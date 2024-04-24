Bloomn thai 442 East St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
With 20yrs+ of bringing the authentic Thai taste to Bloomsburg, Chef Tong's Bloomn' Thai offers a variety of amazing Thai dishes guaranteed to satisfy and satiate your craving!
Location
442 East St, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
