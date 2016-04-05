Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Blowfish

review star

No reviews yet

510 Glenwood S. #103

Raleigh, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Side of fries
Grilled mahi mahi Taco

Tacos

Skirt Steak Taco

$7.00

Skirt steak, Gorgonzola cheese, oyster mushrooms,carmalized onion and peppers, balsamic reduction

Grilled Chicken Taco

$7.00

Lettuce, cheeses guacamole chipotle crema

Grilled mahi mahi Taco

$7.00

Jackfruit

$7.00Out of stock

Pork belly

$7.00

2 Taco Combo

$16.00

Taco Special

$7.00Out of stock

Al Pastor Taco

$7.00

Featured special

$16.00

Featured Sandwich

$12.00

Featured Salad

$10.00

Starters

Nachos

$8.00
Wings

Wings

$7.00+

Grilled marinated wings, flash fried with your choice of sauce

Blowfries

$8.00

Chile Relleno

$2.00

Chicken Tamamle

$2.00

Triple dipper

$10.00

Salsa Guacamole Queso

Sides

Salsa & Chips

$3.00

Guac & Chips

$4.00Out of stock

Queso & Chips

$4.00

Basket Chips

$1.50

Side of fries

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey-Habanero-Lime

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Blowfish Sauce

$0.50

Merchandise

Hoodie

$40.00

T- Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Blowfish Hot Sauce

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Blowfish image
Blowfish image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peace & Saint - 616 Saint Mary St
orange starNo Reviews
616 Saint Mary St Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext
Teets - 425 glenwood ave
orange starNo Reviews
425 glenwood ave raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
State of Beer
orange star4.5 • 16
401 A Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe - Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Jones Str. Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Hibernian Pub Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
311 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Clouds Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
126 N West St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston