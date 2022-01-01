Blossom - Atwater Village imageView gallery

Blossom - Atwater Village 3193 Glendale Blvd

21 Reviews

$$

3193 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

1.Goi Cuon Tom Heo - Shrimp and Pork

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

2. Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

3. Bo Cuon - Grilled Beef

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

4. Cha Gio - Chicken & Shrimp

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

5. Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

6. Banh Xeo Tom Heo - Shrimp & Pork

$13.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom

$13.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

Bun Noodle Salad

20. Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak

$17.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

24. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegeterian Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

25. Bun Tom, Cha Gio - Shrimp and Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

Bun Rieu

26. Bun Rieu - Crab Noodle Soup

$18.50

Dungeness crab, manila clams, eggs, rice vermicelli, perilla, red cabbage, roma tomato, lettuce, sprouts, lime

Pho Rice Noodle Soup

29. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail

$18.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

30. Pho Tai - Rare steak

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

31. Pho Dac Biet - Combination: Rare steak, brisket, tendon and tripe

$17.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

32. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare steak & Beefball

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

33. Pho Ga - Chicken

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

34. Pho Tom - Shrimp

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

377. Pho Wagyu Miyakazi A5 (4oz.)

$28.00

Mi Egg Noodle

40. Mi Trung Thit Kho - Braised pork belly

$18.00

Baby bok choy, green onions, chili flakes & a marinated soft-boiled egg with egg noodles

Egg rolls

Chk & shrimp imperial roll (1)

$2.00

Veg imperial roll (1)

$2.00

Beverages

D1. Iced coffee w/ condensed milk

$4.25

Vietnamese styled Iced coffee

D2. Iced Black coffee

$4.25

Black Iced Coffee

D3. Hot Coffee w/ condensed milk

$4.25

Hot coffee with condensed milk

D4. Pour Over Black coffee

$4.25

Coffee beans grinded of your choice

D5. Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea (Green or Jasmine)

D6. Hot Tea

$4.25

Hot Tea made with fresh tea leaves of your choice

D7. Soda Chanh - Fresh Perrier Lemonade

$4.50

Perrier sparkling water, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup

D8. Ginger Limade

$4.25

Ginger tea, fresh lime juice, lemon slice

D9. Small Perrier Water

$4.00

D9. Large Perrier Water

$5.00

D10. Soda

$3.75

D11. Young coconut

$6.00

Fresh young coconut

D12. Thai Tea

$4.50

BROTH & NOODLES

Beef broth

$3.00

Chk broth

$3.00

Veg Broth

$3.00

Noodles

$3.00

Vermicelli noodles

$3.00

BOWLS

SMALL CERAMIC BOWLS

$55.00

LARGE CERAMIC BOWLS

$120.00

XL CERAMIC BOWLS

$150.00

Appetizer

1.Goi Cuon Tom Heo - Shrimp and Pork

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

2. Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

3. Bo Cuon - Grilled Beef

$8.00

(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce

4. Cha Gio - Chicken & Shrimp

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

5. Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu

$12.00

(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

6. Banh Xeo Tom Heo - Shrimp & Pork

$13.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom

$13.00

Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce

Bun Noodle Salad

20. Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak

$17.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

24. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegeterian Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

25. Bun Tom, Cha Gio - Shrimp and Imperial Rolls

$16.50

Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce

Bun Rieu

26. Bun Rieu - Crab Noodle Soup

$18.50

Dungeness crab, manila clams, eggs, rice vermicelli, perilla, red cabbage, roma tomato, lettuce, sprouts, lime

Pho Rice Noodle Soup

29. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail

$18.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

30. Pho Tai - Rare steak

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

31. Pho Dac Biet - Combination: Rare steak, brisket, tendon and tripe

$17.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

32. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare steak & Beefball

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

33. Pho Ga - Chicken

$17.00

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

34. Pho Tom - Shrimp

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans

$16.50

Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos

377. Pho Wagyu Miyakazi A5 (4oz.)

$28.00

Mi Egg Noodle

40. Mi Trung Thit Kho - Braised pork belly

$18.00

Baby bok choy, green onions, chili flakes & a marinated soft-boiled egg with egg noodles

Egg rolls

Chk & shrimp imperial roll (1)

$2.00

Veg imperial roll (1)

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

Gallery
Blossom - Atwater Village image

Similar restaurants in your area

Forage - 2764 Rowena Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2764 Rowena Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Rubie
orange starNo Reviews
NA Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Hyperion Public - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
2538 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Speranza - 2547 Hyperion Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2547 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake
orange starNo Reviews
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Griffith Park
orange star4.0 • 187
2718 Griffith Park Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Bigfoot Lodge - East
orange star4.8 • 563
3172 Los Feliz Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000527 - Franciscan Metro Center
orange star4.1 • 438
2919 Los Feliz Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
MORIHIRO - Atwater
orange star4.5 • 41
3133 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Westchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Echo Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston