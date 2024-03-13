Restaurant info

At Bloom & Grow Kitchen, we see food service as a means to improve the happiness, health, and the safety of our communities. We pride ourselves in upholding a strict food safety policy, more inline with that of the European Union. The FDA, in contrast, allows proven harmful chemicals and additives to be used in our US foods. Artificial dyes, growth hormones, high fructose corn syrup, and tons of “unpronounceables” make up what we call our “Naughty List” and are not allowed in our kitchen. Make no mistake, we’re serving indulgences and our guests are encouraged to enjoy themselves with our menu. However, we believe our community should be able to indulge from time to time and feel good about it. Thank you for allowing us to serve you. It’s truly a pleasure. Kyle Britton Founder Bloom & Grow Kitchen