Bloom Café

Sandwiches

Each served with a side of crispy, double-cooked fries

CKP Burger

$12.00

6 oz patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and CKP sauce

The Melted Philly

$12.00

Shredded steak, mushroom, onion, on a crispy hoagie covered in melted provolone cheese

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.00

House-made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato

Tomato Soup w/ Grilled Cheese Dippers

$9.00

White bread, buttered and griddled with melted American cheese and creamy tomato soup.

Grab N Go

Sandwiches, salads, and wraps prepared daily for quick for pick-up on the go!

Ancient Grain Powerbowl

$7.00

Curried Chicken Salad on Watercress

$7.00

Caprese Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Turkey Wrap with Harissa Yogurt

$8.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Tabbouleh

$7.00

Summer Pop-Up Dinner Series | THURSDAYS ONLY | Aug. 3rd, 10th, 17th!!!

Entrées

IMPORTANT: Make sure to schedule your order for AUGUST 3rd, 10th, OR 17th from 4PM-6PM ONLY! Current Menu | Aug. 3rd - Moroccan BBQ *Menu changes each week

Small Lamb Kefta + 2 STANDARD Sides

$15.00

Two grilled and seasoned 8oz lamb kefta patties with your choice of 2 standard sides

Large Lamb Kefta + 2 STANDARD Sides

$40.00

Six grilled and seasoned 8oz lamb kefta patties with your choice of 2 standard sides

Half Chicken + 2 STANDARD Sides

$20.00

Spiced honey glazed chicken with lemon and cilantro, smoked to perfection, with your choice of 2 standard sides

Whole Chicken + 2 STANDARD Sides

$36.00

Spiced honey glazed chicken with lemon and cilantro, smoked to perfection, with your choice of 2 standard sides

Small Lamb Kefta + 2 SPECIALTY Sides

$18.00

Grilled and seasoned 8oz lamb kefta patties with your choice of 2 specialty sides

Large Lamb Kefta + 2 SPECIALTY Sides

$44.00

Grilled and seasoned 8oz lamb kefta patties with your choice of 2 specialty sides

Half Chicken + 2 SPECIALTY Sides

$23.00

Spiced honey glazed chicken with lemon and cilantro, smoked to perfection, with your choice of 2 specialty sides

Whole Chicken + 2 SPECIALTY Sides

$40.00

Spiced honey glazed chicken with lemon and cilantro, smoked to perfection, with your choice of 2 specialty sides

Standard Sides

Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Buttery and seasoned corn on the cob

Potato Salad

$4.50+

Baked Beans

$4.50+

Specialty Sides

Brown Rice

$6.00+

Cardomon scented brown rice

Sweet Potato Medallions

$6.00+

Grilled sweet potato medallions with pomegranate syrup

Eggplant and Squash

$6.00+

Roasted eggplant and summer squash with raisins and brown butter

Lentils and Chick Peas

$6.00+

Stewed lentil and chick peas with tomato and thyme

Cous Cous

$6.00+

Israeli cous cous with saffron

Rapini and Chilis

$6.00+

Grilled rapini and chilis