Blondies 2259 North Lakewood Boulevard

2259 North Lakewood Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90815

Cocktails & Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Bulldog

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

French Connection

$15.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Gummie Bear

$9.00

Hurricane

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamekaze

$7.00

Kamora Bulldog

$7.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lick my Chillie

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

Mexican Cady

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$11.00

PBJ

$9.00

Red Head Slut

$8.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

Washington Apple

$7.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Wet Pussy

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White/Black Russian

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Barton

$6.00

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Double Cross

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Vanilla

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$7.00

Roku

$6.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Sobieski

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Cucumber

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$14.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$10.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Roku

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Pinnacle Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Barton

$10.00

DBL Sobieski

$12.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$14.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$14.00

DBL Smirnoff

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Stoli Cucumber

$14.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

DBL Double Cross

$12.00

Gin

Barton Blue

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress

$6.00

Fords London

$7.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Empress

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$19.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Barton Blue

$10.00

DBL Fords London

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Barton White

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$14.00

DBL Barton White

$10.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Tequila

Casadores Tequila Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Don Julio 70th

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Tequila 1942

$34.00

Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Epsolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Tequila Reposado

$7.00

Fiero Tequila Blanco Habanero

$8.00

Ghost Spicy Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos Tequila Reposado

$8.00

Jack Daniels Barrel Select

$10.00

JAJA Tequila Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo 1800

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Repo

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Montezuma Tequila White

$6.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Teremana Anejo

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Teremana Tequila Blanco

$9.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$24.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Tequila Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$24.00

DBL Fiero Tequila Blanco Habanero

$14.00

DBL Hornitos Tequila Reposado

$14.00

DBL Espolon Tequila Reposado

$12.00

DBL Casamigos Tequila Reposado

$24.00

DBL Casadores Tequila Reposado

$16.00

DBL Montezuma Tequila White

$10.00

DBL Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Tequila 1942

DBL JAJA Tequila Reposado

$16.00

DBL Teremana Tequila Blanco

$16.00

DBL Teremana Anejo

$22.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$18.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$14.00

DBL Herradura Ultra Anejo

$24.00

DBL Ghost Spicy Blanco

$14.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal Canadian

$8.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack, Single Barrel

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Rye

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Nelsons Green Brier

$6.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey Small Batch

$9.00

Tullamore Dew Blended

$7.00

VO

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Seagram 7

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Canadian Club

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL VO

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey Long Branch

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal Canadian

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Teeling Irish Whiskey Small Batch

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal Regal Apple

$14.00

DBL Nelsons Green Brier

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

$14.00

DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter

$14.00

DBL Tullamore Dew Blended

$12.00

DBL Bushmills Red Bush

$14.00

DBL Jack Fire

$14.00

DBL Knob Rye

$16.00

Scotch

Bowmore

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$13.00

Glenlivet 14 YR

$15.00

High West

$8.00

House Stuart

$6.00

Jim Bean Devils Cut

$8.00

Kessler

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Rabbit Hole

$9.00

Ten High

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Ten High

$10.00

DBL Bulleit

$14.00

DBL House Stuart

$10.00

DBL High West

$14.00

DBL Jim Bean Devils Cut

$14.00

DBL Kessler

$12.00

DBL Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Courvoisoir

$11.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kamora Coffee

$6.00

Midori Melon

$8.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

DBL Drambuie

$14.00

DBL Frangelico

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Courvoisoir

$22.00

DBL Hennessy

$26.00

DBL Kamora Coffee

$10.00

DBL Carolans Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Midori Melon

$14.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

DFT 805

DFT Blue Moon

DFT Bud Lite

DFT Coors Lite

DFT Hazy Little Thing

DFT Lagunitas

DFT Modelo

DFT Space Dust

DFT Stella

DFT Voodoo Ranger

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Belching Beaver

$7.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Coors Original

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis XX

$6.00

Heineken 0

$6.00

Heinekin

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Newcastle

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Sam Smith

$6.00

St. Pauli

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Cans

Guiness

$8.00

PBR Tall

$8.00

Modelo Chelada

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$7.00

Wine

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$8.00

Mondavi Cabernet

$7.00

Justin Cabernet

$10.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

Modavi Chardonnay

$7.00

House Rose

$6.00

Cooks Champagne

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2259 North Lakewood Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90815

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

