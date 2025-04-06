Blondie's Doughnuts Online ALL DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE BETWEEN 7:30AM - 12:30PM

Smorgasbord

$99.00

Planning a brunch, meeting or get-together with friends? Our Smorgasbord is the perfect choice to provide a mouth-watering selection of our most popular items. Each Smorgasbord contains an assortment of 24 items, including 18 doughnuts and 6 baked goods. The baked items include cinnamon rolls or danish. The Smorgasbord is served on an 18" black plastic platter with a clear dome lid. Note: Please indicate the quantity for each flavor selection under the 'Note to Seller' section during the checkout process.