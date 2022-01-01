- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Atwater Village
- /
- Blossom - Atwater Village - 3193 Glendale Blvd
Blossom - Atwater Village 3193 Glendale Blvd
21 Reviews
$$
3193 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
1.Goi Cuon Tom Heo - Shrimp and Pork
(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce
2. Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu
(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce
3. Bo Cuon - Grilled Beef
(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce
4. Cha Gio - Chicken & Shrimp
(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
5. Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu
(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
6. Banh Xeo Tom Heo - Shrimp & Pork
Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom
Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
Bun Noodle Salad
20. Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
24. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegeterian Imperial Rolls
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
25. Bun Tom, Cha Gio - Shrimp and Imperial Rolls
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
Bun Rieu
Pho Rice Noodle Soup
29. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
30. Pho Tai - Rare steak
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
31. Pho Dac Biet - Combination: Rare steak, brisket, tendon and tripe
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
32. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare steak & Beefball
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
33. Pho Ga - Chicken
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
34. Pho Tom - Shrimp
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
377. Pho Wagyu Miyakazi A5 (4oz.)
Mi Egg Noodle
Beverages
D1. Iced coffee w/ condensed milk
Vietnamese styled Iced coffee
D2. Iced Black coffee
Black Iced Coffee
D3. Hot Coffee w/ condensed milk
Hot coffee with condensed milk
D4. Pour Over Black coffee
Coffee beans grinded of your choice
D5. Iced Tea
Iced Tea (Green or Jasmine)
D6. Hot Tea
Hot Tea made with fresh tea leaves of your choice
D7. Soda Chanh - Fresh Perrier Lemonade
Perrier sparkling water, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup
D8. Ginger Limade
Ginger tea, fresh lime juice, lemon slice
D9. Small Perrier Water
D9. Large Perrier Water
D10. Soda
D11. Young coconut
Fresh young coconut
D12. Thai Tea
Appetizer
1.Goi Cuon Tom Heo - Shrimp and Pork
(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce
2. Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu
(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce
3. Bo Cuon - Grilled Beef
(2 Rolls) Fresh rice paper rolls, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs, peanut sauce
4. Cha Gio - Chicken & Shrimp
(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
5. Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu
(4 Rolls) Fried Rolls, vegetables, served with lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
6. Banh Xeo Tom Heo - Shrimp & Pork
Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
7. Banh Xeo Chay - Vegetarian/Tofu, Mushroom
Crepe rice flour batter, turmeric. mung beans, jicama, bean sprouts, served w lettuce, cucumbers, mint, dills, fish/veg sauce
Bun Noodle Salad
20. Bun Cha Gio - Imperial Rolls
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
24. Bun Cha Gio Chay - Vegeterian Imperial Rolls
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
25. Bun Tom, Cha Gio - Shrimp and Imperial Rolls
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
Bun Rieu
Pho Rice Noodle Soup
29. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
30. Pho Tai - Rare steak
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
31. Pho Dac Biet - Combination: Rare steak, brisket, tendon and tripe
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
32. Pho Tai, Bo Vien - Rare steak & Beefball
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
33. Pho Ga - Chicken
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
34. Pho Tom - Shrimp
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
35. Pho Chay - Vegeterian: Tofu, baby bok choy, mushrooms, carrots & green beans
Soups are topped off with brown onions, spring onions, fried shallots, cilantro with a side of bean sprouts, basil, lime and jalapenos
377. Pho Wagyu Miyakazi A5 (4oz.)
Mi Egg Noodle
|Sunday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039