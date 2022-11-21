- Home
BLOX Dessert Bars Catering American Fork
363 Reviews
$$
541 S. 500 E.
American Fork, UT 84003
Popular Items
BLOX Bars
Assorted BLOX
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. An assortment of the current week's flavors.
Bam Bam
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy rice krispy treat made with browned butter, and stuffed with Fruity Pebbles.
Bonjour
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A browned butter krispy mixed with Cocoa Pebbles and drizzled with creamy Nutella.
Brownie Points
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli brownie filled with a layer of peanut butter. Topped with peanut butter buttercream and chopped Reese's peanut butter cups.
Butter Blonde
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A sugar bar filled with chopped Butterfinger candies and topped with a creamy peanut butter frosting.
Caramelita
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips and buttery caramel.
Chipper
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chocolate chip brown sugar bar filled with chocolate, toffee, and caramel.
Chocolate Orange
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks. Topped with fresh orange frosting.
Cookies & Dream
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Fudge Brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips & chocolate chunks, topped with our signature cookies n’ cream.
Cookies and Krisp
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy browned butter rice krispy packed with crushed Oreos and topped with a white chocolate drizzle.
Dreamsicle
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A sugar bar filled with white chocolate chips and orange zest. Topped with an orange cream cheese frosting.
Dulce de Krispy
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys.
German Chocolate
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli brownie swirled with chocolate chunks. Topped with coconut, pecans, caramel, and chocolate.
Gimme S’more
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Golden Graham krispy mixed with melted chocolate, mini marshmallows, and chocolate chips.
Hulk Smash
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghiradelli fudge brownie swirled with chocolate chunks. Topped with peppermint buttercream frosting and crushed Oreos.
Island Krispy
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy rice krispy treat made with browned butter, and topped with coconut, caramel, and chocolate.
KeyLargo
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.
Mississippi Mud
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli fudge brownie layered with toasted marshmallows and walnuts. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting.
No Bakey
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A soft oatmeal bar mixed with with coconut and drizzled with dark chocolate and peanut butter.
Ole
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Light Cinnamon-Sugar Bar topped with dulce de leche cream cheese frosting, dusted with cinnamon-sugar.
Paradise
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A pineapple blondie topped with coconut cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.
Party On Top
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Light Sugar Bar topped with our signature cream cheese frosting, topped with freshly sliced fruit.
Peachified
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A shortbread crust filled with peaches and topped with an oatmeal crumble. Drizzled with cinnamon cream cheese.
Pucker Up
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A light shortbread with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppy seed glaze.
Seaside
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks. Drizzled with caramel and sprinkled with sea salt.
Space Jam
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks. Topped with a dark chocolate ganache and rainbow candy chips.
S’more Sugar
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A graham cracker sugar bar filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallow frosting.
The Classic
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Fudge Brownie swirled with chocolate chips & semi-sweet chunks.
The Grammy
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Softy Fluffy Rice Krispy, mixed with salted browned butter & golden grahams. (Not gluten free)
The Scotch
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A soft and chewy peanut butter rice krispy topped with milk chocolate ganache.
The Skippy
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Peanut Butter blondie blended with steel cut oats, topped with our signature milk chocolate & Reese’s peanut butter cups.
Tigger
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.
Triple Threat
Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli brownie filled with a layer of peanut butter. Topped with peanut butter buttercream and crushed Oreos.
Delivery (Delivery window is between 9 AM-1 PM
0-10 Miles
Please call into our store between 9am-2pm and ask for our Catering Manager to discuss delivery details.
11-20 Miles
Please call into our store between 9am-2pm and ask for our Catering Manager to discuss delivery details.
21-30 Miles
Please call into our store between 9am-2pm and ask for our Catering Manager to discuss delivery details.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
BLOX is the Sweetest answer to cater your next Big Event!
541 S. 500 E., American Fork, UT 84003