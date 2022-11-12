  • Home
  Abilene
  Blu Barrel Bar & Grill - 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
Blu Barrel Bar & Grill Wylie 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

No reviews yet

6410 Buffalo Gap Rd

Abilene, TX 79606

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
6 Wings
Classic Blu Burger

Appetizers

1/2 Ultimate Nacho

$8.99

Blackened Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef-House Made tortilla Chips-Queso-Lettuce-Pico-Shredded Cheese-Sour Cream-Substitute Carne Asada Add $3.00-Add Guacamole $2.49

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds served with side of Mango Habanero Sauce

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Melted White Cheddar Cheese-Seasoned Ground Beef-Fire Roasted Salsa-House Made Tortilla Chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

House Made Tortilla Chips -House Made Fire Roasted Salsa

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Crispy Calamari Served with Marinara or Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Crispy Breaded Pickles Served with Ranch

Giant 16oz Pretzel

$9.99

Warm Salted Pretzel served with Queso Dipping Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos Stuffed with Cream Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded Mozzarella-Ranch-Marinara

Quesadillas

$11.99

Blackened Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef-Cheese-Pico-Guacamole-Sour Cream Substitute Carne Asada $3.00 Substitute Shrimp $.00

Ultimate Nachos

$12.99

Blackened Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef-House Made tortilla Chips-Queso-Lettuce-Pico-Shredded Cheese-Sour Cream-Substitute Carne Asada Add $3.00-Add Guacamole $2.49

Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Homemade Seasoned Fries topped with queso, bacon and shredded cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99

Homemade Seasoned Fries-Carne Asada-Queso-Pico-Sour Cream

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Homemade Seasoned Fries Smothered in Queso and Shredded Cheese

Salads

BLU Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham-Turkey-Cucumbers-Diced Cheese-Tomato-Mixed Greens

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Fajita Steak or Chicken-Mixed Greens-Shredded Cheese-Baby Tomatoes-Guacamole-Pico-Cucumber-Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken-Boiled Egg-Baby Tomato-Bacon-Cheese-Mixed Greens

Taco Salad

$10.99

Tortilla Shell-Shredded Lettuce-Seasoned Taco Meat-Shredded Cheese-Salsa-Pico-Jalapenos-Sour Cream

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Choice of 1 Sauce

12 Wings

$14.99

Choice of up to 2 Sauces

Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Strips-Lettuce-Shredded Cheese-Pico

Classic Crispy Tacos

$7.99

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Sauteed Shimp-Melted Mozzarella-Cilantro-Onions-Salsa Verde

Street Tacos

$9.99

Five Carne Asada or Pollo Asada Tacos-Onions-Cilantro- Salsa Verde

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.99

Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato-Texas Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken-Buffalo Sauce-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickles

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fried Chicken-Buffalo Sauce-Lettuce-Pico-Ranch

Chicken fried Sandwich

$10.99

Steak or Chicken-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onions-Pickles

Chicken Ranch

$10.99

Grilled Chicken-Bacon-Pepper Jack-Lettuce-Pico-Ranch

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey-Ham-Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato-Swiss Cheese

French Dip

$10.99

Top Sirloin-Swiss Cheese-Au Jus Dipping Sauce

The Philly

$10.99

Thin Sliced Sirlon-Swiss Cheese-Grilled Bell Peppers-Camelized Onions-Mushrooms

Burgers

Classic Blu Burger

$9.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-American Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Pickles-Red Onion

Fire in the Hole

$12.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Cream Cheese-Jalapeno Poppers-Bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Sauteed Mushrooms-Swiss Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickles

Patty Melt

$10.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Swiss Cheese-Grilled Onions-House Made Sauce-Texas Toast

Smokey BBQ Burger

$11.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Smoked Gouda-Carmelized Onions-Lettuce-Tomato-Pickles-Smokey Sweet BBQ Sauce-Chipotle Mayo

The Hangover

$12.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Bacon-Fried Egg-American Cheese-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onions-Pickles-Mayo

The Hot Mess

$11.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickles-Smothered in Queso

