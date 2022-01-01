Blondies Vegan Kitchen Hawaii
Proudly Serving Blondies Vegan Brand Eggs, Meats and Cheeses made in Hawaii as gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, cholesterol-free, and available shelf-stable for home cooks and food services. Also available as bulk pre-cooked for meal prep, meetings and parties. Visit BlondiesVeganKitchen.com to learn more and order. Mahalo for choosing Blondies Vegan Kitchen Hawaii!
207 North Cane Street, Unit D, Wahiawa, HI 96786
