

Two Eggs with Salami

$8.00

Breakfast Sides

Latkes With Sour Cream And Apple Sauce

$4.00Out of stock

A la Cart Egg

$1.00

Single Bacon

$1.00

Single Sausage

$1.00

Salami

$2.00

Pastrami

$3.00Out of stock

Corned Beef

$3.00

Lox

$5.00

Turkey

$2.00

Sandwiches

Rueben (W/ Sauerkraut, Swiss, Thousand Island Dressing)

$10.00

Pastrami (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Swiss)

$10.00Out of stock

Lox and Bagel (W/ Tomato, Onion, Capers, Plain CC)

$10.00

White Fish (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)

$9.00

Turkey (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone, Mayo)

$9.00Out of stock

Salami (W/ Grilled Onions, Deli Mustard)

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese (W/ 4 slices of American)

$5.00

Lox And Cream Cheese

$9.00

Deli Salad Sandwiches

Chicken (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)

$9.00

Tuna (W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)

$9.00

Sides

Whole Pickle

$2.00

2 oz Side of Plain CC

$1.00

2 oz Side of Strawberry CC

$1.50

2 oz Side of Lox CC

$3.00

2 oz Side Of Jalapeno CC

$2.00

2 oz Side Of Chive CC

$2.00

2 oz Side Of Vegetable CC

$2.00

2 oz Side of Butter

$0.50

2 oz Side of Vegan Plain

$1.00

2 oz Side of Butter

$0.50

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Powerade

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Dr. Brown Soda

$2.50

Dr Brown Diet Soda

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cream Cheese Tubs

7oz Plain

$5.00

7oz Vegetable

$6.00

7oz Lox

$7.00

7oz Chive

$6.00Out of stock

7oz Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Chicken

$6.50

Tuna

$6.50

White Fish

$8.00

Pasta

$3.00

Others

Bagel Chips

$4.00

Bagel Seeds

$3.00

Black and White cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Regular Lox 3oz

$9.00

Ms. Vickies

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for visiting Blocks Bagels at the Market

Website

Location

59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET image