Hot Plates

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Gravy-Texas Toast-Served with Two Sides

Country Fried

$11.99

Steak or Chicken-Smothered in White Gravy-Texas toast-Served with Two Sides

Fajita Plate

$13.99

Beef or Chicken-Make it a Combo $2.00-Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers-Flour Tortillas-Sour Cream-Cheese-Pico

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Beer Battered Cod Served with Fries and Tarter Sauce

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Delicious Hamburger Steak-Topped with Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms-Smothered in Brown Gravy-Texas Toast-Served with Two Sides

Pork Chops

$12.99

Two Juicy Pork Chops-Served with Two Sides

Salmon Plate

$15.99

Grilled or Blackened Salmon-Bed of Rice Pilaf-Served with Two Sides

Southwest Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken-Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese-Bed of Rice Pilaf-Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms-Served with Two Sides

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/4 LB Beef Patty-Bun-Cheese-French Fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

2 Chicken Strips Served with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Served with French Fries

Sides

Corn

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatos

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sauteed Veggies

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Extras

1/2 Sliced Avocado

$2.49

2 oz Bacon Bits

$0.99

2 oz Bleu Cheese

$0.59

2 oz Guacamole

$2.49

2 oz Pickled Jalapeno Sliced

$0.59

2 oz Pico

$0.99

2 oz Queso

$0.99

2 oz Ranch

$0.59

2 oz Salsa

$0.59

2 oz Sliced Fresh Jalapenos

$0.59

2 oz White Gravy

$0.59

2 oz Wing Sauce

$0.59

2 Slices Bacon

$1.49

2oz Shredded Cheese

$0.99

4 oz Guacamole

$4.99

4 oz Pickled Jalapeno Sliced

$0.99

4 oz Queso

$1.99

4 oz Ranch

$0.99

4 oz Salsa

$0.99

4 oz White Gravy

$0.99

Extra Breakfast Sausage patty

$1.99

Extra Fried Egg

$2.99

Side Pickles

$0.59

Single Chicken Breast

$4.99

Texas Toast

$0.99

Whole Roasted Jalapeno

$1.19

Blu Shirt Tank Top Employee

$10.00

Blu Shirt Tank Top Retail

$25.99

Large Queso

$2.50

4oz Asada Meat

$3.99

Desserts

Giant Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Three Layers-Deep Chocolate Icing-Chocolate Sprinkles- Chocolate Piping

Royale Cheesecake

$7.99

Delicious Rich Cheesecake Drizzled with Chocolate and Whipped Cream upon request

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Two Scoops-Drizzled in Chocolate-Whipped Cream

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.19

Diet Coke

$3.19

Dr Pepper

$3.19

Fanta Orange

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Powerade

$3.19

RedBull

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.19

Sprite

$3.19

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Topo Chico

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Water

Weekend Brunch

Brunch Hangover Burger

$12.99

1/2 LB Beef Patty-Bacon-Fried Egg-Lettuce-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickles-Mayo

Classic Breakfast

$7.99

2 Eggs-2 Bacon or Sausage-Fried Potatoes-Toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Eggs-Ham-Cheese

Huge Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

12" Tortilla Stuffed with Bacon or Sausage-Scrambled Eggs

Philly Omelette

$12.99

Thinly Sliced Sirloin-Bell Peppers-Onions-Swiss Cheese

The Piggy

$10.99

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop-Two Eggs-Toast

Hats

Trucker grey hat

$20.00

Trucker blue hat

$20.00

Richardson 112 Black

$20.00

Richardson 112 Navy

$20.00

Dad Cap White

$20.00

Dad Cap Pink

$20.00

Dad Cap Khaki

$20.00

Adams Coral

$20.00

Adams Teal

$20.00

Adams Navy

$20.00

Adams Mississippi Mud

$20.00

Shirts

Employee Halloween shirt

$11.00

Employee Jackets

$35.00

Bucket Miller Bottles

Miller Lite Bucket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Wings, Beer & Burgers

Location

6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

Directions

