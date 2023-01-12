Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bloomin Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1720 Bradford Lane Unit 105H1

Normal, IL 61761

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sides

Sides of Fun (A la Carte)

1 Egg

$1.99

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.75

Beef Patty

$8.00

Cheese

$1.50

Chicken Strips

$7.50

Chocolate Chips

$1.00

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Ham

$3.75

Hash Browns

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sausage Links

$3.75

Sausage Patty

$3.75

Side French Toast

$3.50

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Side Pancake

$3.50

Side Specialty French Toast

$4.50

Side Specialty Pancake

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Veggies

$1.50

Sauce

$1.00

Eggy Plates

Proudly serving cage free eggs!

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Sourdough toast, avocado, 2 sunny side up eggs, and applewood smoked bacon | Gluten Free Available

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla, your choice of meat, cheddar cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs, and hash browns

Lumberjack Combo

$11.99

2 eggs, hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, links, hand-cut fire smoked ham, and 2 pieces of Specialty Vlore cinnamon infused french toast | Gluten Free Available

Minced Ham & Eggs

$9.99

3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and hand-cut fire smoked ham. Served with hash browns or fresh fruit and toast or cakes/french toast. Sub specialty cakes/french toast +$2 | Gluten Free Available

Two Cage Free Eggs Any Style

$10.99

With choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage, or hand-cut fire smoked ham. Served with hash browns or fresh fruit, toast or cakes/french toast. Sub specialty cakes/french toast +$2 | Gluten Free Available

Specialty Sweets

Served with maple syrup and topped with butter and powdered sugar

Berry Delicious French Toast

$9.99

Mix of fresh strawberry and blueberry topping | Gluten Free Available

Brioche French Toast

$8.99

Add fresh fruit or chocolate chips $1 | Gluten Free Available

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Add fresh fruit or chocolate chips $1

Chocolate Chip & Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Mix of chocolate chips and banana topping

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.99

Cream cheese frosting, cinnamon sugar glaze, and cinnamon

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$8.99

Specialty Vlore cinnamon infused french toast

Gravy Plates

Stacked plates all topped with our homemade sausage gravy

Biscuit & Gravy Kicker

$10.99

Hash browns, green pepper, onion, oven baked biscuit, and 2 eggs

The Decker

$11.99

Hash browns, sausage links, oven baked biscuit, and 2 eggs

The Couple

$8.99

Two happy and delicious oven baked biscuits

The Junior

$7.99

One lonely yet delicious oven baked biscuit

Hands On

Served with your choice of house seasoned fries or onion rings

Bloomin Quesedilla

$11.99

Your choice of beef or grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, on a crispy flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

The classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with mayo | Gluten Free Available

Brunch Burger

$12.99

Premium grade beef with house seasoning on a brioche bun with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato, and american cheese

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Freshly grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Freshly grilled chicken breast, chopped bacon, lettuce, homemade ranch, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla

Classic American Cheese Burger

$11.99

Premium grade beef with house seasoning on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and american cheese

Patty Melt

$11.99

Premium grade beef with house seasoning on grilled rye with grilled onions and american cheese | Gluten Free Available

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken breast on a brioche bun with homemade cajun sauce, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese

Waffles

Served with maple syrup and topped with butter and powdered sugar

Bloomin Waffle

$9.99

Chocolate chip infused or fresh fruit topping

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken strips

Plain Belgium Waffle

$8.99

Sweet Tooth Waffle

$10.99

Smothered with crushed Oreos and vanilla ice cream

Refreshing Salads

Served with your choice of dressing (Ranch, French, & Italian) - Romaine Lettuce

BLT Salad

$9.99

Bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, egg, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

$11.99

Freshly grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Strip Salad

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken breast, egg, chives, cucumber, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Green Versus Red Salad

$9.99

Green pepper, chives, cucumber, and avocado versus the mighty tomato | Vegan/Vegetarian Available

Specials

New mouthwatering specials

Waffle Sliders

$13.50

Belgian Waffle, applewood smoked bacon, fresh spinach, and cage free egg sandwich | Available until 01.09.23

Brunchin Benedicts

Served with hash browns | Gluten Free Available

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.99

Grilled english muffin, poached eggs, hand-cut fire smoked ham, and homemade hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

$11.99

Grilled english muffin, poached eggs, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, and homemade hollandaise sauce

Southern Benedict

$11.99

Oven baked biscuits, sausage patty, poached eggs, and homemade sausage gravy

Bistro Benedict

$12.99

Grilled english muffin, poached eggs, avocado, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, and homemade hollandaise sauce.

Eggtastic Omelets

Omelets served garden style with hash browns and toast or cakes/french toast. Sub specialty cakes/french toast +$2 | Gluten Free Available

Garden Omlette

$11.99

Spinach, green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, chives, and avocado

Meatlovers Omlette

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, hand-cut fire smoked ham, and american cheese

Pick Your Cheese Omelette

$9.99

American, swiss, cheddar, or mozzarella

The Go- To Omlette

$11.99

Hand-cut fire smoked ham, green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, and american cheese

Sizzlin Skillets

Skillets served with 2 eggs any style and toast or cakes/french toast. Sub specialty cakes/french toast +$2 | Gluten Free Available

Garden Skillet

$11.99

Spinach, green pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, chives, avocado, and hash browns | Vegan/Vegetarian Available

Chicken Bacon Skillet

$11.99

Freshly grilled or hand breaded chicken strips, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese

Hobo Skillet

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, green pepper, onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese

Kids Menu

Age 12 and Under

Kids 2 Chicken Strips & Fries Or Onion Rings

$6.00

Kids 2 Eggs, Meat, And Toast

$6.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries Or Onion Rings

$6.00

Kids Micky Mouse Cake

$6.00

Juices & Tea

Beverages - Juices & Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Beverages - Soft Drinks

$2.75

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Choc

$3.50

Cold Brew

$3.50

Iced Latte

$3.50

Smoothies

Berry Blast

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry & Banana

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry

$5.99Out of stock

Seasonal

$6.99Out of stock

Milk

Milk 2%

$3.00

Chocolate Milk 2%

$3.50

Oat Milk

$4.00Out of stock

Water

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brunch perfection

Location

1720 Bradford Lane Unit 105H1, Normal, IL 61761

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Medici in Normal - 120 West North Street
orange starNo Reviews
120 West North Street Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Pizza - Normal 808-1597
orange star3.4 • 184
107 E Beaufort St Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Pizza - Ft Jesse 585-6450
orange starNo Reviews
1525 Fort Jesse Rd Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Fort Jesse Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,442
1531 Fort Jesse Road Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
orange star4.3 • 962
305 S Veterans Pkwy Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Greenbriar Dr Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Normal

Fort Jesse Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,442
1531 Fort Jesse Road Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal
orange star4.4 • 1,809
318 S. Towanda Ave. Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub
orange star4.3 • 962
305 S Veterans Pkwy Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
BloNo Pizza Co
orange star4.3 • 299
1304 Cross Creek Dr Normal, IL 61761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Normal
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston