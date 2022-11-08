Restaurant header imageView gallery

BLOOM

review star

No reviews yet

1808 Minor Avenue

Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own BLOOM Box
Land Box
Turmeric Chocolate Chip Cookie

Build-Your-Own BLOOM Box

Choose: 1 Base, 1 Protein, 1 Hot Side, 2 Cold Sides, 1 Pickle
Build-Your-Own BLOOM Box

Build-Your-Own BLOOM Box

$15.50

Choose you own adventure by custom selecting each part of your meal!

Curated BLOOM Boxes

Land Box

Land Box

$15.50

Seasonal Greens, Shio Koji Chicken, Dash Braised Greens, BLOOM Potato Salad, Kale Gomae, Pickled Red Onion (CONTAINS: SOY)

Sea Box

Sea Box

$18.50

Brown Rice, Miso Coho Salmon, Sauteed Bok Choy, Fennel Zucchini Noodles, BLOOM Potato Salad, Pickled Persian Cucumber (CONTAINS: FISH, SOY)

Vegan Box

Vegan Box

$15.50

BLOOM Grains, Tare Tofu, Chili Roasted Broccolini, Sour Cherry Roasted Beets, Fennel Zucchini Noodles, Pickled Red Onion (CONTAINS: SOY)

Chef's Faves Box

Chef's Faves Box

$18.50

BLOOM Grains, Miso Coho Salmon, Chili Roasted Broccolini, Yellow Lentil Dahl, Miso Curry Cauliflower, Pickled Persian Cucumber (CONTAINS: FISH, SOY)

Seasonal Box

Seasonal Box

$15.50

Seasonal Greens, Turkey Amino Meatballs, Seasonal Hot Side: Gochujang Rainbow Carrots, Seasonal Cold Side: Roasted Squash Apple Salad, Kale Gomae, Seasonal Pickle: Pickled Pear (CONTAINS: EGG, SOY)

Snacks

Szechuan Taro Chips

$3.00

Kimchi Potato Chips

$3.00

Turmeric Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

(CONTAINS: SOY, NUTS)

Maple Ginger Nut Mix

$3.00

(CONTAINS: NUTS)

Drinks

Happy Mountain Kombucha

$4.50

Coconut Water

$4.00

Rishi Sparkling Tea

$4.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Something & Nothing Seltzer

$3.00

Minor Figures

$3.00

Oat Latte

Boxed Lunch Combos

Curated BLOOM Boxed Lunch Package Choice of house made snack Choice of drink
Land Boxed Lunch

Land Boxed Lunch

$22.00

Seasonal Greens, Shio Koji Chicken, Dashi Braised Greens, BLOOM Potato Salad, Kale Gomae, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of Craft Beverage & Housemade Snack (CONTAINS: SOY)

Sea Boxed Lunch

Sea Boxed Lunch

$25.00

Brown Rice, Miso Coho Salmon, Sauteed Bok Choy, Fennel Zucchini Noodles, BLOOM Potato Salad, Pickled Persian Cucumber, Choice of Craft Beverage & Housemade Snack (CONTAINS: FISH, SOY)

Vegan Boxed Lunch

Vegan Boxed Lunch

$22.00

BLOOM Grains, Tare Tofu, Chili Roasted Broccolini, Sour Cherry Roasted Beets, Fennel Zucchini Noodles, Pickled Red Onion, Choice of Craft Beverage & Housemade Snack (CONTAINS: SOY)

Seasonal Boxed Lunch

Seasonal Boxed Lunch

$22.00

Seasonal Greens, Turkey Amino Meatballs, Seasonal Hot Side: Seared Mushroom Trio, Seasonal Cold Side: Roasted Squash Apple Salad, Kale Gomae, Seasonal Pickle: Pickled Pear, Choice of Craft Beverage & Housemade Snack (CONTAINS: EGG, SOY)

Chef's Faves Boxed Lunch

Chef's Faves Boxed Lunch

$25.00

BLOOM Grains, Miso Coho Salmon, Chili Roasted Broccolini, Yellow Lentil Dahl, Miso Curry Cauliflower, Pickled Persian Cucumber, Choice of Craft Beverage & Housemade Snack (CONTAINS: FISH, SOY)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rethinking “eating well in the city” with inspired, delicious and nutritious meals that are quick and convenient. Our globally-inspired, plant-forward meals are entirely gluten-free and dairy-free.

Website

Location

1808 Minor Avenue, Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Cornelly
orange starNo Reviews
601 Summit Ave STE 103 Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Denny Lodge
orange star3.6 • 821
501 Fairview Avenue North Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
NOODLE/BAR
orange starNo Reviews
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Lunchbox Laboratory - South Lake
orange star4.1 • 4,150
1253 Thomas Street Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Mezcaleria Oaxaca
orange star4.3 • 1,013
422 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston