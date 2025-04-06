  • Home
  Blondie's Doughnuts Online - ALL DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE BETWEEN 7:30AM - 12:30PM
Blondie's Doughnuts Online ALL DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE BETWEEN 7:30AM - 12:30PM

8 Mayo Road

Edgewater, MD 21037

Order Again

Box

Blondie's Chocolate Box

Blondie's Chocolate Box

$20.00

"(2) Marvelous Madeline (Chocolate Cream) (2) Chocolate Darling (Dark Chocolate Ganache) (2) Sassy Sallie (B'more Cream)"

Blondie's Dozen

Blondie's Dozen

$36.00

Mix and match your favorite Blondie's Doughnuts to create the perfect dozen!

Blondie's Dozen - LOVEPAWS

$40.00

Blondie's Sampler (Half-dozen)

$20.00

Blondie's Tasting Box

$30.00

Honey Dip (Vanilla Glaze) Box

$15.00
Blondie's Vegan Vanilla Box

Blondie's Vegan Vanilla Box

$25.00

Try a half-dozen box of our vegan-friendly classic vanilla doughnuts.

Extra Goodies

Doughnut Holes

Doughnut Holes

$6.00

Blondie's Bombshells (Filled Doughnuts)

ALL DELIVERIES WILL BE MADE BETWEEN 7:30AM - 12:30PM
Jazzy Josie (Lemon Drop)

Jazzy Josie (Lemon Drop)

$4.00

A real crowd pleaser, this sweet and tart treat is named after entertainer extraordinaire, Josephine Baker. Our scratch-made brioche doughnut is tossed in sugar, and filled with a house-made lemon curd. *Customer Favorite

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$4.00

They call her Sunshine! For the lemon lovers, our signature brioche 'bombshell' doughnut is filled to bursting with sweet, puckery lemon curd and topped with fluffy, torched meringue.

Sassy Sallie (B'more Cream)

Sassy Sallie (B'more Cream)

$4.00

She's so pretty! Named after 'Blonde Bombshell' muse, Sallie Blair, our brioche doughnut is dipped in a decadent dark chocolate ganache and piped with our in-house made vanilla bean pastry cream. *Customer Favorite

Other

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$5.00

Our scratch-made apple fritters are filled with chunks of apple, sprinkled with a blend of warm spices, and drizzled in a delicious glaze. Available from October - December.

Danish

Danish

$5.00

Our signature brioche dough is filled with a variety of toppings and drizzled with a sweet, cream cheese glaze.

Kids' Smorgasbord

Kids' Smorgasbord

$75.00

Planning a kids' birthday party, graduation party or other celebration? Well, our Kids' Smorgasbord is perfect for children of all ages. Each smorgasbord comes with an assortment of 24 mini (approx. 2 inches) doughnuts and 24 doughnut holes made with our signature brioche dough. Mini doughnut flavors include: Honey Dip (Vanilla Glaze), Chocolate Darling (Dark Chocolate Ganache) and Vanilla Darling (Rainbow Sprinkles). Doughnut holes are available in Honey Dip (Vanilla Glaze) and Vanilla Darling (Rainbow Sprinkles). NO substitutions please. All smorgasbords are served on an 18" black plastic platter with a clear dome lid.

Smorgasbord

Smorgasbord

$99.00

Planning a brunch, meeting or get-together with friends? Our Smorgasbord is the perfect choice to provide a mouth-watering selection of our most popular items. Each Smorgasbord contains an assortment of 24 items, including 18 doughnuts and 6 baked goods. The baked items include cinnamon rolls or danish. The Smorgasbord is served on an 18" black plastic platter with a clear dome lid. Note: Please indicate the quantity for each flavor selection under the 'Note to Seller' section during the checkout process.

Apple Cider (*Seasonal flavor*)

Apple Cider (*Seasonal flavor*)

$3.50

It's Fall and that means it's the perfect time of the year for apple cider doughnuts. Made from our signature brioche dough and tossed in our unique spice blend. Available October - November.

Fluffy, Raised Doughnut

Chocolate Darling (Dark Chocolate Ganache)

Chocolate Darling (Dark Chocolate Ganache)

$3.50

Our signature brioche raised doughnut gets dipped in a house-made dark chocolate ganache and covered in white chocolate drizzle.

Honey Dip (Vanilla Glaze)

Honey Dip (Vanilla Glaze)

$3.00

Our signature brioche doughnut is topped with a classic vanilla glaze.

Showgirl (Maple Bacon)

Showgirl (Maple Bacon)

$3.50

Our signature brioche doughnut is showered in a rich maple glaze and topped with caramelized, smoky bacon. (Contains pork)

Starlet (Snickerdoodle)

Starlet (Snickerdoodle)

$3.50

Our signature brioche doughnut is covered in a scratch-made brown butter glaze and sprinkled with snickerdoodle brittle. *Customer Favorite

Strawberry Crunch

Strawberry Crunch

$3.50

Think Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Pops on a doughnut! This one is a spin on a childhood favorite. Our brioche doughnut is showered in a fresh strawberry glaze and rolled in a scratch-made strawberry crunch topping.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Our 24 hour brioche is covered in a fresh strawberry glaze, a layer of lemon cake, macerated strawberries, and topped with a dollop of fresh whipped cream and strawberry. We finish it off with a drizzle of strawberry glaze.

Sweetheart (Cookies and Cream)

Sweetheart (Cookies and Cream)

$3.50

The newest flavor is a real sweetie pie! Our brioche doughnut is showered in a creamy, rich white chocolate ganache and covered in crushed Oreo cookies.

Vanilla Darling (Rainbow Sprinkles)

Vanilla Darling (Rainbow Sprinkles)

$3.50

Our 36-hour brioche doughnut dazzles in a vanilla glaze that is covered in rainbow-colored sprinkles.

Baked Goods

Bacon & Salted Caramel Cinnamon Buns

Bacon & Salted Caramel Cinnamon Buns

$6.00
CinnaRoll Pack (6)

CinnaRoll Pack (6)

$28.00
Grandma's Sweet Rolls

Grandma's Sweet Rolls

$5.00
Praline Pecan Sweet Roll

Praline Pecan Sweet Roll

$6.00

Vegan-friendly

Vanilla Glaze (Vegan-friendly)

Vanilla Glaze (Vegan-friendly)

$4.50

Vegan-friendly doughnuts showered in a classic vanilla glaze.

Blondie's Vegan Vanilla Box

Blondie's Vegan Vanilla Box

$25.00

Try a half-dozen box of our vegan-friendly classic vanilla doughnuts.

Chai Spice (Vegan-Friendly)

Chai Spice (Vegan-Friendly)

$4.50

Our new vegan-friendly doughnut is tossed in a sugary chai spice blend.

Doughnut Holes (Vegan-friendly)

Doughnut Holes (Vegan-friendly)

$7.00

We bet you can’t eat just one our doughnut holes! Available in select flavors.

Dough-Nation-Give Back Program

Blondie's Dozen - LOVEPAWS

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8 Mayo Road, Edgewater, MD 21037

Directions

