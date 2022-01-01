A map showing the location of Blossom Mochi Donuts LLC Blossom Mochi Donut-NorthtownView gallery

Blossom Mochi Donuts LLC Blossom Mochi Donut-Northtown

review star

No reviews yet

570 Northtown Drive Northeast

Blaine, MN 55434

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Donuts

Sugar

Sugar

$2.49
Cinnamon Sugar

Cinnamon Sugar

$2.49
Milk N Cream

Milk N Cream

$2.99
Orea Cookies and Cream

Orea Cookies and Cream

$2.99
Matcha

Matcha

$2.99
Ube

Ube

$2.99
Chocolate Almond

Chocolate Almond

$2.99

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$16.50

Six mochi donuts of your choice.

Beverages

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$1.89

20fl. oz

Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$1.89

20fl. oz

Powerade Grape

Powerade Grape

$1.89

20fl. oz

Lipton Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

Lipton Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$0.99

12oz

Coke

Coke

$1.89

16,9fl. oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.89

16.9fl. oz

Aquafina

Aquafina

$0.99

16.9fl. oz water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

570 Northtown Drive Northeast, Blaine, MN 55434

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pangea Grill - Northtown
orange starNo Reviews
8500 Springbrook Dr NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurantnext
La Casita Mexican Restaurant - Coon Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
8955 Springbrook Dr NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurantnext
Muddy Cow Bar - Coon Rapids
orange starNo Reviews
133 Coon Rapids Blvd Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,109
9360 Baltimore St. NE Blaine, MN 55449
View restaurantnext
V Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,744
7429 E River Rd Fridley, MN 55432
View restaurantnext
Moe's Ice House
orange starNo Reviews
9250 Lincoln Street Northeast Minneapolis, MN 55434
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blaine

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blaine
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston