Blooming Grounds - Express Blooming Grounds -Express

Blooming Grounds - Express

No reviews yet

270 W. Third St. Suite 2

Winona, MN 55987

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich
Latte
Italian Panini

DRINKS

Daily Drip Coffee

$2.35

Brewed coffee. Hot and ready to go.

Latte

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam. Try with one of our delicious syrups!

Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.

Wocha

$4.50

White Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.

Americano

$3.00

Hot water with espresso shots. Rich caffeine in a cup!

Breve

$4.25

Espresso and steamed half and half. Try with one of our delicious syrups!

Cappuccino

$4.00

A dash of steamed milk over espresso shots with a mountain of milk foam.

Au Lait

$2.75

Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. Fully delicious.

Cold Press

$3.75

Black slow steeped cold brew, poured over ice.

Thai

$3.40

Sweet, caffeinated, and strong iced coffee.

Red Eye

$3.00

Drip coffee with a shot. For when you need a boost!

Double Shot Espresso

$2.30

Double shot espresso, straight up.

Quad Shot Espresso

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.25

Chai black tea seasoned with cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves mixed with milk.

Apple Explosion

$4.00

Hot apple cider with caramel and cinnamon!

Drink Special

$4.00

Our favorite drink of the day!

Iced Tea

$2.50

Your choice of one of our iced teas! Add a syrup to mix it up.

Hot Bag Tea

$2.85

Hot water and one of our bagged teas

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25

Loose leaf tea, pick from any of our delicious organic blends.

Frappe

$5.00

Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!

Smoothie

$5.00

Delicious smoothie mix from fruit and blended with ice. Top with whipped cream!

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Rich hot chocolate mixed with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!

Italian Soda

$3.50

Handcrafted Italian Sodas, pick your flavor!

Cremosa

$4.00

Our Handcrafted Italian Sodas, with a splash of cream. Pick your flavor!

Lemonade

$2.35

Tart and sweet. Our homemade lemonade!

Steamer

$3.00

Peanut Butter Protein Shake (20 oz. only)

$6.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

White Rocket

$4.50

Macademia Nut - White Chocolate - Espresso - Steamed Milk

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll Breve

$4.75

Maple Syrup - Vanilla - Cinnamon - Espresso - Half and Half

Raspberry Dream Wocha

$4.50

Raspberry - White Chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk

Turtle Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate - Caramel - Espresso - Steamed Milk

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$4.75

Peanut Butter - Mocha Frappe - Espresso - Chocolate Drizzle

Breakfast Oats Latte

$4.75

Cuban Espresso Shots - Steamed Milk - Fresh Cinnamon

Sunrise Spritzer

$3.00

Orange Juice - Soda Water - Cherry Syrup

Chaider

$3.95

Chai tea steamed with apple cider.

London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk. The perfect caffeinated way to start your day!

Kale Smoothie

$5.15

Kale, Spinach, Fresh Banana, and Frozen Mango.

Pecan Pie Latte

$5.10

Maple, pecan and brown sugar flavoring with steamed milk and espresso!

Frosted Cinnamon Chai

$4.50

Chai with vanilla flavoring topped with cinnamon cold foam. Enjoy it hot or iced!

Apple Crisp Latte

$5.10

Apple and brown sugar syrup with steamed milk and espresso topped with cinnamon cold foam and caramel drizzle!

Jack-o-Latte

$5.25

White Chocolate, pumpkin spice with steamed milk and espresso!

Can Apple Soda

$4.25

A bubbling cold Italian soda with apple and cinnamon syrup, cranberry juice and club soda!

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$5.25

Butterscotch Chai

$4.50

Candy Cane Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.25

Eggnog Latte

$4.75

XOXO Latte

$4.35

Red Rose Latte

$4.35

Chocolate covered cherry

$4.50

Caramel kisses chai

$4.75

Dirty Diet Coke

$3.50

Coca Cola with lime syrup and topped with a splash of coconut milk!

Pride Thai

$4.25

Our Thai Coffee mixed with Lavender Syrup and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and Rainbow Sprinkles!

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.45

Tropical Smoothie blended with coconut syrup and coconut milk. Top it with whip cream and a maraschino cherry!

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade made with Blackberry Syrup and topped with muddled blackberries and mint!

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75

Latte made with Chocolate sauce, almond syrup and coconut syrup. Top it with whipped cream and coconut shavings!

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Large Coke Product

$2.35

BG Bottled Water

$1.75

BREAKFAST

Bagel Sandwich

$4.00

Toasted bagel, egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of toppings!

Muffin

$2.45

Baked fresh daily.

Scone

$2.45

Baked fresh daily.

Oatmeal

$3.25Out of stock

Oatmeal on the run!

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$2.00

Your choice of bread with butter, cinnamon, and sugar!

Peanut Butter Toast

$2.00

9-Grain, Sourdough, or GF bread with a side of peanut butter.

Egg Scramble Bowl

$4.00

LUNCH

Lunch Special

$8.95

Check out our website for updated special of the day!

PANINI

B.L.A.T.

$8.95

bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato / mayonnaise / sour dough

Caprese Baguette

$8.95

pesto / mozzarella / basil / spinach / tomato / balsamic glaze / baguette

Chicken Mozzarella

$8.95

chicken / mozzarella / tomato / caesar / focaccia

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$7.95

cheddar / fresh mozzarella / sweet fig spread / provolone / focaccia

D.T. Turkey Cheddar

$8.95

turkey / cheddar / mayo / focaccia

Ham Cheddar

$8.95

ham / cheddar / mayonnaise / lettuce/ tomato / onion / sour dough

Turkey Cranberry

$9.15

turkey / provolone / lettuce / mayonnaise / cranberry wild rice bread

Veggie

$8.50

spinach / onion / cheddar / cucumber / avocado / tomato/ focaccia

Plain Grilled Cheese

$6.75

provolone / cheddar / focaccia

Italian Panini

$8.75

herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone

Super Duper Panini

$9.55

herbed mayo / ham / turkey / salami / pepperoni / cheddar / provolone

Create Your Own Panini

$5.50

Mix and match from our selection of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces to create your own unique panini.

WRAPS

Craisin Bleu Wrap

$8.95

chicken / craisin / pecan / romaine / bleu crumbles / poppyeeed dressing / flour tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$8.95

chicken / caesar / romaine / parmesan / garlic herb tortilla

T.B.R. Wrap

$8.95

turkey / bacon / lettuce / cheddar / ranch / garlic herb tortilla

Garden Wrap

$7.95

lettuce / spinach / tomatoes / cucumber / onions / parmesan / your choice of dressing

SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.75

chicken / parmesan / romaine / ceasar

Craisin Bleu Salad

$8.75

romaine / chicken / pecan / bleu crumbles / craisins / poppyseed dressing

Prosciutto Pear Salad

$8.95

pecan / gorgonzola / pear / prosciutto / romaine / olive oil / lemon wedge

Black and Bleu Salad

$8.50

lettuce / tomato / bacon / bleu cheese crumbles / onion / ranch dressing

Garden Salad

$7.50

lettuce / spinach / tomatoes / cucumber / onions / parmesan / your choice of dressing

SOUP

Cup

$4.10

Check out our website for daily changing soups of the day!

Medium

$4.90

Check out our website for daily changing soups of the day!

Bowl

$5.30

Check out our website for daily changing soups of the day!

COMBOS

Panini & Soup Combo

$9.40

Your choice of any half panini with a medium sized soup of the day.

Panini & Salad Combo

$9.40

Your choice of any half sized panini and any half sized salad.

Salad & Soup Combo

$9.40

Your choice of any half sized salad and a medium sized soup of the day.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

270 W. Third St. Suite 2, Winona, MN 55987

