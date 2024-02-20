BLOOM
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Rethinking “eating well in the city” with inspired, delicious and nutritious meals that are quick and convenient. Our globally-inspired, plant-forward meals are entirely gluten-free and dairy-free.
Location
1808 Minor Avenue, Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101
