Blooming Grounds - Downtown BG Downtown
50 East 3rd Street
Winona, MN 55987
Popular Items
DRINKS
Daily Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee. Hot and ready to go.
Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam. Try with one of our delicious syrups!
Breve
Espresso and steamed half and half. Try with one of our delicious syrups!
Americano
Hot water with espresso shots. Rich caffeine in a cup!
Mocha
Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.
Wocha
White Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
A dash of steamed milk over espresso shots with a mountain of milk foam.
Au Lait
Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. Fully delicious.
Cold Press
Black slow steeped cold brew, poured over ice.
Nitro Cold Brew
Thai
Sweet, caffeinated, and strong iced coffee.
Red Eye
Drip coffee with a shot. For when you need a boost!
Espresso
Double shot espresso, straight up.
Quad Espresso
4 shots espresso. Boom.
Apple Explosion
Hot apple cider with caramel and cinnamon!
Chai Latte
Chai black tea seasoned with cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves mixed with milk.
Iced Tea
Your choice of one of our iced teas! Add a syrup to mix it up.
Hot Bag Tea
Hot water and one of our bagged teas
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose leaf tea, pick from any of our delicious organic blends.
Frappe
Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!
Smoothie
Delicious smoothie mix from fruit and blended with ice. Top with whipped cream!
Matcha Latte
Powdered Organic Green Tea mixed with your choice of milk, water, or milk alternative!
Hot Chocolate
Rich hot chocolate mixed with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!
Italian Soda
Handcrafted Italian Sodas, pick your flavor!
Cremosa
Our Handcrafted Italian Sodas, with a splash of cream. Pick your flavor!
Iced Coffee
Cold, dark, and smooth. Iced coffee, made how you like it.
Miel
Honey and fresh Cinnamon latte. Hot or Iced!
Steamer
Sweet steamed milk and the flavor of your choice!
Brenda's Shots
Cider
Milk
Orange Juice
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Cinnamon Roll Breve
Maple Syrup - Vanilla - Cinnamon - Espresso - Half and Half
Raspberry Dream Wocha
Raspberry - White Chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk
Turtle Mocha
Chocolate - Caramel - Espresso - Steamed Milk
Peanut Butter Cup Frappe
Peanut Butter - Mocha Frappe - Espresso - Chocolate Drizzle
Breakfast Oats Latte
Cuban Espresso Shots - Steamed Milk - Fresh Cinnamon
Sunrise Spritzer
Orange Juice - Soda Water - Cherry Syrup
Chaider
Chai tea steamed with apple cider.
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla and Lavender. Delightful.
White Rocket
White Mocha with Macadamia Nut syrup and a splash of Heavy Cream.
Pecan Pie Latte
Maple, Pecan, Brown Sugar, Steamed Milk with Espresso!
Frosted Cinnamon Chai
Chai latte with vanilla syrup topped with cinnamon cold foam!
Jack-O-latte
White Chocolate, pumpkin spice, espresso, and steamed milk
Apple Crisp Latte
Apple, Brown Sugar, Steamed Milk with Espresso topped with cinnamon cold and caramel drizzle
Can Apple Soda
A bubbling cold cranberry apple Italian soda!
Healthy Shamrock Shake
16 oz. Vanilla Fit Frappe, Peppermint Syrup, Vanilla Syrup, Matcha Powder, and Spinach. Yum!
Caramel Delite Latte
Coconut, Vanilla, and Caramel Syrup mixed with Espresso and your choice of milk! Available hot or iced!
Ginger Lemongrass Italian Soda
Ginger Lemongrass syrup and club soda, bright and fresh! Add cream to make this drink a cremosa or French Soda!
Blueberry Chai
Your favorite chai latte with Blueberry syrup!
Lavender Honey Latte
Lavender and Honey latte topped with a Honey cold foam! Available hot or iced!
Almond Joy Latte
Iced or Hot latte with Chocolate Sauce and almond and coconut flavoring. Topped with whip and coconut shavings!
Blackberry Lemonade
Lemonade muddled with blackberries and mint leaves.
Iced Dirty Coke
Coca Cola with Lime Syrup and a splash of coconut milk.
Pina Colada Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie mix with coconut flavoring and coconut milk. Topped with whip and a maraschino cherry!
Pride Thai
Our Thai coffee mixed with Lavender. Topped with vanilla cold foam and rainbow sprinkles!
LUNCH
Lunch Special
Check out our website for the updated special of the day! If we have a Prime Rib Special, please select "Prime Rib Special". Thank you!
Hummus
Smooth and creamy roasted red pepper hummus served with hot naan bread or cucumbers and carrots.
Spicy Feta Dip
A cup of our spicy feta dip with your choice of dipping bread on the side!
Kettle Chip Basket
Our delicious kettle chips served up!
Goat Cheese Peppadews
Goat cheese stuffed peppadews drizzled with Balsamic Glaze on a bed of spinach
Kettle Chips with Spicy Feta
Crunchy Kettle Chips served with a side of our Spicy Feta spread!
Bagel
Toasted everything bagel with a side of cream cheese.
Toast
Prime Rib Special
Pretzel Special
PANINI
Turkey Cheddar Panini
turkey / cheddar / mayo / focaccia
Italian Panini
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
Super Duper Panini
herbed mayo / ham / turkey / salami / pepperoni / cheddar / swiss / provolone
Chicken Olive Artichoke Panini
Chicken - Havarti - Green Olive and Artichoke Sauce - Foccacia
Grilled Cheese Panini
Cheddar - Provolone - Herbed Foaccia
Ham and Swiss Panini
Ham - Swiss - Honey Mustard - Herbed Focaccia
Veggie Panini
Romaine Lettuce - Red Onion - Green Pepper - Cucumber - Swiss - Cheddar - Provolone - Herbed Mayo - Herbed Focaccia
Prime Rib Panini
Prime Rib - Mushrooms - Spinach - Spicy Feta - Provolone - 9-Grain Bread
Create Your Own Panini
Mix and match from our selection of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces to create your own unique panini!
Chicken Salad Panini
Chicken Salad - Romaine Lettuce - Provolone - 9-Grain Bread
WRAPS
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken - Red Onion - Lettuce - Provolone - Buffalo Sauce - Flour Tortilla - Side of Ranch
Craisin Bleu Wrap
Chicken - Bleu Cheese - Pecans - Craisins - Lettuce - Poppyseed Dressing - Flour Tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Chicken - Parmesan - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing
Garlic and Pesto Wrap
Garlic Chicken - Red Onion - Sundried Tomatoes - Pesto - Balsamic Vinaigrette - Spinach - Garlic Herb Tortilla
Ham and Swiss Wrap
Ham - Swiss - Honey Mustard - Onion - Lettuce - Flour Tortilla
Italian Wrap
Ham - Green Pepper - Onion - Salami - Pepperoni - Provolone - Lettuce - Italian Dressing - Garlic Herb Tortilla
Super Duper Wrap
Turkey - Ham - Onion - Swiss - Pepperoni - Salami - Provolone - Lettuce - Cheddar - Italian Dressing - Garlic Herb Tortilla
Turkey Cheddar Wrap
Turkey - Cheddar - Onion - Mayo - Lettuce - Tomato Basil Tortilla
Thai Peanut Wrap
Chicken - Peanuts - Onion - Lettuce - Thai Peanut Dressing - Flour Tortilla
T.B.R. Wrap
Turkey - Bacon - Ranch - Cheddar - Lettuce - Tomato Basil Tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Red Onion - Cucumber - Green Pepper - Lettuce - Cheddar - Swiss - Provlone - Ranch - Tomato Basil Tortilla
Spicy Vegan
Create Your Own Wrap
SALADS
Asian Salad
Chicken - Sliced Almonds - Red Onion - Lettuce - Mandarin Oranges - Crunchy Noodles - Thai Peanut Dressing
Caesar Salad
Parmesan - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Parmesan - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Caesar Dressing
Chef Salad
Ham - Turkey - Onions - Green Peppers - Cheese Blend - Cucumbers - Homemade Croutons - Lettuce - Your Choice of Dressing
Craisin Bleu Salad
Chicken - Pecans - Craisins - Bleu Cheese - Lettuce - Poppyseed Dressing
Garden Salad
Red Onion - Cucumbers - Green Pepper - Lettuce - Homemade Croutons - Cheese Blend - Your Choice of Dressing
Mozzarella Spinach Salad
Turkey - Bacon - Red Onion - Green Olives - Mozzarella - Spinach - Balsamic Vinaigrette
Loaded Vegan Salad
SOUP
COMBOS
DELIVERY FEE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
