BLOOMSDAY
886 Reviews
$$
414 S 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Popular Items
SALADS, SOUP & SMALL PLATES
Kale Caesar Salad
Green Meadow Farm kale w/ shredded brussels, smoked carrots, honeycrisp apples, croutons
Fig Toast
red wine-poached figs, herbed ricotta, Smoking Goose serrano ham, candied hazelnut
Beef Tartare
Green Meadow Farm flank steak, smoked mushroom anchovy aioli, pickled shallots, house kennebec potato chips and shaved perigord black truffles
Shrimp Cocktail
large shrimp w/ our house 'Bloody Mary' cocktail sauce
Brussels Sprouts
w/ candied fresno glaze, vinegar-braised potatoes, black garlic aioli, sesame crisps and scallions
Roasted Honeynut Squash
roasted local honeynut squash wit a fennel/cauliflower purée and savory herbed granola (contains nuts & seeds)
French Onion Soup
It is back, East Philly! Our French Onion Soup with vermouth-glazed onions, beef broth, torched gruyère cheese and croutons
SHAREABLES
*xtra kettel chips
6 Wingz
12 Wingz
12 of our sweet & spicy chicken wings and blue cheese dressing w/ carrots n´ celery
Baba Ganoush
grilled eggplant purée, tehini, lemon, olive oil, smoked paprika & sliced radish, served with toast points
Spinach Artichoke Dip
winter spinach, winter greens, pickled artichokes, local cheese blend, swiss cheese, served w/ crusty bread
Chips n' Dip n' Caviar
house kennebec chips, caramelized onion dip, topped with cured East Coast trout roe
Chips & Dip
Our house kettle kennebec chips and sour cream & smoked onion dip, topped with smoked mushrooms
Side of Bravas
Spicy Crab Dip
sherry cheesy warm crab goodness, paprika sauce, citrus gremolata and crusty bread
The Rich Burger
our 3oz smash burger w/cooper sharp ´merican cheese, pickles, catsup & mustard on a potato bun. Legend has it, Rich Villa ate a dozen of these before landing a big project deal! You could too! BELIEVE!!!
SANDWICHES
Bloomsday Burger
our dry-aged 6oz burger using beef from Green Meadow Farm w/ cooper sharp american cheese, lettuce, onions, house pickles, Bloomsday sauce on a house sesame bun served with a side salad
Really Friggin´ Good Mushroom Sandwich
smoked Mycopolitan mushrooms, Rare Bird (by Cherry Grove) cheese, broccoli rabe, tomato sauce served on Philly Bread multigrain toast, oh my! also, served w/ a side salad.
MAINS
Grilled Mangalista Pork Chop
Grilled Stone Arch Farm Mangalista Pork Chop w/ cauliflower fennel purée, roasted delicata squash, cranberry pecan relish
Grilled Swordfish
grilled Atlantic Swordfish w/ black rice, autumn slaw and orange gelée
Keiser´s 1/2 Chicken
half chicken cooked under brick served w/ an orange wine glaze (Camuna Cellars Vidal Blanc!), creamed kale, alliums, espelette pepper and sunchokes
Beef Stew
local beef braised in Forest & Main beer w/ mashed potatoes, peas and a side salad
Spaghetti Seafood Arrabiata
housemade spaghetti w/ scallops, lump crab and shrimp in a fermented pepper marinara
Crispy Polenta
crispy Castle Valley Mill polenta w/ sweet potato, Mycopolitan mushrooms, tahini, hazelnuts and winter greens pesto
Fish n Chips
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on weekend nights. It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar* and tartar sauce. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar)
SWEETS
N/A BEVERAGE
Tinned Fish (w/ olives, hard-boiled egg, lemon, toast points)
PASTRIES (Sat & Sun only)
BRIOCHE CARAMEL CREAM CHEESE
CHOCOLATE DROP
CROISSAINT ALMOND
CROISSANT CHOC. HAZEL.
CROISSANT CHOCOLATE
CROISSANT PLAIN
DANISH APRICOT
DANISH RAISIN
DANISH WHITE CHOC. PISTACHIO
POPTART
XUIXO
(shwee-show) a Catalan classic, unique to the city of Girona, making its East Philly debut at Bloomsday. It is a deep-fried cylandrical pastry stuffed with spiced orange pastry cream.
