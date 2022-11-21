Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blossoming Lotus

1713 NE 15th Ave.

Portland, OR 97212

Popular Items

Green Bowl
Chickpea & Kale Salad
Cheeseburger

Thanksgiving Dinner - available for pick-up November 23rd 2pm-6pm

Thanksgiving Dinner (pre-order)

$35.00

Seitan w/ Mushroom Gravy, Roasted Root Veg Medley, Sausage Stuffing, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Dinner Roll, Choice of Dessert

GLUTEN FREE Thanksgiving Dinner (pre-order)

$39.00

GLUTEN FREE SUBSTITUTIONS: Seared Tofu & Mushroom Gravy (no seitan) Extra brussels, veg medley, & potatoes (no stuffing). Gluten Free Biscuit (no roll) Pumpkin Cheesecake (gf dessert)

Utensils

Compostables

Please select this if you would like us to include compostable silverware & napkins with your order.

Appetizers

Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

roasted garlic, fresh herbs, harissa aioli

Raw Nachos

$18.00

spicy live chips, nacho cheese sauce, pecan chorizo, onions, tomatoes, scallions, cashew sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, lime

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

cavatappi pasta, cheese sauce, herbed bread crumbs

Teriyaki-Glazed Roasted Brussels

$12.00

Teryaki-glazed roasted Brussel sprouts with tempeh bacon crumbles and candied pecans

Salads

Taco Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce, pecan chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion scallion, cashew sour cream, avocado, cilantro

House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, cucumbers, & your choice of dressing

Chickpea & Kale Salad

$17.00

massaged kale, marinated chickpeas, toasted pepitas, avocado, pickled red onions, herbed chevre, dried apricots, lemon-tahini dressing

Large Plates

Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba Noodles

$19.00

yakisoba noodles, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli, sesame-tamari sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, scallions

Bbq Bowl

$19.00

BBQ soy curls, mac & cheese, pinto beans, apple-slaw & a corn muffin

Cheeseburger

$16.00

lentil-walnut burger, cheese, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion & harissa aioli served on a ciabatta bun

Bibimbap

$19.00

broccoli, marinated mushrooms, pickled carrots & daikon, brown rice, peanut soy curls, sesame-tamari dressing, sesame seeds, chili sauce, scallions

Green Bowl

$17.00

mix greens, quinoa, steamed kale, cucumber, edamame, avocado, sesame seeds, creamy jalapeno-date dressing

Tempeh Bacon Sandwich

$17.00

tempeh bacon, mixed greens, tomato, harissa aioli, cheese, on sliced sourdough served with chips

Thai Wrap

$16.00

spinach, cucumber, carrots, cabbage, mint, cilantro, curried peanuts, coconut peanut dressing & peanut-tamari soy curls wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Creamy Lemon Pepper Pasta

$20.00

Lemon-pepper cashew cream sauce, cavatappi, blistered tomatoes, spinach, roasted mushrooms, parmesan

Spicy Street Tacos

$17.00

corn tortilla, spicy seasoned soy curls (with a kick), cilantro-lime crema, tomato, onion, cilantro

Sweet's

Cheesecake

$8.50

house made raw cheesecake, flavor changes daily

Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

house made chocolate brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Live Fudge

$3.00

Beverages

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

Soda

$3.50

Boylan Bottling Company soda. Cola, Root Beer, Or Black Cherry

Coconut Water

$4.00

Herbucha

$4.50

local kombucha from eva's herbucha

Iced Chai

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Broccoli

$3.00

steamed broccoli

Corn Muffin

$3.00

served with earth balance butter

Kale

$2.00

steamed kale

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

cavatappi pasta, cheese sauce, herbed bread crumbs

Quinoa

$3.50

Rice

$3.00

Sauce/Dressing

$1.00

House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, carrots, purple cabbage, cucumbers, & your choice of dressing

Soy Curls

$5.00

Tempeh

$5.00

Tofu

$5.00

Juices & Shots

Boost

$9.00

grapefruit, orange, lemon

Flu Fighter Shot

$3.50

ginger, lemon, cayenne, orange slice

Green Lantern

$9.00

apple, kale, cucumber, celery, lime, basil

Immune In Tune

$9.00

apple, carrot, orange, ginger, lemon, cilantro

Root

$9.00

carrot, beet, celery, apple, lemon

Smoothies

Maca Mocha

$9.00

raw cacao, maca, espresso, banana, almond milk, dates, almond butter, cacao nibs

Hot Date

$9.00

pecans, banana, almond milk, maca, dates, cayenne, cinnamon

Green Dream

$9.00

spinach, kale, avocado, mango, orange juice, dates, almond butter, almond milk

Very Berry

$9.00

blueberries, blackberries, coconut milk, orange juice, banana, almond butter

Basil Blue

$9.00

basil, banana, blueberries, mango, almond milk, almond butter

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Consciously sourced and scratch made vegan food in a casual, upscale environment.

Website

Location

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland, OR 97212

Directions

