Blowfish Poke & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

670 Rhode Island Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Spam Musubi
Furikake Chicken


Poké Bowls

2 scoops of protein
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$16.00

2 scoops of protein

Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$18.00

3 scoops of protein

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$8.00

1 scoop of protein, 4 toppings

No Protein Bowl

No Protein Bowl

$10.00

No protein salad bowl

Kitchen Items

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$15.00

A Hawaiian twist on a burger; beef patty on a bed of white rice, topped with Hawaiian gravy and a fried egg

Mochiko Chicken

Mochiko Chicken

$15.00

Hawaiian bite-sized fried chicken

Furikake Chicken

Furikake Chicken

$15.00

Hawaiian bite-sized fried chicken tossed in our homemade garlic furikake soy sauce

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Fried chicken cutlet with panko bread crumbs

Kalua Pork & Cabbage

Kalua Pork & Cabbage

$15.00

Slow-cooked shredded kalua pork with steamed cabbage

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$12.00

Stir-fried egg noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried rice with mixed veggies and protein add-ons

Sides

Hawaiian Broccoli Salad

Hawaiian Broccoli Salad

$4.25

Creamy broccoli with red onions

Hawaiian Mac Salad

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$4.25

Creamy and sweet macaroni with carrots

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

Crispy fries, plain or cajun

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$6.00

Grilled Spam in between white rice, wrapped in nori

Shrimp Tempura Box

Shrimp Tempura Box

$10.50

8 pc. of crispy fried shrimp tempura with dipping sauce

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Crispy fries loaded with your choice of protein topped with yum yum and teriyaki sauce

Honey Butter Chip

Honey Butter Chip

$3.50

Crispy honey + vinegar chips

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$2.75Out of stock

Tropical juice drink

Just Water

Just Water

$2.75

Just 100% Spring Water ;)

Just Water Bubbles

Just Water Bubbles

$3.25

Just Infused Sparkling Water

Mochi Donuts

Single Donut

Single Donut

$3.00

Fluffy, moist, and chewy donuts with an assortment of flavors

Dozen Box

Dozen Box

$35.00

1 Dozen of our fluffy, moist, and chewy donuts to share, or not...😉

Half Dozen Box

Half Dozen Box

$15.00

1/2 Dozen of our fluffy, moist, and chewy donuts to share, or not...😉

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
🌺Your Hawaiian Eatery🌴

670 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

