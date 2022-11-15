  • Home
A map showing the location of Blossom Abbot Kinney 1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Blossom Abbot Kinney 1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

No reviews yet

1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90291

Popular Items

35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans
7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom

Appetizer

1. Goi Cuon Tom Heo - Shrimp and Pork

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

2. Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

3. Bo Cuon - Grilled Beef

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

4. Cha Gio - Chicken & Shrimp

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

5. Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

6. Banh Xeo Tom Heo - Shrimp & Pork

$13.50

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom

$13.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

Bun Noodle Salad

20. Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls

$17.00

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

21. Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak

$17.00

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak

$17.00

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak

$18.00

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

24. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegeterian Imperial Rolls

$17.00

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

25. Bun Tom, Cha Gio - Shrimp and Imperial Rolls

$17.00

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

Pho Rice Noodle Soup

30. Pho Tai - Rare steak

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

31. Pho Dac Biet - Combination: Rare steak, brisket, tendon and tripe

$18.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

32. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare steak & Beefball

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

33. Pho Ga - Chicken

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

34. Pho Tom - Shrimp

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

377. Pho Wagyu Miyakazi A5 (4oz.)

$35.00

Mi Egg Noodle

40. Mi Trung Thit Kho - Braised pork belly

$18.00

Baby bok choy, green onions, chili flakes & a marinated soft-boiled egg with egg noodles

Egg rolls

Chk & shrimp imperial roll (1)

$3.00

Veg imperial roll (1)

$3.00

Beverages

D1. Iced coffee w/ condensed milk

$4.25

Vietnamese styled Iced coffee

D2. Iced Black coffee

$4.25

Black Iced Coffee

D3. Hot Coffee w/ condensed milk

$4.25

Hot coffee with condensed milk

D4. Pour Over Black coffee

$4.25

Coffee beans grinded of your choice

D5. Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea (Green or Jasmine)

D6. Hot Tea

$4.25

Hot Tea made with fresh tea leaves of your choice

D7. Soda Chanh - Fresh Perrier Lemonade

$4.50

Perrier sparkling water, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup

D8. Ginger Limade

$4.25

Ginger tea, fresh lime juice, lemon slice

D9. Small Perrier Water

$4.00

D9. Large Perrier Water

$5.00

D10. Soda

$3.75

D11. Young coconut

$5.75

Fresh young coconut

D12. Thai Tea

$4.50

D13. Avocado Smoothie

$8.00

BROTH & NOODLES

Beef broth

$3.00

Chk broth

$3.00

Veg Broth

$3.00

Noodles

$3.00

Vermicelli noodles

$3.00

BOWLS

SMALL CERAMIC BOWLS

$55.00

LARGE CERAMIC BOWLS

$120.00

XL CERAMIC BOWLS

$150.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1121 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291

Directions

