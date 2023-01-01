Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks

$4.99

Lightly battered Mozzarella cheese, fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

3-cheese biend, black beans, jalapeños, Skillet Queso, Served with dico a sourcream

Cheese Fries

$6.99

smothered in rated cheddar and monterey jack cheese and bacon served witn rancn dressing

Fried pickles

$4.99

Fried pickle chips with buttermilk ranch

Salmon bites

$8.99

Crispy fried and served with basil butter

Wings

$19.99+

Platters

Country boy

$10.99

3 wings served With 2 waffles and vour choice of two side

Too Good Ribs

$18.99+

smokers sweet money Championship rub choice of two signature sides

Banging salmon

$11.99

Brown sugar glazed arilled salmon served with vou choice of two sides

Blocks Bacon Burger

$9.99

Fire-grilled beef patty applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese ,tomatoes ,lettuce and pickles

Chicken Special

$8.99

Two pieces of crispy fried chicken served with two sides

Double smash burger

$12.99

Fried pork chops

$8.99

Fried Chicken

$8.99

Kid zone

Hamburger

$5.50

served with a side of fries or side of your choice

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

served with a side of fries or side of your choice

Grilled cheese

$5.50

served with a side of fries or side of your choice

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.50

The perfect mix of crisp romaine seasoned cruton,shaved Parmesan cheese served with Caesar dressing

House salad

$7.50

Cucumbers, tomatoes,croutons, shredded cheese,Blend over crisp greens served with your choice of dressing

Sides

Yams

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Cole slaw

$1.99

Mac&Cheese

$2.29

Green beans

$1.99

Collard greens

$2.29

Potato salad

$1.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sundrop

$1.99

Bottle water

$1.99

Sweet tea

$1.99

Ginger ale

$1.99

Seafood

Fried Whiting

$10.99

Fillets hand breaded with Choice of two side

Shrimp Meal

$13.99

A dozen jumbo shrimp marinadyed hand breaded and fried crisp and golden brown with your Choice of two sides

Dessert

Chocolate cake

$3.00

Lemon cake

$3.00