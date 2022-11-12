($65) Orulisa, ´Pum de Pumareña´ -Cantabria, ES 2018

This is quite an unique blend of Mencía, Palomino, Merenzao, Garnacha Tintorera, Albarín Negro, Albillo and Godello. This is sincerely one of the most expressive and interesting wines we have encountered in quite some time. It is a great field blend of red and white grapes, that is concentrated yet fresh and aromatic as all hell. This is from a beautiful part of the country that is more reminiscent of Switzerland than one would associate with a typical Spanish landscape. They are based in Liébana, which is nestled in the foothills of the Cantabrian Mountains in north central Spain. This area has a long history of winegrowing which almost became extinct. Orulisa is first and foremost a distillery and is well-renowned for their orujo, a local grape spirit. Isabel García is the 3rd generation of her family to run this distillery. Her husband, Sabino Quirós, spearheaded the wine project for the family. They produce mesmerizing orujo and fascinating natural wine.