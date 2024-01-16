Bagel Bar
519 E Campbell Ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Bloom Bagels
- Classic Bloom
Dipped in Bloom Butter (honey garlic). Stuffed with cream cheese. Baked twice. Enhance this bloom bagel with Tamago salad (Japanese egg salad)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pizza Bloom
Dipped in Bloom Butter (honey garlic). Stuffed with cream cheese, sundried tomato, pepperoni, mozzarella, and herbs. Baked twice.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Corn Cheese Bloom
Dipped in Bloom Butter (honey garlic). Stuffed with corn, Kewpie mayo, scallions, and mozzarella. Baked twice.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Almond Bloom
Dipped in rum syrup. Stuffed with almond frangipane and more almonds. Baked twice. Dusted with powdered sugar.$7.00
- Strawberry Cream Bloom
Stuffed with luscious whipped cream folded with diced fresh strawberries.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Filled Bagels
- Ube Jam
Lightly sweetened ube bagel filled with more ube jam (also known as ube halaya). Enjoy it as a whole bagel! Made with special technique inspired by Japan.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Matcha Mochi Red Bean
Bagel made with culinary matcha from Japan, filled with red bean paste and chewy mochi. Enjoy it as a whole bagel! Made with special technique inspired by Japan.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Black Sesame Mochi Walnut
Lightly sweetened black sesame bagel filled with chewy black sesame mochi. Enjoy it as a whole bagel! Made with special technique inspired by Japan.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Bagels + Spreads
Spreads
- Plain CC
Classic plain cream cheese.$3.00
- Miso Scallion CC
Miso perfectly pairs with scallions and cream cheese for umami richness. If you love scallion cream cheese, you will love this enhanced version.$4.00
- Jalapeno CC
Just lots of jalapenos. Very spicy!$4.00
- Olive Oil Butter
Not just butter. Extra virgin olive oil adds a subtle sweetness to a classic favorite.$4.00
- Blueberry CC
Made with fresh blueberries for lovely, familiar flavor.$4.00
- Strawberry CC
Made with fresh strawberries for lovely, familiar flavor.$4.00
- Honey Butter
Honey salted butter. The perfect balance of sweet, salty, and savory.$4.00
Espresso, Tea, Drinks
Organic Espresso
- Espresso
Double shot espresso. Notes: caramel, vanilla, honey$3.75
- Macchiato
(hot only) A traditional macchiato: espresso with small amount of steamed milk.$4.00
- Americano
Espresso diluted with water.$4.25
- Cortado
(hot only) A traditional cortado with Linea Organic Reserve Espresso and steamed milk.$4.50
- Flat White
(hot only) A traditional flat white: espresso with steamed milk.$4.75
- Cappuccino
(hot only) A traditional cappuccino$4.75
- Latte
The perfect ratio of milk and espresso for a balanced latte. Quality over quantity.$5.00
- Vanilla Bean Latte
Espresso with milk and syrup made from organic Madagascar vanilla beans for full-bodied vanilla flavor.$5.50
- Muscovado Sugar Latte
Our latte is slightly sweetened with non-GMO muscovado sugar, an unrefined sugar with natural molasses.$5.50
- Black Sesame Latte
(Iced only) A beautiful balance of espresso, milk, honey, vanilla bean, and black sesame.$5.50
- Mint Latte
House mint syrup (made from lots of real mint leaves) with espresso and milk.$5.50
- Dark Chocolate Mocha
Espresso with milk, premium Valhrona chocolate, and black cocoa.$5.75
- Einspanner
(Staff favorite) A traditional Viennese drink: Espresso poured over floating layer of in-house whipped cream, milk, and cocoa powder. Best enjoyed with spoon like an affogato! Note: Cold only, whipped cream cannot be subbed for dairy-free$6.00
- Whole Bean Bag
A bag of organic Linea Reserve Espresso beans. This is an espresso that is unforgettably sweet, clean and balanced. Linea’s Organic Reserve blend is an homage to classic Northern Italian espresso. It’s magnificent when blended with steamed milk as a cappuccino or macchiato. Lovely prepared as French Press, Chemex, syphon, AeroPress or pour-over. Flavor Notes: Honey, sugar cane, vanilla. Incredibly sweet, clean and balanced, tons of caramel, marzipan, apricot, and marmalade. Lingering bittersweet chocolate finish.$20.00
Tea
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Rip and dip bagels, filled bagels, and specialty coffee in Campbell, CA.
519 E Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008