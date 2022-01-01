- Home
Bloomfield Best Bagel
No reviews yet
404 Broad St
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Bagel
Bagel w/ Nothing
1/2 Dozen Bagels
6 Bagels w/ Nothing
Dozen Bagels
12 Bagels w/ Nothing
Croissant
Mini Bagel
Mini Bagel w/ Nothing
1/2 Dozen Mini Bagels
6 Mini Bagels w/ Nothing
Dozen Mini Bagels
12 Mini Bagels w/ Nothing
Roll
Bagel w/ Butter
Bagel w/ Jelly
PB&J
Mini Bagel w/ Butter
Mini Bagel w/ CC
Roll w/ Butter
Home Fries
Muffin
Croissant w/ Butter
Side of Meat
Egg Platter
Platter of 2 Eggs
Grilled Cheese
Breakfast Burritos
Burrito w/ Peppers, Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, & Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream
Breakfast Quesadillas
Quesadilla w/ Peppers, Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, & Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream
Hard Boiled Egg
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich w/ 2 Eggs
Egg Whites Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Egg Whites
Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ 2 Eggs & Cheese
Egg Whites & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Egg Whites & Cheese
Bacon & Egg
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon & 2 Eggs
Bacon & Egg Whites
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon & Egg Whites
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Bacon, Egg Whites, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon, Egg Whites & Cheese
Taylor Ham & Egg
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham & 2 Eggs
Taylor Ham & Egg Whites
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham & Egg Whites
Taylor Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Taylor Ham, Egg Whites, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham, Egg Whites & Cheese
Sausage & Egg
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage & 2 Eggs
Sausage & Egg White
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage & Egg Whites
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Sausage, Egg Whites, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage, Egg Whites & Cheese
Meat & Egg
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat & 2 Eggs
Meat & Egg Whites
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat & Egg Whites
Meat, Egg, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Meat, Egg Whites, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat, Egg Whites & Cheese
Potato & Egg
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Home Fries & 2 Eggs
Potato, Egg, & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Home Fries, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Meat & Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat & Cheese
Meat ONLY Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat
Omelettes, Pancakes, French Toast
French Toast
3 Slices of French Toast
French Toast w/ Eggs
3 Slices of French Toast w/ 2 Eggs
French Toast w/ Meat
3 Slices of French Toast w/ Your Choice of Meat
French Toast w/ Meat & Eggs
3 Slices of French Toast w/ Your Choice of Meat & 2 Eggs
Pancakes
3 Slices of Pancakes
Pancakes w/ Eggs
3 Slices of Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs
Pancakes w/ Meat
3 Slices of Pancakes w/ Your Choice of Meat
Pancakes w/ Meat & Eggs
3 Slices of Pancakes w/ Your Choice of Meat & 2 Eggs
Cheese Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Egg & Meat Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Egg Omelette
3 Egg Omelette. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Egg White Omelette
3 Egg White Omelette. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Lox & Onion Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Fresh Lox & Onion. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Spanish Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Spinach & Tomato. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
The Slammer Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Pork Sausage, Pork Bacon & Taylor Ham. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Vegetarian Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Mushrooms, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers & Sun-Dried Tomato. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Western Omelette
3 Egg Omelette w/ Peppers, Onions & Taylor Ham. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries
Wraps
Beefy Wrap
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo sauce, & Carrots. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cold Cuts Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken w/ Veggie
Grilled Steak Salad
Italian Stallion Wrap
Breaded Chicken Brochette & Fresh Mozzarella. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Italiano Wrap
Sweet Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, & Sauteed Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Leo Wrap
Hot Roast Beef, Melted White American Cheese & Russian dressing. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Light Weight Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Lox & CC Sandwich
Potato Chips
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Spicy Chicken, Peppers, Onions & Salsa. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Texas Beef Wrap
Marinated Beef, Potatoes, Sauteed Peppers & Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Texas Chicken Wrap
Marinated Chicken, Potatoes, Sauteed Peppers & Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
The Slammer Wrap
Deli Turkey, Melted Cheddar & Pork Bacon. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
(Hot) Turkey Swiss Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions & Broccoli. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Whitefish Sandwich
Sandwiches
American Favorite Sandwich
Ham, Salami, Yellow American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Baldwin Hero Sandwich
Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Russian Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo sauce, & Carrots. Served with a pickle & a side salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh Salad w/ Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Chef Salad
Fresh Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese
House Salad
Fresh Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Roasted Peppers & Olives
Slim Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Eliminator Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, & Roasted Peppers. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Greek Goddess Sandwich
Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Greek Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Green Giant Sandwich
Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Spinach, & Broccoli. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Leo Special Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet, Pork Bacon, Melted Cheddar, and Russian Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Planet Sandwich
Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, & Roasted Peppers. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Potz Sandwich
Peppered Turkey, Pork Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, & Russian Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
The Boss Sandwich
Prosciutto, Cappicola (Hot Ham), Salami, & Provolone Cheese. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Triple Decker Sandwich
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, & Onions. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, & Onions. Served with a pickle & a side salad.
Burgers & Sides
Burger
8 oz. With lettuce and tomato.
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Southern Burger
With peppers, onion, and potatoes.
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Jalapeno Peppers
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Cheese Fries
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
Heroes & Paninis
Cheese Steak
Hero w/ Steak, Cheese, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Chicken Parmesan
Hero w/ Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Cuban Panini
Fresh Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickles & Mustard. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Eggplant Parmesan
Hero w/ Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Garden Patch Panini
Fried Eggplant, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers & Melted Mozzarella. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Gyro
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Tazzic Sauce
Italian Hot Dog
Hero w/
Italian Sausage
Hero w/
Leo Panini
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Little Italy Panini
Ham, Salami, Prosciutto & Melted Provolone. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Meatball Parmesan
Hero w/ Meatballs, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
New Yorker Panini
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauteed Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Palermo Panini
Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Prosciutto, & Sun-Dried Tomatoes. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Pepperoni & Egg
Hero w/ Pepperoni & 3 Eggs. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Reuben Panini
Corn Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Mustard. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Sausage Parmesan
Hero w/ Sweet Sausage, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Tuscan Steak Panini
Sliced Grilled Steak, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese & Sauteed Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad
Beverages
Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Bacon Horseradish Cream Cheese
1/2 Bacon Horseradish Cream Cheese
1 LB Bacon Horseradish Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Lox Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Lox Cream Cheese
1 LB Lox Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Olive Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Olive Cream Cheese
1 LB Olive Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Scallion Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Scallion Cream Cheese
1 LB Scallion Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese
1 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese
1 LB Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Veggie Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Veggie Cream Cheese
1 LB Veggie Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese
1 LB Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese
1/4 LB Jalapeno Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Jalapeno Cream Cheese
1 LB Jalapeno Cream Cheese
1/4 LB. Cream Cheese
1/2 LB. Cream Cheese
1 LB Cream Cheese
Cold Salad
1/4 LB Coleslaw
1/2 LB Coleslaw
1 LB Coleslaw
1/4 LB Potato Salad
1/2 LB Potato Salad
1 LB Potato Salad
1/4 LB Macaroni Salad
1/2 LB Macaroni Salad
1 LB Macaroni Salad
1/4 LB Tri Color Pasta Salad
1/2 LB Tri Color Pasta Salad
1 LB Tri Color Pasta Salad
1/4 LB Mushroom Salad
1/2 LB Mushroom Salad
1 LB Mushroom Salad
1/4 LB Olive Salad
1/2 LB Olive Salad
1 LB Olive Salad
1/4 LB Tortellini Salad
1/2 LB Tortellini Salad
1 LB Tortellini Salad
Fruit Salad
White Fish Salad
Cold Cuts By LB
