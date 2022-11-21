Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

BLOX Dessert Bars Catering American Fork

363 Reviews

$$

541 S. 500 E.

American Fork, UT 84003

Order Again

Popular Items

Assorted BLOX
Cookies and Krisp
Peachified

BLOX Bars

Assorted BLOX

Assorted BLOX

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. An assortment of the current week's flavors.

Bam Bam

Bam Bam

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy rice krispy treat made with browned butter, and stuffed with Fruity Pebbles.

Bonjour

Bonjour

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A browned butter krispy mixed with Cocoa Pebbles and drizzled with creamy Nutella.

Brownie Points

Brownie Points

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli brownie filled with a layer of peanut butter. Topped with peanut butter buttercream and chopped Reese's peanut butter cups.

Butter Blonde

Butter Blonde

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A sugar bar filled with chopped Butterfinger candies and topped with a creamy peanut butter frosting.

Caramelita

Caramelita

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. An oatmeal shortbread swirled with milk chocolate chips and buttery caramel.

Chipper

Chipper

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chocolate chip brown sugar bar filled with chocolate, toffee, and caramel.

Chocolate Orange

Chocolate Orange

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks. Topped with fresh orange frosting.

Cookies & Dream

Cookies & Dream

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Fudge Brownie swirled with semi-sweet chips & chocolate chunks, topped with our signature cookies n’ cream.

Cookies and Krisp

Cookies and Krisp

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy browned butter rice krispy packed with crushed Oreos and topped with a white chocolate drizzle.

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A sugar bar filled with white chocolate chips and orange zest. Topped with an orange cream cheese frosting.

Dulce de Krispy

Dulce de Krispy

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A thick layer of salted caramel sandwiched between two browned butter rice krispys.

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli brownie swirled with chocolate chunks. Topped with coconut, pecans, caramel, and chocolate.

Gimme S’more

Gimme S’more

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Golden Graham krispy mixed with melted chocolate, mini marshmallows, and chocolate chips.

Hulk Smash

Hulk Smash

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghiradelli fudge brownie swirled with chocolate chunks. Topped with peppermint buttercream frosting and crushed Oreos.

Island Krispy

Island Krispy

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy rice krispy treat made with browned butter, and topped with coconut, caramel, and chocolate.

KeyLargo

KeyLargo

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A shortbread crust filled with tangy lime curd. Topped with our signature sweet and salty glaze.

Mississippi Mud

Mississippi Mud

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli fudge brownie layered with toasted marshmallows and walnuts. Topped with our signature milk chocolate frosting.

No Bakey

No Bakey

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A soft oatmeal bar mixed with with coconut and drizzled with dark chocolate and peanut butter.

Ole

Ole

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Light Cinnamon-Sugar Bar topped with dulce de leche cream cheese frosting, dusted with cinnamon-sugar.

Paradise

Paradise

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A pineapple blondie topped with coconut cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.

Party On Top

Party On Top

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Light Sugar Bar topped with our signature cream cheese frosting, topped with freshly sliced fruit.

Peachified

Peachified

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A shortbread crust filled with peaches and topped with an oatmeal crumble. Drizzled with cinnamon cream cheese.

Pucker Up

Pucker Up

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A light shortbread with a zesty lemon curd, topped with our sweet almond poppy seed glaze.

Seaside

Seaside

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks. Drizzled with caramel and sprinkled with sea salt.

Space Jam

Space Jam

$119.00Out of stock

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli milk chocolate brownie filled with chocolate chips and semi-sweet chunks. Topped with a dark chocolate ganache and rainbow candy chips.

S’more Sugar

S’more Sugar

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A graham cracker sugar bar filled with chocolate ganache and marshmallow frosting.

The Classic

The Classic

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Fudge Brownie swirled with chocolate chips & semi-sweet chunks.

The Grammy

The Grammy

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Softy Fluffy Rice Krispy, mixed with salted browned butter & golden grahams. (Not gluten free)

The Scotch

The Scotch

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A soft and chewy peanut butter rice krispy topped with milk chocolate ganache.

The Skippy

The Skippy

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Peanut Butter blondie blended with steel cut oats, topped with our signature milk chocolate & Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Tigger

Tigger

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A chewy rice krispy made with browned butter. Topped with a dark chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$119.00

Stamped BLOX - 96 Decorated and then cut into 2"x 2" bars Mini BLOX - 96 Individually decorated 2"x2" bars. Full Size BLOX - 24 4" bars. A Ghirardelli brownie filled with a layer of peanut butter. Topped with peanut butter buttercream and crushed Oreos.

Delivery (Delivery window is between 9 AM-1 PM

0-10 Miles

$50.00

Please call into our store between 9am-2pm and ask for our Catering Manager to discuss delivery details.

11-20 Miles

$100.00

Please call into our store between 9am-2pm and ask for our Catering Manager to discuss delivery details.

21-30 Miles

$150.00

Please call into our store between 9am-2pm and ask for our Catering Manager to discuss delivery details.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
BLOX is the Sweetest answer to cater your next Big Event!

541 S. 500 E., American Fork, UT 84003

BLOX Dessert Bars image
BLOX Dessert Bars image

