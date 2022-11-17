  • Home
Blooming Grounds - Downtown BG Downtown

No reviews yet

50 East 3rd Street

Winona, MN 55987

Popular Items

Turkey Cheddar Panini
Veggie Panini
Italian Panini

DRINKS

Daily Drip Coffee

$2.35

Brewed coffee. Hot and ready to go.

Latte

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam. Try with one of our delicious syrups!

Breve

$4.25

Espresso and steamed half and half. Try with one of our delicious syrups!

Americano

$3.00

Hot water with espresso shots. Rich caffeine in a cup!

Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.

Wocha

$4.50

White Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00

A dash of steamed milk over espresso shots with a mountain of milk foam.

Au Lait

$2.75

Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. Fully delicious.

Cold Press

$3.75

Black slow steeped cold brew, poured over ice.

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Thai

$3.40

Sweet, caffeinated, and strong iced coffee.

Red Eye

$3.00

Drip coffee with a shot. For when you need a boost!

Espresso

$2.30

Double shot espresso, straight up.

Quad Espresso

$3.50

4 shots espresso. Boom.

Apple Explosion

$4.00

Hot apple cider with caramel and cinnamon!

Chai Latte

$4.25

Chai black tea seasoned with cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves mixed with milk.

Iced Tea

$2.50

Your choice of one of our iced teas! Add a syrup to mix it up.

Hot Bag Tea

$2.85

Hot water and one of our bagged teas

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose leaf tea, pick from any of our delicious organic blends.

Frappe

$5.00

Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!

Smoothie

$5.00

Delicious smoothie mix from fruit and blended with ice. Top with whipped cream!

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Powdered Organic Green Tea mixed with your choice of milk, water, or milk alternative!

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Rich hot chocolate mixed with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!

Italian Soda

$3.50

Handcrafted Italian Sodas, pick your flavor!

Cremosa

$4.00

Our Handcrafted Italian Sodas, with a splash of cream. Pick your flavor!

Iced Coffee

$2.35

Cold, dark, and smooth. Iced coffee, made how you like it.

Miel

$4.50

Honey and fresh Cinnamon latte. Hot or Iced!

Steamer

$3.00

Sweet steamed milk and the flavor of your choice!

Brenda's Shots

$7.00

Cider

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.25

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Try one of our handcrafted concoctions!

Cinnamon Roll Breve

$4.75

Maple Syrup - Vanilla - Cinnamon - Espresso - Half and Half

Raspberry Dream Wocha

$4.50

Raspberry - White Chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk

Turtle Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate - Caramel - Espresso - Steamed Milk

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$4.75

Peanut Butter - Mocha Frappe - Espresso - Chocolate Drizzle

Breakfast Oats Latte

$4.75

Cuban Espresso Shots - Steamed Milk - Fresh Cinnamon

Sunrise Spritzer

$3.00

Orange Juice - Soda Water - Cherry Syrup

Chaider

$3.95

Chai tea steamed with apple cider.

London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla and Lavender. Delightful.

White Rocket

$4.50

White Mocha with Macadamia Nut syrup and a splash of Heavy Cream.

Pecan Pie Latte

$5.10

Maple, Pecan, Brown Sugar, Steamed Milk with Espresso!

Frosted Cinnamon Chai

$4.50

Chai latte with vanilla syrup topped with cinnamon cold foam!

Jack-O-latte

$5.10

White Chocolate, pumpkin spice, espresso, and steamed milk

Apple Crisp Latte

$5.25

Apple, Brown Sugar, Steamed Milk with Espresso topped with cinnamon cold and caramel drizzle

Can Apple Soda

$4.25

A bubbling cold cranberry apple Italian soda!

Healthy Shamrock Shake

$4.85

16 oz. Vanilla Fit Frappe, Peppermint Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Matcha Powder, and Spinach. Yum!

Caramel Delite Latte

$4.75

Coconut, Vanilla, and Caramel Syrup mixed with Espresso and your choice of milk! Available hot or iced!

Ginger Lemongrass Italian Soda

$4.25

Ginger Lemongrass syrup and club soda, bright and fresh! Add cream to make this drink a cremosa or French Soda!

Blueberry Chai

$4.65

Your favorite chai latte with Blueberry syrup!

Lavender Honey Latte

$4.80

Lavender and Honey latte topped with a Honey cold foam! Available hot or iced!

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75

Iced or Hot latte with Chocolate Sauce and almond and coconut flavoring. Topped with whip and coconut shavings!

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade muddled with blackberries and mint leaves.

Iced Dirty Coke

$3.50

Coca Cola with Lime Syrup and a splash of coconut milk.

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.45

Tropical Smoothie mix with coconut flavoring and coconut milk. Topped with whip and a maraschino cherry!

Pride Thai

$4.00

Our Thai coffee mixed with Lavender. Topped with vanilla cold foam and rainbow sprinkles!

LUNCH

All day long!

Lunch Special

$8.50

Check out our website for the updated special of the day! If we have a Prime Rib Special, please select "Prime Rib Special". Thank you!

Hummus

$7.95

Smooth and creamy roasted red pepper hummus served with hot naan bread or cucumbers and carrots.

Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00

A cup of our spicy feta dip with your choice of dipping bread on the side!

Kettle Chip Basket

$4.00

Our delicious kettle chips served up!

Goat Cheese Peppadews

$7.75

Goat cheese stuffed peppadews drizzled with Balsamic Glaze on a bed of spinach

Kettle Chips with Spicy Feta

$7.95

Crunchy Kettle Chips served with a side of our Spicy Feta spread!

Bagel

$3.50

Toasted everything bagel with a side of cream cheese.

Toast

$2.50

Prime Rib Special

$10.95

Pretzel Special

$7.00

PANINI

A pressed hot sandwich on herbed focaccia bread, served with a side of chips!

Turkey Cheddar Panini

$9.50

turkey / cheddar / mayo / focaccia

Italian Panini

$9.75

herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone

Super Duper Panini

$9.95

herbed mayo / ham / turkey / salami / pepperoni / cheddar / swiss / provolone

Chicken Olive Artichoke Panini

$9.50

Chicken - Havarti - Green Olive and Artichoke Sauce - Foccacia

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.00

Cheddar - Provolone - Herbed Foaccia

Ham and Swiss Panini

$9.50

Ham - Swiss - Honey Mustard - Herbed Focaccia

Veggie Panini

$8.50

Romaine Lettuce - Red Onion - Green Pepper - Cucumber - Swiss - Cheddar - Provolone - Herbed Mayo - Herbed Focaccia

Prime Rib Panini

$10.95

Prime Rib - Mushrooms - Spinach - Spicy Feta - Provolone - 9-Grain Bread

Create Your Own Panini

$6.00

Mix and match from our selection of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces to create your own unique panini!

Chicken Salad Panini

$9.50

Chicken Salad - Romaine Lettuce - Provolone - 9-Grain Bread

WRAPS

Large wrap with delicious fresh fillings, served with a side of chips!

Buffalo Wrap

$9.50

Chicken - Red Onion - Lettuce - Provolone - Buffalo Sauce - Flour Tortilla - Side of Ranch

Craisin Bleu Wrap

$9.75

Chicken - Bleu Cheese - Pecans - Craisins - Lettuce - Poppyseed Dressing - Flour Tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Chicken - Parmesan - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing

Garlic and Pesto Wrap

$9.50Out of stock

Garlic Chicken - Red Onion - Sundried Tomatoes - Pesto - Balsamic Vinaigrette - Spinach - Garlic Herb Tortilla

Ham and Swiss Wrap

$9.50

Ham - Swiss - Honey Mustard - Onion - Lettuce - Flour Tortilla

Italian Wrap

$9.75

Ham - Green Pepper - Onion - Salami - Pepperoni - Provolone - Lettuce - Italian Dressing - Garlic Herb Tortilla

Super Duper Wrap

$9.95

Turkey - Ham - Onion - Swiss - Pepperoni - Salami - Provolone - Lettuce - Cheddar - Italian Dressing - Garlic Herb Tortilla

Turkey Cheddar Wrap

$9.50

Turkey - Cheddar - Onion - Mayo - Lettuce - Tomato Basil Tortilla

Thai Peanut Wrap

$9.50

Chicken - Peanuts - Onion - Lettuce - Thai Peanut Dressing - Flour Tortilla

T.B.R. Wrap

$9.75

Turkey - Bacon - Ranch - Cheddar - Lettuce - Tomato Basil Tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$8.50

Red Onion - Cucumber - Green Pepper - Lettuce - Cheddar - Swiss - Provlone - Ranch - Tomato Basil Tortilla

Spicy Vegan

$11.00

Create Your Own Wrap

$6.00

SALADS

Fresh ingredients, the perfect lunch! Served with dressing on the side.

Asian Salad

$9.25

Chicken - Sliced Almonds - Red Onion - Lettuce - Mandarin Oranges - Crunchy Noodles - Thai Peanut Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Parmesan - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.25

Parmesan - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$9.00

Ham - Turkey - Onions - Green Peppers - Cheese Blend - Cucumbers - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Your Choice of Dressing

Craisin Bleu Salad

$9.25

Chicken - Pecans - Craisins - Bleu Cheese - Lettuce - Poppyseed Dressing

Garden Salad

$7.95

Red Onion - Cucumbers - Green Pepper - Lettuce - Homemade Croutons - Cheese Blend - Your Choice of Dressing

Mozzarella Spinach Salad

$8.75

Turkey - Bacon - Red Onion - Green Olives - Mozzarella - Spinach - Balsamic Vinaigrette

Loaded Vegan Salad

$10.00

SOUP

Hot, delicious soup.

Cup

$4.25

Check out our website for daily changing soups of the day!

Medium

$5.00

Check out our website for daily changing soups of the day!

Bowl

$5.50

Check out our website for daily changing soups of the day!

COMBOS

1/2 and 1/2 of two delicious lunch options. Choose from a half panini, a half sized salad, or a medium sized bowl of soup!

Panini and Soup Combo

$10.50

Your choice of a half sized panini and a medium bowl of soup!

Panini and Salad Combo

$10.50

Your choice of a half sized salad and a half sized panini!

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.50

Your choice of a half sized salad and a medium bowl of soup!

EXTRAS

Extra Cup

$0.25

Extra Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of French Bread

$0.75

DELIVERY FEE

Fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

50 East 3rd Street, Winona, MN 55987

Directions

Gallery
Blooming Grounds - Downtown image
Blooming Grounds - Downtown image