Hazelnut Paris Brest
APPLE TART
magazines
'The World of Natural Wine' book by Aaron Ayscough
Coffee People Zine Issue #6
Disgorgeous Zine Issue #1
Issue #1 from the famous wine podcast!
Disgorgeous Zine Issue #2
Disgorgeous Zine Issue #3
Pipette Issue #7
Beautifully-penned and photographed magazine focusing on 'Natural Wine.' Topics in this issue include: -BIPOC in the US 'natural wine' scene -Frank Cornelissen -Salvo Foti, Sicily -Alessandro Viola, Sicily -Marto Wines, Germany -Floral Terranes, Long Island -Marsala -etc.
Pipette Issue #8
Winezine Issue #3
Awesome 'natural wine' magazine by Katherine Clary. Topics in this issue include: -Japan -La Stoppa winery of Emilia-Romagna -Mt. Etna -Borderless Wines -etc
Winezine Issue #4
Awesome wine magazine by Katherine Clary. Topics in this issue include: -Portugal -Bekaa Valley, Lebanon -'natural wine' in Texas? -'natural Champagne?' -conventional wine additives -etc.
Sake
($160; pre-order) Kikuhime, B Y Daiginjo -Ishikawa, JP NV 720ml
Yamada Nishiki rice milled to 50% aged for one year before release in June every year. A complex, bold and dry sake. Has the fresh melon notes associated with highly polished sake, but contrasted by a big structure and chewy texture that broaden the flavor and make it exceedingly complex. Pairs beautifully with a broad range of food, excellent with simple preparations of white fish and vegetables but bold enough to pair with fatty tuna, pork and richer flavors. Can be consumed now to enjoy vibrant fruit or if aged will continue to develop earthy tones. Founded in 1573, this iconic brewery is known for bold, powerful sake and is a reference point for the funky Yamahai style. Their fermentations are long, labor intensive, using the highest quality materials, and their sake are often held back to gently age between a few months to several years until they are deemed ready.
($220; pre-order) Kikuhime B Y Daiginjo -Ishikawa, JP2008/2009 720ml
This rare Library Release has been carefully aged for a decade before release. Complex melon notes with hazelnut and an earthiness brought out by extended aging, all, contrasted by a big structure and chewy texture that broaden the flavor and make it exceedingly complex. Pairs beautifully with a broad range of food, excellent with simple preparations of white fish and vegetables but bold enough to pair with fatty tuna, pork and richer flavors. After 12 years of aging brewery thinks it has reached a beautiful state, but will continue to develop over the next few years. Store chilled but enjoy at cool room temp. Founded in 1573, this iconic brewery is known for bold, powerful sake and is a reference point for the funky Yamahai style. Their fermentations are long, labor intensive, using the highest quality materials, and their sake are often held back to gently age between a few months to several years until they are deemed ready
($130; pre-order) Kikuhime Yamahai Ginjo Genshu -Ishikawa, JP 720ml
Yamada Nishiki rice milled to 55%. Made in the time consuming Yamahai method, naturally developing lactic acid and picking up influence from the environment. Pair with richer foods, locally enjoyed with game meats including wild boar and venison, but also serves as a beautiful match to lightly fried dishes, curry and barbecue. Vibrant if enjoyed now but will deepen with age. Most sake today is produced quickly and efficiently, making for a clean, precise and straight-forward beverage, but then most sake isn’t made at Kikuhime. Founded in 1573, this iconic brewery is known for bold, powerful sake and is a reference point for the funky Yamahai style. Their fermentations are long, labor intensive, using the highest quality materials, and their sake are often held back to gently age between a few months to several years until they are deemed ready.
($180; pre-order) Kikuhime Yamahai Ginjo Genshu -Ishikawa, JP 2004/2005 720ml
This rare Library Release has been carefully aged for 15 years before release. Supple, powerful and dry sake with complex and funky notes of banana, earth, melon and nuts. Large-scale structure and mellow complexity from significant aging this sake is a big departure from sake available most anywhere in the world. Will continue to develop but brewery recommends to enjoy within the next 1-2 years. Store chilled but drink at cool room temp. Most sake today is produced quickly and efficiently, making for a clean, precise and straight-forward beverage, but then most sake isn’t made at Kikuhime. Founded in 1573, this iconic brewery is known for bold, powerful sake and is a reference point for the funky Yamahai style. Their fermentations are long, labor intensive, using the highest quality materials, and their sake are often held back to gently age between a few months to several years until they are deemed ready.
