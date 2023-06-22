Restaurant header imageView gallery

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

review star

No reviews yet

107 Flowers Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Sandwiches and Salads

CK Patty Melt

CK Patty Melt

$12.00

6oz house ground beef patty with sautéed onion, American cheese and CKP sauce on our house sourdough bread served with fries

Classic Burger

$12.00

6 oz patty, American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickle and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun

The Melted Philly

The Melted Philly

$12.00

shredded steak, mushrooms, onion, and peppers piled high on a crispy hoagie COVERED in melted provolone cheese, and horseradish cream sauce served with fries

Grilled Chicken Muffuletta

$12.00

Grilled chicken with olive tapenade and pickled vegetables on ciabatta

BLT on Sourdough

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough

CKP Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and celeriac with house-made croutons and blue cheese

Tuna Salad

$7.00+

House-made tuna salad prepared as either a wrap or sandwich!

Chicken Salad

$7.00+

House-made chicken salad prepared as either a wrap or sandwich!

Appetizers

Tomato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese Dippers

Tomato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese Dippers

$6.00

Tomato Soup with grilled cheese dippers

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken tenders with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese

Twice Cooked Fries with Honey Blue Cheese Crumble

Twice Cooked Fries with Honey Blue Cheese Crumble

$7.00

Sides

House-Cut Fries

$3.00

Cup/bowl of Chili

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

bloom Café uses fresh and locally sourced ingredients! All of our menu items are made from scratch and in-house! Each meal purchased helps us to achieve our mission to use food as the foundation to change lives and strengthen communities.

Website

Location

107 Flowers Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Directions

Gallery
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eighth & Hays
orange star4.8 • 197
130 W Eighth Ave Homestead, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Dukes Upper Deck Cafe
orange star4.4 • 323
122 W 8th Ave Homestead, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Dorothy 6 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
224 E 8th Ave Homestead, PA 15120
View restaurantnext
Allegro - Vegan Bakery & Sandwich Shop - Same-Day Pickup
orange starNo Reviews
2034 Murray Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext
Lucha Street Tacos - Squirrel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Murray Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext
Milky Way - Pittsburgh
orange star4.4 • 317
2120 Murray ave Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

The Woods House - Pittsburgh
orange star5.0 • 97
4604 Monongahela St Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston