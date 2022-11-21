- Home
Blooming Thai
171 Reviews
$$
107 N college ave Ste2
Bloomington, IN 47404
Appitizers Deep Fried 1-7
#1 Crispy Spring Roll
Fried spring rolls with glass noodle, cabbage and carrot served with sweet and sour sauce (5 Pieces)
#2 Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, immitation crab meat and onions wrap with wonton wrap.( 6 Pieces)
#3 Deep Fried Tofu
Breaded Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce ( 8 Pieces)
#4 Shrimp tempura
Crispy fried shrimp served with homemade tempura sauce
#5 Pot Stickers
Deep fried soft wonton skins filled with vegetables and soybean protein
#6 Fried Calamari
Savory fried calamari rings, served with Thai sweet chili sauce
#7 Crazy Wings (Hat Yai Fried Chicken)
Thai style wings. Served with homemade dipping sauce and French fried
Crispy wonton(special)
Deep fried Wonton skins filled ground chicken and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce
Appitizers 8-16
#8 Summer Roll
Summer roll rice paper spring rolls stuffed with lettuce, bean sprouts, sweet basil, cilantro, carrot, noodled and tofu. Served with peanut sauce.
#9 Blooming thai Platters
Our special combination appetizer includes Thai spring roll. pot sticker, shrimp tempura, fried tofu. calamari, crab rangoon, vegetable tempura and beef skewer
#10. Beef Skewer
Beef Skewer served with Cucumber sauce and Peanuts Sauce
#11 Edamame
Boiled fresh young soybeans. seasoned with sea salt
#12 Crying tiger
Thai grilled marinated beef sirloin. Served with Thai hot chili sauce.
#13 Isann Sausage
Sour Grill fermented rice and pork sausage served with a side of ginger. fresh thai pepper, peanuts and lettuce.
#14 Thai Beef Jerky
Deep fried marinated beef sirloin. Served with Thai hot chili sauce.
#15 Steamed Mussels
Steamed mussels with Thai herbs, served with Thai spicy chili sauce
#16 Thai Dumpling
Steamed, soft wonton skins filled with ground pork and vegetables served with sweet soy sauce
Chicken satay (New must try)
Perfectly grilled chicken satay skewers in the most flavorful marinade. Served with THE BEST creamy peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Larb/Salad 17-23
#17 Larb Salad
Spicy lime dressing minced meat (Your Choice of: Chicken, Pork, beef or Tofu) combined with onions, cilantro and roasted rice powder
#18 Namtok Beef
Roasted rice powder, green onions, shallots, and cilantro tossed with grill beef
#19 Blooming Thai Salad
Chicken, with Romain Lettuce, peanuts, green mixed top with egg with homemade dressing
#20 Cucumber Salad
shedded cucumber, tomatoes, peanuts and cilantro with special thai dressing sauce
#22 Papaya Salad thai Style
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans and roasted peanut with shrimp
#23 Papaya Salad Isann Style
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes and anchovy sauce with pork skin (cicharon)
Soup 24-29
#24 Coconut Soup ( Tom Kha)
Chicken, Mushrooms, onions, tomato in coconut milk broth tofu and shrimp available
#26 Tom Sapp
Tom Sapp soup is a clear soup heavy with lemongrass, mushroom, onions, culantro choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp.
#27 Tom Yum
Mushrooms, onions, tomato, lime, and chili paste Spicy choice of chicken, tofu or shrimp
#28 Hot & Sour Soup
hot and sour egg drop soup with tofu bamboo shoot
#29 Miso Soup
seaweed and tofu in miso soup
Noodles/Fried Rice 30-37
#30/1 Thai Fried Rice w/Crab
Thai fried rice with choice of meat, egg. tomatoes, onions, carrots and green onions
#31 Rostsserie Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with grill chicken .egg. pea, carrot and green onions served with sweet chili sauce on side
#32 Green Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fry rice with your choice of meat, egg. onions, bell peppers, basil and green curry paste
#33 Pattaya Pineapple rice
yellow curry powder stir-fry rice with your choice of meat, pineapple, raisin, onions, tomatoes, carrots, and cashew nuts
#34 Pad Thai Wrapped In Egg
Rice noodles cooked in a homemade tamarind sauce, stir-fried with bean sprouts, green onions wrapped in egg
#35 Spaghetti Pad Kee mao
Your choice of meat with spaghetti noodles, broccoli, carrot, onions, tomatoes, chinese broccoli, corn and basil
#36 Pad See U
Thin flat Rice noodles stir-fried with chinese broccoli, carrots and egg in a homemade sauce
#37 Lad Nah
Your choice of meat ,Large rice noodles stir-fried with egg chinese broccoli, carrots in thai gravy sauce
Chicken fried rice
Shrimp fried rice
Vegetables fried rice
mixed vegetable stir-fry rice with special Thai sauce (can be made vegan please mention the server)
Curries 38-41
#38 Panang Curry
red coconut creamy curry and bell pepper topped with kriffir lime leave
#39 Red Curry
Red curry with coconuts milk, bamboo shoot, basil and bell pepper
#40 Green Curry
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoot. eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
#41 Yellow Curry w/Special Chicken ( No substitute)
Grandma recipe whole chicken breast with bone sweet yellow coconut cream curry with white onion, carrot and potatoes
Roasted Duck with Red Curry
Pumpkin curry
Masaman Curry
Choose of meat in Mussaman curry (cinnamon curry) with coconut milk, potatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts, carrots and onions
Mango Red Curry (must try)
Mango in red curry creamy with your choice of meat, carrot ,bell , basil, green bean (vegetarian)
Pumpkin stir-fry(fall season)
Thai Chicken Gingers rice 42-45
#42 The Classic (Regular Khao Man gai)
chicken poach, ginger rice, thai herbs server with our signature sauce and soup
#43 The Jumbo (Piset Khao man Gai)
Big size chicken poach, ginger rice. More chicken, more rice, , thai herbs served with our signature sauce (extra sauce) and soup
#44 The Veg Rice (Khao man Tofu
Steam tofu, rice, steamed Broccoli thai herbs server with our signature sauce and soup
#45 Quart Of Soup
clear soup broth, chinese winter squash, cilantro, green onions, fried garlic
Rotisserie chicken and ginger rice
Pho Ever 46-49
Noodles Soup 50-54
#50 Yan Ta Fo Noodles Soup
Noodle with shrimp. calamari, fish ball, tofu. white mushroom. bok choy bean sprout toped with fried wonton skin
#51 Boat Noodles
Noodle with pork or beef and liver(optional and available)with meat ball served with home made pork chicharron and vegetables
#52 Wonton Noodles Soup
Clear wonton soup.egg noodles, bok choy carrot and broccoli
#53 BBQ Pork Noodles
egg noodles with BBQ pork, chinese broccoli, bean sprout. onions and cilantro Served Dry and soup(broccoli and carrot on soup)
#54 Curry Noodles
chicken drumstick in curry noodle with egg noodle. cabbage pickle, bean sprout, ginger, red onions topped with crispy noodles, bean sprout and lime wedge
Entrees 55-60
#55 Thai Spicy basil Topped w/Egg
Meat stir-fried in a homemade sauce with green beans, onions, bell peppers, basil Topped with sunny side-up egg
#56 Spicy Basil Crispy Pork Belly w/Eggs
Crispy pork belly in a homemade sauce with green beans, onions, bell peppers, basil Topped with sunny-side-up egg
#57 Chinese Broccoli w/Crispy Pork
Spicy. Stir-fried crispy pork with Chinese broccoli and Thai peppers in a bean sauce.
#58 Pad Garlic Entree
Choice of meat in our house favorite garlic sauce.
#59 Pork Omelette
Omlette with ground pork served with sriracha sauce
#60 BBQ Pork w/Rice
Roasted BBQ Pork, hard-boiled egg, chinese broccoli and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy.
Chefs Specials 61-69
#62 Duck Rice
Roasted Duck over rice with chinese broccoli served with special duck sauce
#63 Chicken Pineapple Lovers
Chicken . pineapple, onions, bell pepper and cashew nuts in teriyaki sauce seved in pineapples
#64 Seafoods Deluxe vegetable
Stir-fry seafood ( mussel, shrimp, calamari)with vegetables in chef special sauce (brown gravy sauce)
#65 Masaman Stewed Beef
Stewed beef, pineapple, onions, carrot, potatoes and cashew nuts
#66 Spicy Cat Fish
Fried cat fish. bell pepper in spicy sauce
#67 Orange Chicken
Chicken breast deep fried with battered in a special orange sauce topped with orange peels and bell pepper
#67/1 Orange Chicken w' Extra chicken
Chicken breast deep fried with battered in a special orange sauce topped with orange peels and bell pepper
#69 Blooming Thai Spicy Chicken
crispy chicken in special apple cider sauce
Drunken man fried rice
Spicy fried rice with your choice of meat, egg, green beans, onions, bell peppers and basil
Drunken noodle with Fresh wide rice noodle
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles) (must try) pick you own meat fresh wide Rice noodles stir-fried in a spicy sauce with egg, mushrooms, water chestnuts, corn, broccoli,green beans, bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, onions and basil
Chinese broccoli stir-fry with garlic sauce
stir-fry Chinese broccoli in special garlic soy sauce ( Vegetarian)
Seafood Angry curry
Stir-fry shrimp, mussels, calamari with carrot, green bean ,onions, basil and bell pepper in green curry paste
Duck noodle soup
A rich and flavour packed noodle soup with duck. Lots of herbs, spices and ingredients are used to give this dish a really rich savoury flavour which pairs nicely with the duck. Thin noodle with bean sprouts, bok Choy green onions and cilantro
Chicken noodle soup
Desserts 70-83
#70 Fresh strawberry soft cake
#71 Pandan Coconut Cake
#72 Mango Sticky Rice
#73 Coconut Pandan Crepe Cake
#74 Matcha Crepe Cake
#75 Thai Tea Cake
#76Vanilla Strawberry Crepe Cake
#77 Croissant with almond
#78 Blueberry Basque Burnt Cheesecake
#79 Orange Cake
#80 Basque Burnt Cheesecake
#81 pandan coconut soft cake
Coconut cream chiffon soft cake over with pandan sauce
#82 Fruity French Toast
#83 Pandan custard with bread
Steamed bread deep with pandan sauce
85# thai donuts
Lemon semi Freddo
HONEY TOAST
Tom and jerry cheese cake
Thai Tea Crepe cake
Croissant with vanilla pastry cream
Croissant with pandan sauce
Chocolate Soft Cake
Tiramisu
classic Italian coffee flavored dessert. Made of ladyfinger by piccoli dolci (little sweet)
Matcha basque burnt cheesecake
Lemon semifredo
Key lime pie
Fried banana with honey
Strawberry basque burnt cheesecake
Coconuts Ice cream with sticky rice
Home made coconuts ice cream with sweet sticky rice topped with peanuts
Fried banana with coconuts ice cream
Crispy banana bites with home made coconuts ice cream
Fried banana with vanilla ice cream
Cheesecake tempura
Side
Seafood lovers
Mixed Seafood Angry curry
Shrimp, squid and mussels in a spicy chili curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean, carrots, onions and basil leaves
Seafood cashew nuts
stir-fry cashew nuts with shrimp, calamari, mussels carrot, bell pepper, green bean and basil in a spicy chilli sauce
Seafood Swimming Rama
Shrimp, calamari, and mussels in Peanut curry sauce with mixed vegetables
Deal of the day $11 Dish
Milk Tea ( Topping can add)
Original Milk Tea
Cocoa Fresh Milk
Matcha Latte
Taro Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Honey Drew Milk Tea
Coconut Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk Tea
Matcha Green tea Milk Tea
Trio Milk Tea w' Boba+Grass Jelly+Rainbow Jelly
Fresh milk No Tea
Banana milk tea
Thai tea with lime (sweet and sour ) non dairy
Tiger Sugar Fresh milk With Tapioca Boba (no tea)
Tiger Sugar Milk tea With Tapioca Boba
Matcha latte Strawberry Puree
Fresh Brewed Tea (hot tea)
Fresh Fruit Italian Soda Series
Lychee Italian Soda
Passion fruit Italian Soda (New)
Strawberry Italian Soda
Peace Italian Soda
Mango Italian Soda
orange Italian Soda
Lime Italian Soda
Grape Italian Soda
kiwi Italian Soda
Pineapple Italian soda
Honey drew Italian soda
Blueberry Italian soda
Dalgona Coffee Series
Shaved Ice
Fresh Squeezed or Smooties Juice
Smoothie
Fresh Squeezed or Smooties Juice (Copy)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
107 N college ave Ste2, Bloomington, IN 47404