($160; pre-order) Kikuhime, Yamahai Ginjo Genshu Nama -Ishikawa, JP NV 720ml
This is a raw, unpasteurized sake. Most sake is pasteurized twice in order to kill off enzymes and bacteria that can speed up the ageing process. Pair with richer foods, locally enjoyed with game meats including wild boar and venison, but also serves as a beautiful match to lightly fried dishes, curry and barbecue. This vivid, seasonal and highly limited bottling is truly alive in your glass and possibly the clearest rendition of Yamahai there is." Keep and serve chilled. Most sake today is produced quickly and efficiently, making for a clean, precise and straight-forward beverage, but then most sake isn’t made at Kikuhime. Founded in 1573, this iconic brewery is known for bold, powerful sake and is a reference point for the funky Yamahai style. Their fermentations are long, labor intensive, using the highest quality materials, and their sake are often held back to gently age between a few months to several years until they are deemed ready.
($135; pre-order) Kikuhime Yamhai Ginjo Genshu Origarami -Ishikawa, JP NV 720ml
Origarami is a style where fine rice particles are left in the sake, leaving it hazy, with a silken texture and subtle sweetness. Complex, dry, powerful. A dynamic and exciting sake able to pair beautifully with an unusually broad range of foods, particularly well matched to spicier foods like Szechuan and Thai cuisine. Meant to be enjoyed within the year, but aging will soften the citrus edges and integrate into the creamy base. Most sake today is produced quickly and efficiently, making for a clean, precise and straight-forward beverage, but then most sake isn’t made at Kikuhime. Founded in 1573, this iconic brewery is known for bold, powerful sake and is a reference point for the funky Yamahai style. Their fermentations are long, labor intensive, using the highest quality materials, and their sake are often held back to gently age between a few months to several years until they are deemed ready.
($235; pre-order) Kikuhime Yamahai Ginjo Genshu Origarami -Ishikawa, JP NV 1800ml
(Pre-order only, takes a week to arrive, $50 deposit required) Origarami is a style where fine rice particles are left in the sake, leaving it hazy, with a silken texture and subtle sweetness. Complex, dry, powerful. A dynamic and exciting sake able to pair beautifully with an unusually broad range of foods, particularly well matched to spicier foods like Szechuan and Thai cuisine. Meant to be enjoyed within the year, but aging will soften the citrus edges and integrate into the creamy base. Like wine, sake develops better in larger-format bottles. and what better way to throw down with a group of your friends at a Korean or Schezwan spot! ¨It is more than just good it is always a party in a way that very little else is.¨-Jonathan Read
($575; pre-order) Kikuhime “Kukurihime” Daiginjo 720ml
(Pre-order only, takes a week to arrive, $150 deposit required) Yamada Nishiki milled to 50%. For this prestigious sake, the brewery’s president personally selects the year’s single best tank of sake and has it matured and mellowed in bottle at low temps for 10 years. Deeply complex, supple and dry. With aging fruity Daiginjo aromas have developed into complex scents of incense and sandalwood, and bright flavors are contrasted by light nuttiness. Name is from the goddess of Hakusan Mountain, Kukurihime, where the brewery draws its water. Enjoy this at a cool room temp, like you would with red wine. Some Japanese bottle shops say to open this a day before serving, keeping at room temp. The occasion? This is quite food-friendly but would be outstanding with a Nigiri Deluxe platter from Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi & Izakaya. Best to avoid spicy foods as they would dominate this gem´s subtleties.
bottles & cans
2SP, ´Baby Kerri´ Stout brewed w/Nebbiolo grape must -Aston, PA 750ml
This beer was brewed 5yrs ago so it is well-developed and showing nicely. It is great opportunity to check out how well beer can cellar. It is an amazing blend of ´Baby Bob Stout´ and Piemontese Nebbiolo grape must, aged in American oak for 6 months, hopped with Chinook, Centennial and Cascade. This is a perfect beer for the colder months and will age quite nicely as well. 2SP is one of our area´s best breweries, period. exclamation point! double exclamation point!! Brewers Bob Barrar and Andrew Rubenstein (aka Ruby) have many awards under their belts but awards aside, their beers are consistently well-made and quite delicious across the board. We are very, very thankful we were able to bring in a few of their special cuvées bottled in 750ml, which are complex and ageworthy. They are perfect holiday gifts for your beer loving friends and family.
2SP, ´The Russian´ Imperial Stout -Aston, PA 750ml
This is our area´s most famous Imperial Stout. It is big, bold, complex. A true winter-warmer. Drink now or drink years from now if a special occasion does not arise this year. 2SP is one of our area´s best breweries, period. exclamation point! double exclamation point!! Brewers Bob Barrar and Andrew Rubenstein (aka Ruby) have many awards under their belts but awards aside, their beers are consistently well-made and quite delicious across the board. We are very, very thankful we were able to bring in a few of their special cuvées bottled in 750ml, which are complex and ageworthy. They are perfect holiday gifts for your beer loving friends and family.
ARS, 'Every Memory' Hefeweizen -Philly, PA 16oz can
ARS, 'Every Memory' Hefeweizen -Philly, PA 4-pk
Forest & Main, 'Mortar & Pestle' Bière de Garde' -Ambler, PA 16oz can
Forest & Main, 'Mortar & Pestle' Bière de Garde' -Ambler, PA 4-pk
Forest & Main, 'Poor Yorrick' Mild -Ambler, PA 16oz
Forest & Main, 'Poor Yorrick' Mild -Ambler, PA 4-pk
Forest & Main, 'Strange Rituals' Munich Lager -Ambler, PA 16oz can
Forest & Main, 'Strange Rituals' Munich Lager -Ambler, PA 4-pk
Glasstown, 'Czech Pilsner' -Millville NJ 16oz can
Human Robot, ´Dreams of Orgonon´ India Pale Ale -Philly, PA 16oz can
Human Robot, ´Dreams of Orgonon´ India Pale Ale 4-pk
Pizza Boy, 'Murren' NE India Pale Ale -Enola, PA 16oz
Pizza Boy, 'Murren' NE India Pale Ale -Enola, PA 4-pk
Referend, 'Pomes Penyeach' -Pennington, NJ 2018 750ml
a real awesome spontaneously-fermented ale, aged in oak w/ apples and pears. your next picnic beer. or age for a couple of years and enjoy with beer nerd friends
Referend, ´Alleluivavers´ -Pennington, NJ 750ml
Referend, ´Krak!´ -Pennington, NJ 375ml
Golden Ale fermented with cherries, aged in Cognac barrels
Second District, 'Milanville' Framboise -Philly, PA 750ml
Triple Bottom, 'Ambrite' Czech Amber Lager -Philly, PA 16oz can
Triple Bottom, 'Ambrite' Czech Amber Lager -Philly, PA 4-pk
Triple Bottom, ´Sunny´ Zwickelbier -Philly, PA 16oz can
light, cloudy, un-pasteurized, un-clarified lager hopped with German Amarillo, Nelson, Crystal, Hersbrucker and Saaz. 5%
Triple Bottom, ´Sunny´ Zwickelbier -Philly, PA 4-pk
light, cloudy, un-pasteurized, un-clarified lager hopped with German Amarillo, Nelson, Crystal, Hersbrucker and Saaz. 5%
Troubles End, 'Chorum Rose' -Collegeville, PA 750ml
Troubles End, 'Chorum' -Collegeville, PA 750ml
Two Locals, 'Nubian' Brown Ale -Philly, PA 16oz can
Two Locals, 'Nubian' Brown Ale -Philly, PA 4-pk
Two Locals/Interboro, 'Local Prospect' IPA -Philly/Brooklyn 16oz can
Two Locals/Interboro, 'Local Prospect' IPA -Philly/Brooklyn 4-pk
Vermouth, Quinquina, Amari, Aperitivi & Retsina
($31) AXTA, Dry Vermouth -País Vasco, ES NV
This is quite an awesome dry, herbaceous vermouth. It can be enjoyed on its own but would really work well in gin martinis and in cocktails with amari and orange liqueurs. Destilerías Acha is one of the oldest continuously-operated businesses in the Basque Country. It has been owned by the Acha family since 1880. Gabriel Acha is at the helm and he not only helped save the company from bankruptcy in the early 2000s but he has helped it succeed and expand production.
($38) Cocchi, Americano -IT 750ml
($52) Distiloire, 'Douce Folie' Rouge -FR 750ml
($54) Matthiasson, Sweet Vermouth -Napa Valley, CA NV 375ml
This is quite a fun vermouth comprised mostly of the Flora grape, which is a crossing of Sémillon and Gewürztraminer. It was initially bred specifically for making fortified wines but has since faded into obscurity. It is blended with raisinated Muscat grapes that were fermented and aged for 4yrs. It is a blend of 3 vintages of wine w/ infusions of blood orange, sour cherries, coriander, cardoon, chinchona, etc. With backgrounds in the local food movement and sustainable agriculture, Steve and Jill Matthiasson launched their winery in Napa in 2003. They craft well-balanced wines that are meant to be enjoyed with food. They grow some of the usual suspects in CA such as Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as make wines from lesser-known grapes.
($57) Vergano, ´Luli´ -Torino IT NV 500ml
Chinato made from beautiful Moscato grapes of Vittorio Bera in Asti. It is one of a kind in the Chinato world and adored by beverage geeks worldwide. Enjoy chilled on it´s own with salty foods like charcuterie, nuts and cheese or with a gentle splash of seltzer over ice. With degrees in Viticulture, Oenology and Chemistry, Mauro Vergano spent his career as a chemist working with ¨flavors and fragrances.¨ Towards the end of his career, he took up a hobby which turned into a post retirement career of making tiny batch vermouth & chinato, using mostly local ingredients, including sustainable wine from neighbors.
($25) Viños de Terruños, ´Vidte Rojo´ Vermouth -Alicante, ES NV
a really nice, well-made sweet vermouth made for the private label of importer, José Pastor. It is a blend of Muscat and Merseguera.
Sherry, Madeira, Marsala, Carcavelos, Port & Rancio
($60) Geoffroy, Ratafia -Champagne, FR NV 500ml
($65) Henriques & Henriques, Sercial 10yr -Madeira, PT NV 750ml
It is tough to fit describing this wine and Madeira in a nutshell, but to start, this is a dry Madeira that is concentrated and has bright acidity. When people think of Madeira, the immediate thought that comes to mind is a sweet beverage to enjoy after a meal. This is actually a Madeira that is better-suited for a savory meal, especially fish of all types: sushi, grilled, raw oysters, conservas, etc. Henriques & Henriques began bottling and exporting their wine in 1925 and today they continue to bottle Madeira mostly from grapes grown on their estate, as well as selling older stock. Their roots go further back and legend has it, Infante Dom Henriques planted the first vines on the island in 1425.
($28) Mas Peyre, ´Le Démon de Midi´ Rancio -Côtes Catalanes, FR NV 750ml
this is an entry-level, solid gateway into the world of Rancio, a historic gem from Catalunya. Substitute this for Fino/Manzanilla Sherry, enjoy with salty foods, especially cured ham, green olives, sheep milk cheese, tinned shellfish, fresh shellfish, you get the point. This one is 100% Maccabeo from an 8yr old Solera.
($60) Quinta dos Pesos - Carcavelos, PT 1996 500ml
($56) Quinta dos Pesos - Carcavelos, PT 1997 500ml
($65) Quinta dos Pesos - Carcavelos, PT 1998 500ml
heirloom cider (we can actually DELIVER these)
*Eden, 'Brut Rose' Cider -Newport, VT 12oz can
*Eden, 'Brut Rose' Cider -Newport, VT 4-pk
*Manoff, 'Comfort' Cider -New Hope, PA 12oz can
*Manoff, 'Comfort' Cider -New Hope, PA 4-pk
*Old Westminster, ´Happy Camper´ Wild Cider -Westminster, MD NV 12oz can
*Old Westminster, ´Happy Camper´ Wild Cider 4-pk
*Ploughman, ´Dornik´ -Aspers, PA NV 12oz can
*Ploughman, ´Dornik´ -Aspers, PA NV 4-pk
*Ploughman, ´Stayman Winesap´ -Aspers, PA NV 12oz can
This cider is 100% Stayman Winesap harvested from 2019. It is wild-fermented, rich, complex, dry and killer with food. For those who are accustomed to drinking industrial-produced cider, embrace yourselves for the amount of character and earthiness this gem packs. Edwin Winzeler´s ciders are full of character and soul and are some of our favorites on this earth. All apples are grown on the estate of Three Springs Fruit Farm, run by farmer/musician/genius, Ben Wenk, the 7th generation of his family to run the farm.
*Ploughman, ´Stayman Winesap´ -Aspers, PA NV 4-pk
This cider is 100% Stayman Winesap harvested from 2019. It is wild-fermented, rich, complex, dry and killer with food. For those who are accustomed to drinking industrial-produced cider, embrace yourselves for the amount of character and earthiness this gem packs. Edwin Winzeler´s ciders are full of character and soul and are some of our favorites on this earth. All apples are grown on the estate of Three Springs Fruit Farm, run by farmer/musician/genius, Ben Wenk, the 7th generation of his family to run the farm.
9001 After the Fall, ´Rhubarb´ -Rochester PA 2020 750ml
9005 Eden, 'Imperial 11 Degrees' Rose -Orleans County, VT 750ml
9006 Ploughman, 'Stark' -Aspers, PA NV 500ml
9007 Ploughman, Arkansas Black ´Pét´Nat´-Adams County, PA NV 750ml
A brilliant dry, sparkling cider produced solely from the unique Arkansas Black varietal. This cider is 100% from apple juice (most conventional cider is only 25%), was fermented naturally and finished in the bottle. It is nicely balanced in terms of tartness and natural apple ripeness, with mellow acidity and a clean finish. Edwin Winzeler´s ciders are full of character and soul and are some of our favorites on this earth. All apples are grown on the estate of Three Springs Fruit Farm, run by farmer/musician/genius, Ben Wenk, the 7th generation of his family to run the farm.
9011 Vetter 'Quitte Method Naturel' Cider -Franken, DE NV 750ml
9012 Stockyard '2' -Philly, PA 2021 750ml
9013 Oiharte Sagardoa
9014 Camuna Cellars, Apple Wine
9015 Ploughman, 'Churchyard' -Aspers, PA 2020 750ml
9017 After the Fall, Goldrush/Dabinett -Rochester PA 2020 750ml
9018 After the Fall, 'Wild Ferment Sparkling'
9019 Ploughman, 'Rural Method' Stayman Winesap -Aspers, PA 500ml
9020 9019 Ploughman, 'Mixed Culture' Stayman Winesap -Aspers, PA 500ml
Vox Vineti/ Trouble's End 'Nerd Pack' ($110)
What's better than sharing really darn good local wine with your friends? Popping open a local beer that was co-fermented with the skins from said wine. This pack includes a bottle of 'skin-fermented' white wine and rosé from Vox Vineti and two saisons from Trouble's End, that were fermented on the grape skins from those wines.
Oh! You bubbly things
($8) Scarpetta, Lambrusco -Emilia, IT NV 8.45oz can
joyous, fizzy red wine served in a can. need we say more? #brilliant
($28) 'The BIG Lambrewski' -4 cans of Scarpetta, Lambrusco -Emilia, IT NV 8.45oz each
all the joy the literature in the Scarpetta Lambrusco Can describes but 4 times the fun ;)
($71) COS, Metodo Classico Rosato -Vittoria, IT NV
($35) Arnaud Lambert, Crémant de Loire 'Brézé' -Loire, FR NV
($43) American Wine Project, 'We Are Made of Dreams' Pét'Nat -Chippewa Co., WI 2021
Amber Wines
($46) American Wine Project, Frontenac Gris 'Antipodes' -Fillmore County, WI 2020
($38) Bloomer Creek, Gewürztraminer -Finger Lakes, NY 2021
($35) Bloomer Creek, Grüner Veltliner/Chardonnay -Finger Lakes, NY 2021
($39) Maloof, 'Where Ya PJs At?' -Willamette, OR 2021
($33) Mural City Cellars, Vidal Blanc 'Skin Contact' -East Philly, PA 2020
($46) Old Westminster, Pinot Gris 'Terracotta' -Westminster, MD 2020
($35) Jean-Marie Rimbert, 'Vin Orange...Frenchy Orange Wine' -Languedoc, FR NV
($37) Vox Vineti, 'Tropus' -Lancaster County, PA 2020
White Wine
($66) de L´Octivan, ´Syl Vin´-Jura, FR 2018
100% Sylvaner macerated on skins for two months in steel tanks. Alice Bouvot launched her estate in 2005 and biodynamically farms a 5ha of vines planted on whiteand gray marl in Arbois. ¨Wild grasses, weeds, insects, and animals all have a place in their vines creating a true ecosystem that gives a deeper meaning to each glass of her wine.¨ Her wines are ¨pur jus¨ and contain no additives.
