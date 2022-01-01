Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blondies Vegan Kitchen Hawaii

review star

No reviews yet

207 North Cane Street

Unit D

Wahiawa, HI 96786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Proudly Serving Blondies Vegan Brand eggs, meats, and cheeses produced in Hawaii. BREAKFAST SANDWICH: Made with Blondie's Vegan Brand Sausage, Blondie's Vegan Brand Egg, Blondie's Vegan Brand Cheese - Your choice of Classic English Muffin, Toasted Ciabatta, GF Tortilla Shells. Bread contains wheat.

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Lover's Sandwich

$12.00

Early Bird Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Proudly Serving Blondie's Vegan Brand Eggs, Vegan Meats, and Vegan Cheeses Produce in Hawaii. Made with Blondies Vegan Breakfast Scramble Includes Freshly Cut and Cooked Blondie’s Potatoes + Blondie's Vegan Egg + Blondie's Vegan Sausage + House-made Pico de Gallo gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, cholesterol-free

Keiki

Keiki Tacos

$8.00

Mini Acai Bowl

$8.00

Sweet Treats

Haupia

$5.75

Blondie's Vegan Brand Hawaiian Style Haupia. Creamy, smooth, and delicious. Tastes similar to coconut pudding or frosting.

Lunch

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Proudly Serving Blondie's Brand of Vegan Eggs, Vegan Meats, and Vegan Cheeses Produced in Hawaii. Blondie's Vegan Chicken BBQ Sandwich is made with Blondie's Hawaiian Style Pineapple BBQ (house-made) Loaded onto a toasted ciabatta bun and topped with crunchy cabbage. Bread contains wheat. Avocado not included.

Tacos

$9.00+

Cheeseburger

$12.00
Iron Man

Iron Man

$15.00

Proudly Serving Blondies Vegan Brand eggs, meats, and cheeses produced in Hawaii. IRON MAN SANDWICH: Created by an IronMan in training. Toasted ciabatta with Blondies Vegan Spicy Chicken, 2 Blondies Vegan Eggs, and your choice of Blondies Vegan Cheese. Blondies Vegan Brand Foods are nut-free, gluten-free, soy-free, cholesterol-free, and made in Hawaii. Bread contains wheat.

Baja Sandwich

Baja Sandwich

$14.00

Proudly Serving Blondie's Brand of Vegan Eggs, Vegan Meats, and Vegan Cheeses Produced in Hawaii. BAJA SANDWICH: Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with Blondie's Spicy Baja Vegan Chicken, Blondie's Vegan Garlic Cream Cheese, Local Cabbage. 21 grams plant protein. Bread contains wheat. Avocado not included.

Protein Bowl

$14.00

Proudly Serving Blondie's Brand of Vegan Eggs, Vegan Meats, and Vegan Cheeses Produced in Hawaii. PROTEIN BOWL: Choose your choice of Blondie's Vegan Brand Chicken loaded on a bed of organic greens and local crunchy cabbage topped with fresh housemade pico de gallo. Like it Saucy? Add Blondies Vegan Brand Cheese.

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Tea

Iced Purple Punch

Iced 808 Plantation Tea

Iced Tea

Sunset Tea

Smoothies & Bowls

Berry Beachy

$7.00

Pipeline Paradise

$8.00

Supremely Green

$9.00

Nutty Banana

$7.00

Classic Acai Bowl

$14.00

Under $10

Side Potato

$2.00

Freshly cut and cooked potatoes. Blondies Seasoning.

SideKick Protein Bowl

$8.00

Quesadilla (2)

$8.00

Potato Scramble

$6.50

Proudly Serving Blondie's Brand of Vegan Eggs, Vegan Meats, and Vegan Cheeses Produced in Hawaii. POTATO SCRAMBLE: Hand-Cut and Cooked to Order Potatoes with Blondie’s Vegan Egg and Blondie’s Vegan Sausage

Stickers & Goodies!

Bamboo Straw

$2.00
Black Sticker

Black Sticker

$4.50
White Sticker

White Sticker

$4.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Proudly Serving Blondies Vegan Brand Eggs, Meats and Cheeses made in Hawaii as gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, cholesterol-free, and available shelf-stable for home cooks and food services. Also available as bulk pre-cooked for meal prep, meetings and parties. Visit BlondiesVeganKitchen.com to learn more and order. Mahalo for choosing Blondies Vegan Kitchen Hawaii!

Website

Location

207 North Cane Street, Unit D, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beyond Boba Tea - 64 Kukui Street
orange starNo Reviews
64 Kukui Street Wahiawa, HI 96786
View restaurantnext
Chicken in a Barrel - Wahiawa, Oahu
orange starNo Reviews
167-A South Kamehameha Highway Wahiawa, HI 96786
View restaurantnext
Rise and Shine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
95-1057 Ainamakua Dr Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
Paradise Ciders
orange starNo Reviews
95-221 Kipapa Drive Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Mililani - 95-176 Kuahelani Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95-176 Kuahelani Ave Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa
orange star4.0 • 449
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy Haleiwa, HI 96712
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wahiawa
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston