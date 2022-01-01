Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bloomfield Best Bagel

review star

No reviews yet

404 Broad St

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Butter

Breakfast

Bagel

$1.38

Bagel w/ Nothing

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$8.25

6 Bagels w/ Nothing

Dozen Bagels

$14.30

12 Bagels w/ Nothing

Croissant

$2.20

Mini Bagel

$1.10

Mini Bagel w/ Nothing

1/2 Dozen Mini Bagels

$6.60Out of stock

6 Mini Bagels w/ Nothing

Dozen Mini Bagels

$13.20Out of stock

12 Mini Bagels w/ Nothing

Roll

$1.10

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.03

Bagel w/ Jelly

$2.48

PB&J

$3.58

Mini Bagel w/ Butter

$2.20Out of stock

Mini Bagel w/ CC

$2.75Out of stock

Roll w/ Butter

$1.93

Home Fries

$5.23

Muffin

$3.03

Croissant w/ Butter

$3.30

Side of Meat

$4.13

Egg Platter

$3.85

Platter of 2 Eggs

Grilled Cheese

$4.68

Breakfast Burritos

$7.98

Burrito w/ Peppers, Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, & Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream

Breakfast Quesadillas

$8.53

Quesadilla w/ Peppers, Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, & Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ Salsa & Sour Cream

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.10Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.13

Breakfast Sandwich w/ 2 Eggs

Egg Whites Sandwich

$4.40

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Egg Whites

Egg & Cheese

$4.40

Breakfast Sandwich w/ 2 Eggs & Cheese

Egg Whites & Cheese

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Egg Whites & Cheese

Bacon & Egg

$5.78

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon & 2 Eggs

Bacon & Egg Whites

$6.05

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon & Egg Whites

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.32

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese

Bacon, Egg Whites, & Cheese

$6.60

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Bacon, Egg Whites & Cheese

Taylor Ham & Egg

$5.78

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham & 2 Eggs

Taylor Ham & Egg Whites

$6.05

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham & Egg Whites

Taylor Egg & Cheese

$6.32

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham, 2 Eggs & Cheese

Taylor Ham, Egg Whites, & Cheese

$6.60

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Taylor Ham, Egg Whites & Cheese

Sausage & Egg

$5.78

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage & 2 Eggs

Sausage & Egg White

$6.05

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage & Egg Whites

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.32

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage, 2 Eggs & Cheese

Sausage, Egg Whites, & Cheese

$6.60

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Sausage, Egg Whites & Cheese

Meat & Egg

$6.32

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat & 2 Eggs

Meat & Egg Whites

$6.88

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat & Egg Whites

Meat, Egg, & Cheese

$6.60

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs & Cheese

Meat, Egg Whites, & Cheese

$7.15

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat, Egg Whites & Cheese

Potato & Egg

$5.23

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Home Fries & 2 Eggs

Potato, Egg, & Cheese

$5.78

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Home Fries, 2 Eggs & Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$5.78

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat & Cheese

Meat ONLY Sandwich

$5.50

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Your Choice of Meat

Omelettes, Pancakes, French Toast

French Toast

$6.60

3 Slices of French Toast

French Toast w/ Eggs

$7.98

3 Slices of French Toast w/ 2 Eggs

French Toast w/ Meat

$7.70

3 Slices of French Toast w/ Your Choice of Meat

French Toast w/ Meat & Eggs

$8.25

3 Slices of French Toast w/ Your Choice of Meat & 2 Eggs

Pancakes

$6.60

3 Slices of Pancakes

Pancakes w/ Eggs

$7.98

3 Slices of Pancakes w/ 2 Eggs

Pancakes w/ Meat

$7.70

3 Slices of Pancakes w/ Your Choice of Meat

Pancakes w/ Meat & Eggs

$8.25

3 Slices of Pancakes w/ Your Choice of Meat & 2 Eggs

Cheese Omelette

$7.43

3 Egg Omelette w/ Cheese. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Egg & Meat Omelette

$8.25

3 Egg Omelette w/ Your Choice of Meat. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Egg Omelette

$6.88

3 Egg Omelette. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Egg White Omelette

$7.43

3 Egg White Omelette. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Lox & Onion Omelette

$10.18

3 Egg Omelette w/ Fresh Lox & Onion. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Spanish Omelette

$8.53

3 Egg Omelette w/ Spinach & Tomato. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

The Slammer Omelette

$9.35

3 Egg Omelette w/ Pork Sausage, Pork Bacon & Taylor Ham. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Vegetarian Omelette

$8.25

3 Egg Omelette w/ Mushrooms, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers & Sun-Dried Tomato. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Western Omelette

$8.25

3 Egg Omelette w/ Peppers, Onions & Taylor Ham. Served w/ a Side of Home Fries

Wraps

Beefy Wrap

$9.35

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.35

Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo sauce, & Carrots. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.35

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$8.80

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.53

Cold Cuts Sandwich

$8.80

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.43

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.80

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.80

Grilled Chicken w/ Veggie

$8.80

Grilled Steak Salad

$8.80

Italian Stallion Wrap

$9.35

Breaded Chicken Brochette & Fresh Mozzarella. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Italiano Wrap

$9.35

Sweet Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, & Sauteed Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Leo Wrap

$9.35

Hot Roast Beef, Melted White American Cheese & Russian dressing. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Light Weight Wrap

$9.35

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, & Fresh Mozzarella. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Lox & CC Sandwich

$10.18

Potato Chips

$2.48

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$9.35

Spicy Chicken, Peppers, Onions & Salsa. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Texas Beef Wrap

$9.35

Marinated Beef, Potatoes, Sauteed Peppers & Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Texas Chicken Wrap

$9.35

Marinated Chicken, Potatoes, Sauteed Peppers & Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

The Slammer Wrap

$9.35

Deli Turkey, Melted Cheddar & Pork Bacon. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

(Hot) Turkey Swiss Wrap

$9.35

Veggie Wrap

$9.35

Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions & Broccoli. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Whitefish Sandwich

$8.80

Sandwiches

American Favorite Sandwich

$9.85

Ham, Salami, Yellow American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Baldwin Hero Sandwich

$9.85

Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese, & Russian Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo sauce, & Carrots. Served with a pickle & a side salad

Caesar Salad

$8.80

Fresh Salad w/ Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Chef Salad

$8.80

Fresh Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese

House Salad

$8.80

Fresh Salad w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Roasted Peppers & Olives

Slim Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Eliminator Sandwich

$9.85

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, & Roasted Peppers. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Greek Goddess Sandwich

$9.85

Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Greek Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Green Giant Sandwich

$9.85

Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Spinach, & Broccoli. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Leo Special Sandwich

$9.85

Chicken Cutlet, Pork Bacon, Melted Cheddar, and Russian Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Planet Sandwich

$9.85

Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, & Roasted Peppers. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Potz Sandwich

$9.85

Peppered Turkey, Pork Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, & Russian Dressing. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

The Boss Sandwich

$9.85

Prosciutto, Cappicola (Hot Ham), Salami, & Provolone Cheese. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Triple Decker Sandwich

$9.85

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.85

Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, & Onions. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.85

Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, & Onions. Served with a pickle & a side salad.

Burgers & Sides

Burger

$7.98

8 oz. With lettuce and tomato.

Cheeseburger

$8.53

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.35

Southern Burger

$9.35

With peppers, onion, and potatoes.

Turkey Burger

$8.53

Veggie Burger

$9.63

Jalapeno Peppers

$6.05

French Fries

$5.78

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.15

Onion Rings

$6.32

Cheese Fries

$6.32

Buffalo Wings

$8.25

Chicken Fingers

$7.65

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$8.75

Heroes & Paninis

Cheese Steak

$9.63

Hero w/ Steak, Cheese, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Chicken Parmesan

$9.35

Hero w/ Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Cuban Panini

$9.85

Fresh Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickles & Mustard. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.35

Hero w/ Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Garden Patch Panini

$9.85

Fried Eggplant, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers & Melted Mozzarella. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Gyro

$8.25

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Tazzic Sauce

Italian Hot Dog

$8.53

Hero w/

Italian Sausage

$8.53

Hero w/

Leo Panini

$9.85

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Little Italy Panini

$9.85

Ham, Salami, Prosciutto & Melted Provolone. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Meatball Parmesan

$9.35

Hero w/ Meatballs, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

New Yorker Panini

$9.85

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauteed Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Palermo Panini

$9.85

Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Prosciutto, & Sun-Dried Tomatoes. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Pepperoni & Egg

$7.70

Hero w/ Pepperoni & 3 Eggs. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Reuben Panini

$9.85

Corn Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Mustard. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Sausage Parmesan

$9.35

Hero w/ Sweet Sausage, Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Tuscan Steak Panini

$9.85

Sliced Grilled Steak, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese & Sauteed Onions. Served w/ a Pickle & Side Salad

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+Out of stock

Tea

$2.00+

Joe Tea

$3.58

Snapple

$3.03

Can Soda

$1.93

Bottled Soda

$3.30

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Nesquick

$3.85

Bottled Water

$1.38

Vitamin Water

$3.30

Tropicana Bottle

$3.30

Tropicana OJ Carton

$3.85

Gatorade

$3.30

1/2 Gal OJ

$6.60

1/2 Gal Milk/Half & Half

$4.68

Cream Cheese

1/4 LB Bacon Horseradish Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 Bacon Horseradish Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Bacon Horseradish Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Lox Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Lox Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Lox Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Olive Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Olive Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Olive Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Scallion Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Veggie Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Raisin Walnut Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.85

1/2 LB Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$6.60

1 LB Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$11.83

1/4 LB. Cream Cheese

$3.58

1/2 LB. Cream Cheese

$5.78

1 LB Cream Cheese

$11.00

Tuna Salad

1/4 LB Tuna Salad

$4.13

1/2 LB Tuna Salad

$7.15

1 LB Tuna Salad

$13.20

Chicken Salad

1/4 LB Chicken Salad

$3.85

1/2 LB Chicken Salad

$6.60

1 LB Chicken Salad

$12.10

Egg Salad

1/4 LB Egg Salad

$3.85

1/2 LB Egg Salad

$6.60

1 LB Egg Salad

$11.00

Cold Salad

1/4 LB Coleslaw

$3.03

1/2 LB Coleslaw

$5.23

1 LB Coleslaw

$9.35

1/4 LB Potato Salad

$3.03

1/2 LB Potato Salad

$5.23

1 LB Potato Salad

$9.35

1/4 LB Macaroni Salad

$3.03

1/2 LB Macaroni Salad

$5.23

1 LB Macaroni Salad

$9.35

1/4 LB Tri Color Pasta Salad

$3.03

1/2 LB Tri Color Pasta Salad

$5.23

1 LB Tri Color Pasta Salad

$9.35

1/4 LB Mushroom Salad

$3.03Out of stock

1/2 LB Mushroom Salad

$5.23

1 LB Mushroom Salad

$9.35

1/4 LB Olive Salad

$3.03Out of stock

1/2 LB Olive Salad

$5.23Out of stock

1 LB Olive Salad

$9.35Out of stock

1/4 LB Tortellini Salad

$3.03

1/2 LB Tortellini Salad

$5.23

1 LB Tortellini Salad

$9.35

Butter

1/4 LB Butter

$3.03

1/2 LB Butter

$4.68

1 LB Butter

$8.25

Fruit Salad

1/2 LB Fruit Salad

$4.68Out of stock

White Fish Salad

1/4 LB White Fish Salad

$5.78

1/2 LB White Fish Salad

$10.45

1 LB White Fish Salad

$19.80

Cold Cuts By LB

Turkey

$12.10

Ham

$12.10

Salami

$12.10

Hot Ham/Capicola

$12.10

Mortadella

$12.10

Taylor Ham

$12.10

Pastrami

$12.10

Pepperoni

$12.10

Pepper Turkey

$12.10

Roast Beef

$14.30

Prosciutto

$17.60

Bologna

$8.80

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet

$11.00

Eggplant Cutlet

$11.00

Fresh Lox by LB

$31.90

Cheese by LB

Provolone

$9.35

Swiss

$9.35

White American

$9.35

Yellow American

$9.35

Pepper Jack

$9.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

404 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos La Gringa - Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
872 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Fitzgerald's 1928
orange starNo Reviews
13 Herman St Glen Ridge, NJ 07028
View restaurantnext
The Pit Barbeque - 178 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
178 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Egan & Sons
orange star4.1 • 1,541
116 Walnut St Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bloomfield
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston