Bloom Acai Café

2483 Commerce Drive Northwest

Rochester, MN 55901

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Nest
Bloom

Bowls

Bloom

Bloom

$9.00+

Bases: Acai, Mango, Blue Spirulina, Pitaya Toppings: granola, blueberries, mango, hemp seeds, pepitas

Berry

Berry

$9.00+

BASES: Acai, Maca Oats TOPPINGS: nut butter, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries

Monarch

Monarch

$9.00+

BASES: Coconut, Mango TOPPINGS: granola, strawberries, pepita and chia seed

Dragonfly

Dragonfly

$9.00+

BASES: Green Goddess, Blue Spirulina TOPPINGS: granola, nut butter, blueberries, banana, hemp, pepita

Lilac

Lilac

$9.00+

BASES: Acai, Coconut, UBE TOPPINGS: granola, blueberries, coconut, pepitas

Sun

Sun

$9.00+

BASES: Acai, Mango, Pitaya TOPPINGS: granola, banana, mango, hemp seeds, goji berries

Nest

Nest

$9.00+

BASES: Acai, Cacao, Coconut TOPPINGS: granola, nut butter, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pepitas

Fairy

Fairy

$9.00+

BASES: UBE, Pitaya TOPPINGS: granola, nut butter, banana, cacao nibs, pepitas

Meadow

Meadow

$9.00+

BASES: Green Goddess, Coconut, Pitaya TOPPINGS: mango, strawberries, chia seeds, coconut flakes

Moon

Moon

$9.00+

BASES: Blue Spirulina, Coconut, Maca Oats TOPPINGS: blueberries, coconut flakes, pepitas, honey

Rain

Rain

$9.00+

BASES: Blue Spirulina, UBE, Pitaya TOPPINGS: granola, strawberries, blueberries, pepita, and chia seeds

Forest

Forest

$9.00+

BASES: Cacao, Green Goddess, UBE TOPPINGS: granola, nut butter, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, honey

Morning

Morning

$9.00+

BASE: Maca Overnight Oats TOPPINGS: granola, nut butter, 0-2 fruits, 0-3 toppings

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00+

Bases (1-3 choices) Toppings: granola, nut butter, 0-2 fruits, 0-3 toppings

Kids/Pup Cup

Kids/Pup Cup

$7.00

8 oz bowl with choice of 1 Base, 1 Fruit, 1 Topping and either Granola OR Nut Butter. * For kids 6 and younger. If for a pup, our Bowlistas can help you determine what is safe. The go to is Mango, peanut butter, bananas and hemp.

Drinks

Your workout should be challenging. Recovery should be simple. With 5x more ingredients than other recovery drinks, Cowbell™ has more of what you need for optimal recovery.

Boxed Water

$1.50
Cowbell

Cowbell

$4.00

Your workout should be challenging. Recovery should be simple. With 5x more ingredients than other recovery drinks, Cowbell® has more of what you need for optimal recovery.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thrive, flourish and BLOOM by fueling your body with delicious superfood sorbet bowls. Gluten free, dairy free, plant-based, delicious!

2483 Commerce Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