($51) Overnoy-Crinquand, Chardonnay ´la Bidode´ -Arbois-Pupillin, FR 2016
¨Crinquand’s ´La Bidode´ is produced from 40-year-old Chardonnay planted in the vineyard of the same name, on a steep slope just behind the family house in Pupillin. While it is not topped up during its two-year élevage, this shows significantly less oxidative character than those from our other growers in the region, due partly to the size and age of the barrels—25-hectoliter foudres whose many years of usage have greatly reduced porosity—and partly to Pupillin’s terroir. Floral, fine, and sprightly, this 2016 offers excellent precision and lift.¨-Clark Boehling, Rosenthal Wine Merchant. This humble domaine, currently run by Mickael Crinquand, is one of the most quintessential wineries of the Jura. They farm their 5.5ha sans chemicals, produce soulful wines true to the classic Jura character, grow grains and craft beautiful Comté cheese from their 70 cattle.
($49) Myrko Tépus, ´Le Lointain´ -Provence, FR 2018
This is a killer blend of Ugni Blanc and Chardonnay from Haut-Var, a lesser-known gorgeous part of northern Provence. A small portion of this wine is fermented on it´s skins for 10 days prior to being blended with direct-press juice and aged on lees in used oak barrels for 8 months. Myrko Tépus and his partner Marianne Conan purchased 11ha of high elevation old vines in the Coteaux du Verdon, which is the border between the southern Alps and the Mediterranean. They organically farm Carignan, Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah Ugni Blanc and Chardonnay. All fermentations are natural and take place in a mix of used barrel, cement and steel. Ageing of the wines take place in used oak barrels. Their wines are unlike any other from the region and are quite fresh, lively and lovely.
Red Wine
($50) Cosmic Vinyaters, ´Gratitud´-Alt Empordà, CAT 2019
This is a blend of Cabernet Franc and Parellada. The grapes are from fruit that is grown by his family in Penedès but crushed, fermented and bottled in Salvador Battle´s tiny winery in the town of Agullana. Salva left his family´s farm, purchased a few hectare of old vines and has planted new vineyards on the land of a former Napoleon campsite. He makes wines from indigenous Catalan grapes he farms and from the international grapes his parents continue to farm, which are labeled ´Gratitud.´ It is more commonplace now for Catalan wineries to be championing indigenous grapes, but at one point in time, farmers would find more success by planting more universally-familiar grapes like Cabernet Franc or Sauvignon Blanc. Salva labels these wines ´Gratitud´ for he is grateful that these grapes have kept the local wine industry alive
($115) Els Jelipins, Tinto -Penedès, ES 2011
($65) Orulisa, ´Pum de Pumareña´ -Cantabria, ES 2018
This is quite an unique blend of Mencía, Palomino, Merenzao, Garnacha Tintorera, Albarín Negro, Albillo and Godello. This is sincerely one of the most expressive and interesting wines we have encountered in quite some time. It is a great field blend of red and white grapes, that is concentrated yet fresh and aromatic as all hell. This is from a beautiful part of the country that is more reminiscent of Switzerland than one would associate with a typical Spanish landscape. They are based in Liébana, which is nestled in the foothills of the Cantabrian Mountains in north central Spain. This area has a long history of winegrowing which almost became extinct. Orulisa is first and foremost a distillery and is well-renowned for their orujo, a local grape spirit. Isabel García is the 3rd generation of her family to run this distillery. Her husband, Sabino Quirós, spearheaded the wine project for the family. They produce mesmerizing orujo and fascinating natural wine.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
//\ Wine Shop //\ Local Foods //\ Slayer Espresso //\
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147